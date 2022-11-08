Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Five takeaways from Missouri election night 2022
(Missouri Independent) – Missouri’s midterm election largely went according to script. Every congressional race was won by the party that previously controlled it. Republicans now hold all statewide offices. Democrats took advantage of a new legislative map to pick up a few seats in the state House. But...
After Missouri legalizes marijuana, is pressure on for Kansas?
After Missouri voters approved legal marijuana, Kansas is now bordered by two states where medical and recreational marijuana are legal.
AdWeek
Former KC Anchor Mark Alford Wins Seat in Congress
Former Kansas City anchor Mark Alford was successful in his run for Congress. Alford, who left Kansas City Fox affiliate WDAF in October 2021 after 23 years in local TV, won the race for Missouri’s 4th Congressional District seat by tallying 72.7% of the vote against Democrat Jack Truman‘s 24.9%.
KMBC.com
Kansas election results: Looking forward as results are finalized
TOPEKA, Kan. — If you don't see results above,click here. Just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Attorney General Derek Schmidt conceded the race for Kansas Governor after holding out for uncounted ballots. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
wpsdlocal6.com
Missouri veteran running 20 miles with 50 pounds on his back to fight homelessness
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — An Army veteran from Missouri is running 20 miles with 50 pounds on his back on Veteran’s Day to spread awareness about homelessness. Clay Daniels is on the ReStart, Inc., Board of Directors. Based downtown, Restart is providing Kansas City’s less fortunate and most vulnerable population with housing and resources.
Ticket-splitting between Kelly, Kobach could lay roadmap to conflict in Kansas
Republican Kris Kobach secured a win in the attorney general race while Democrat Laura Kelly retained the governor's seat.
This Is The Most Festive City In Missouri
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
KMBC.com
Missouri's legal weed will bring challenges for law enforcement in Kansas
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — With the passage of Amendment 3 in Missouri, recreational marijuana becomes a constitutional right for adults 21 and older. Many police expect Kansans will travel to Missouri to get high, which will bring challenges for law enforcement. It's very similar to sports gambling. You can...
What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From
I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
There’s a Big Swarm of Minor Quakes on the New Madrid in Missouri
There's no reason for alarm, but it's worth mentioning that there's currently a big swarm of minor earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri and many have been felt. Over the past couple of days, there have been 7 measurable earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault Zone in Missouri reported by the USGS and that includes 3 that just happened Friday. The largest so far is a 3.2 magnitude quake that was recorded Friday morning. There have been two different 3.2 quakes recorded this week. Here's the map.
kshb.com
Weather Blog - A strong cold front & the rain that saved Kansas City
Hurricane Nicole has weakened and continues to weaken over Florida today. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at around 3 a.m. near Vero Beach, Florida. Now that it is over land, it is weakening as it has lost its energy source over the warmer waters. 7 a.m. radar:
Kansas officials: Recreational weed still illegal in state despite Amendment 3
As Missouri prepares for legalized recreational marijuana, officials in neighboring Kansas are reminding people cannabis is still illegal in the state.
KAKE TV
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
KMBC.com
Eric Schmitt’s path to U.S. Senate analyzed after commanding victory
SAINT CHARLES, Mo. — The next steps for Missouri senator-elect Eric Schmitt’s agenda will begin to take shape in the coming weeks after his commanding victory over Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine on Tuesday. Schmitt, Missouri’s current attorney general, will replace outgoing Republican senator Roy Blunt in a senate...
Voter Suppression Is Alive and Well in Missouri, and It Must Stop
WashU students call for a new Voting Rights Act to protect our democracy
Missouri is home to one of America’s “Hippie Hideouts”
If you are looking for a place to live the hippie lifestyle then you would probably think you would need to go to Oregon, California, or Vermont. But apparently, you can live the hippie lifestyle in the midwest, one of America's Hippie Hideouts is located in the Show-Me State of Missouri, read about it right here.
Cori Bush wins reelection bid for Missouri Congressional District 1
Cori Bush will serve a second term as a Missouri Congresswoman.
KMBC.com
Questions remain over how legal weed will be sold in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missourians approved Amendment 3 on Tuesday, making recreational marijuana legal but a lot needs to happen before sales can start. KMBC 9 stopped by a Kansas City dispensary to find out what's next and why some people say parts of the amendment are unfair. Election...
Kansas Governor Kelly wins reelection
Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is projected as the winner over Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
KCTV 5
Election Day: Tight races for Kansas governor and U.S. House in JoCo
KANSAS (KCTV) - Election Day is here, and while there are several important races on both sides of the state line, two hotly-contested races on the Kansas side are grabbing attention. Early polling from FiveThirtyEight indicates Gov. Laura Kelly holding a slight lead of 48.6 to 43.5 percent over Republican...
Comments / 0