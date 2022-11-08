There's no reason for alarm, but it's worth mentioning that there's currently a big swarm of minor earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri and many have been felt. Over the past couple of days, there have been 7 measurable earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault Zone in Missouri reported by the USGS and that includes 3 that just happened Friday. The largest so far is a 3.2 magnitude quake that was recorded Friday morning. There have been two different 3.2 quakes recorded this week. Here's the map.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO