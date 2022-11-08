WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The student council at Wapakoneta Middle School continues their strong tradition of honoring those who served on Veterans Day. The veterans were escorted through the halls filled with American Flags to be greeted in the gym to thunderous clapping to say thank you to all the men and women who were part of the United States Military. There were tributes through songs and letters to their loved ones who served. The students, veterans, and guests heard about the importance of values in the military and in the school from former Air Force Staff Sergeant Randy LaMarr. Organizers hope that the veterans took away one important message from the ceremony.

WAPAKONETA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO