Missouri State

kttn.com

Five takeaways from Missouri election night 2022

(Missouri Independent) – Missouri’s midterm election largely went according to script. Every congressional race was won by the party that previously controlled it. Republicans now hold all statewide offices. Democrats took advantage of a new legislative map to pick up a few seats in the state House. But...
MISSOURI STATE
AdWeek

Former KC Anchor Mark Alford Wins Seat in Congress

Former Kansas City anchor Mark Alford was successful in his run for Congress. Alford, who left Kansas City Fox affiliate WDAF in October 2021 after 23 years in local TV, won the race for Missouri’s 4th Congressional District seat by tallying 72.7% of the vote against Democrat Jack Truman‘s 24.9%.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas election results: Looking forward as results are finalized

TOPEKA, Kan. — If you don't see results above,click here. Just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Attorney General Derek Schmidt conceded the race for Kansas Governor after holding out for uncounted ballots. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
KANSAS STATE
Awesome 92.3

What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From

I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

There’s a Big Swarm of Minor Quakes on the New Madrid in Missouri

There's no reason for alarm, but it's worth mentioning that there's currently a big swarm of minor earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri and many have been felt. Over the past couple of days, there have been 7 measurable earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault Zone in Missouri reported by the USGS and that includes 3 that just happened Friday. The largest so far is a 3.2 magnitude quake that was recorded Friday morning. There have been two different 3.2 quakes recorded this week. Here's the map.
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Eric Schmitt’s path to U.S. Senate analyzed after commanding victory

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. — The next steps for Missouri senator-elect Eric Schmitt’s agenda will begin to take shape in the coming weeks after his commanding victory over Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine on Tuesday. Schmitt, Missouri’s current attorney general, will replace outgoing Republican senator Roy Blunt in a senate...
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Questions remain over how legal weed will be sold in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missourians approved Amendment 3 on Tuesday, making recreational marijuana legal but a lot needs to happen before sales can start. KMBC 9 stopped by a Kansas City dispensary to find out what's next and why some people say parts of the amendment are unfair. Election...
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Election Day: Tight races for Kansas governor and U.S. House in JoCo

KANSAS (KCTV) - Election Day is here, and while there are several important races on both sides of the state line, two hotly-contested races on the Kansas side are grabbing attention. Early polling from FiveThirtyEight indicates Gov. Laura Kelly holding a slight lead of 48.6 to 43.5 percent over Republican...
KANSAS STATE

