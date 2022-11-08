Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Lay Lake Boat Club donates more than $50,000 in the past 5 years
PELHAM – Lay Lake Boat Club has grown significantly since its origination in 2013 and now hosts Poker Runs, concerts on the water and a variety of other events. Lay Lake Boat Club donates all the money that is raised in the Annual Poker Run to Philip Davis Foundation and has donated over $50,000 in the past five years. Jason Gunnels is the president of the Lay Lake Boat Club.
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park honors veterans with addition of bricks to Patriot’s Corner
HOOVER – Spain Park High School recently held a wreath laying ceremony in honor of veterans as they celebrated the addition of engraved bricks to Patriot’s Corner. On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 1:25 p.m. a ceremony was held in which nine engraved bricks were added to Spain Park High School’s Patriot’s Corner in honor of graduates who are serving or have served in the military.
Shelby Reporter
Creations Galore and Moore in downtown Calera expands location
CALERA – Calera Main Street, announced today that Creations Galore and Moore, a locally woman-owned and operated bakery, is more than tripling in size with a new expansion. The new site is opening for business with an official ribbon cutting on Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. Located at...
Shelby Reporter
TMS raises money for diabetic research through sneaker campaign
ALABASTER – Thompson Middle School National Junior Honor Society students recently sold 422 pairs of shoes as a fundraiser for JDRF. The fundraiser focuses on raising money for the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation, which seeks to help find a cure for diabetes by selling paper “sneakers.”. “This is...
Shelby Reporter
Arrest reports for Oct. 25 through Oct. 30
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 25 through Oct. 30. -George Johnson, 43, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500. -Lavern Goodman, 45, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500. -Cheyanne Nicole...
Shelby Reporter
Briarwood swim team to compete in Central Sectional Meet
BIRMINGHAM – Briarwood’s swim team competed in a swim meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Nov 9. The Briarwood Lion’s results advanced several swimmers to compete in the Central Sectional Meet. Sophomore Andrew Groves finished first in the 200-yard freestyle for the Lions. Groves also placed...
Shelby Reporter
Divorces for Sept. 27 through Oct. 31
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Sept. 27-Oct. 31:. -Michael Keith Lewis, of Hoover, and Kahori Sora, of Hoover. -Krystal Lynn Marko, of Chelsea, and Brian Christopher Marko, of Trussville. -Darron Jones, of Helena, and Yolanda Y. Jones, of Helena. -Valerie Ann Woodruff, of Shelby, and...
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park’s swim team advances to Central Sectional Meet
BIRMINGHAM – Spain Park’s swim team advanced to the Central Sectional Meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex in late November after their performance in their meet on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Carson Muir finished first in the women’s 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.70. Muir placed second in the...
Shelby Reporter
Land transactions for Sept. 15 through Sept. 23
The following land transactions occurred between Sept. 15 through Sept. 23. -D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Marcus Brent Lea, for $417,900, for Lot 1342 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector. -Wayne Blair Brickner to Matthew Pinkerton, for $155,000, for Lot 410 in Horizon a Condominium. -Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC...
Shelby Reporter
Municipal police reports for Oct. 24 through Oct. 30
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 24 through Oct. 30. -Domestic violence – third degree – harassment and unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 1100 Block of King Arthur Court (residence/home). Stolen was an automobile; white Honda Pilot valued at $10,000.
Shelby Reporter
Thompson advances to Class 7A semifinals for the 6th year in a row
ALABASTER – Thompson’s prayers were answered in Warrior stadium on Friday, Nov.11 after they faced a battle of the defenses in their second-round playoff game against Vestavia Hills Rebels. Despite falling behind 3-0 at the half and leading by just two at 14-12 late in the game with...
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park men’s basketball is ready to return to the court
HOOVER – After a strong run to the Final Four and with returning experience from last year’s team, Chris Laatsch and the Spain Park Jaguars are looking to run it back and make another appearance in the postseason. Still, even with several veteran players en towe for this year, Coach Laatsch knows his club will have to recreate the magic for the new year.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham’s season ends with second round loss to St. Paul’s
PELHAM – After getting to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2006, the Pelham Panthers fell to the St. Paul’s Episcopal Saints, 38-7, on Friday night in Mobile. “Proud of our guys for competing,” Pelham coach Mike Vickery said postgame. “We didn’t have...
Shelby Reporter
Traffic stop on Hwy 280 leads to recovery of drugs, stolen firearm
A traffic stop on Highway 280 led to the recovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia and firearms. Thanks to the efforts of a Shelby County deputy, a traffic stop led to the recovery of 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, 353 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and three firearms, one of which was a stole handgun from Birmingham.
Shelby Reporter
Vincent falls to defending champion in second playoff round
GROVE HILL – A historic season for the Vincent Yellow Jackets came to an end on Friday with a 43-28 loss to Clarke County in the second round of the state playoffs. Last week’s first-round win over Luverne represented the school’s first playoff win since 2011 and its first ever 10-win season according to the best available records, but the Yellow Jackets could not get past the Class 2A defending state champion.
Shelby Reporter
Oak Mountain pulls away with another win against Northridge
NORTH SHELBY – After obtaining a large lead in the first quarter in their Thursday night game against the Northridge Jaguars, the Oak Mountain Eagles fought for their latest victory in the final minutes of the final quarter. Oak Mountain remains undefeated in the early part of the 2022-23...
Shelby Reporter
Helena downs Calera in strong opening-night performance
HELENA – The Helena Huskies used a big second quarter on Thursday, Nov. 10 to grab a season-opening win against rival Calera under first-year head coach Lucas McDonald. After a tight opening quarter between the two teams, Helena was able to create separation in the second period, eventually taking a near 30-point lead in the final quarter before holding on to finish off a 59-48 victory.
Shelby Reporter
Helena girls win thrilling opener against Calera
HELENA – Behind a clutch finish on Thursday, Nov. 10, the Helena Huskies were able to start the 2022 basketball season 1-0 with a tightly-contested victory against the Calera Eagles. After giving up a 33-28 lead early in the final quarter, the Huskies were able to finish strongly, breaking...
