ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasants County, WV

UPDATE: Further details released surrounding the investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Pleasants County

By Samantha Cavalli
WDTV
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

1 dead after fire in Clarksburg, officials say

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead after a fire in Clarksburg, officials said. Crews from Clarksburg and Bridgeport responded to the fire at a home on Van Buren St. around 8:50 a.m. Sunday. Officials on scene told 5 News one person was killed in fire. The person’s identity...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg man arraigned on attempted murder, arson charges

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was arraigned Wednesday for the attempted murder of his step-father back in August. Ryan Phillip Merluzzi, 1500 Core Road, Parkersburg, was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court on charges of first-degree arson, illegal entry of a building, grand larceny, destruction of property and attempted murder.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Man dies in rural ATV crash; name released

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man died Thursday in an ATV crash in the Spencer area, West Virginia State Police said. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, 74 of Spencer, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said -- just minutes after the crash was reported around 1:15 p.m. Investigators say...
SPENCER, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia police looking for grand larceny suspect

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK)—The Ravenswood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect. Ravenswood PD says the person in the photo below is a person of interest in a grand larceny investigation. Anyone with information about this person’s identity should contact the Ravenswood Police Department at 304-273-3500.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg man facing solicitation, gun charges

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was arrested Monday for allegedly soliciting a minor, officials said. Parkersburg Police detectives arrested Ryan Thomas Sullivan, 29, of Parkersburg, on Monday on charges of soliciting a minor via a computer and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to a notice posted on Facebook by the department on its Facebook page.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WLWT 5

Police: Man taken into custody after SWAT situation in Colerain

PLEASANT RUN, Ohio — A man was taken into custody overnight Friday after a SWAT situation in Colerain. Police said a 70-year-old woman called 911, saying her grandson was threatening to shoot her and then himself. A SWAT team was called to the neighborhood. They were able to take...
COLERAIN, OH
WTAP

Structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A call came in of a structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane around 12 AM Saturday. What has been released to us at this point, is a call came into the 911 dispatch center of a garage fire. The fire was on the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Multiple fire departments on scene of brush fire for several hours

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire departments responded to a multi-acre brush fire Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire on Hammond Rd. in Marion County around 5 p.m. and arrived on the scene to find a working brush fire, according to the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department. Officials...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ethics charges filed against former Ohio County Administrator

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ethics charges have been filed against former Ohio County Administrator and former Highlands Manager Greg Stewart. In the document from the West Virginia Ethics Commission, there are four counts. They deal with violations of the nepotism restrictions in the Ethics Act. Two of his sons were hired to work for […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash, one hospitalized

LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There was a police pursuit in Harrison County Tuesday night involving a motorcycle. The pursuit was first reported around 9:30 p.m. in Enterprise, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. According to reports, the motorcyclist passed multiple vehicles, including an officer on a double yellow line...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Wood County man sentenced for violation against a minor

CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Steven Lockhart, of Davisville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 120 months of incarceration for trying to meet a minor for sex, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lockhart, 58, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to one count of “Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a...
DAVISVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

15-year-old boy hit by vehicle in West Virginia

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A helicopter was requested after a 15-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in the Sandyville area on Tuesday. Jackson County dispatchers say that the boy was hit on Route 21 near the Wood County line. The helicopter was later canceled, and the boy was taken to the hospital by ambulance with […]
SANDYVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia sees decrease in active COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in Wood County were below 40 while statewide cases were below 800 on Wednesday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Thirty-eight active cases were reported in Wood County on Wednesday, 21 less than in the Monday morning pandemic report...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Third man pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A third man charged in connection with the shooting death of a man on Easter Sunday 2001 has admitted guilt in the incident, according to information from Common Pleas Court in Meigs County. Richard Walker Jr., 21, of South Charleston, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for allegedly smashing cup over person’s head, fleeing from police

WILLIAMSTOWN, WV (WOWK) — On Thursday, a Williamstown man was arrested after allegedly smashing a cup over a person’s head and then attempting to flee from police once in custody. The Williamstown Police Department arrested David Lane Potts, 57, in the Tonya’s Country Kitchen parking lot for assaulting a customer at the restaurant. According to […]
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy