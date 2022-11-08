Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Healthy education and fun to be had at the Healthy Families Expo on Nov. 19th
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Activate Allen County is giving local families the opportunity to stay educated about their health. They will be hosting their Healthy Families Expo for the fifth year in a row on November 19th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic and Convention Center in Downtown Lima. This year is sponsored by Mercy Health. They have two special guests, one being Santa and his reindeer all the way from North Pole. Who families can get pictures with and Stedic Music, who will be providing all who attend with live entertainment.
hometownstations.com
Elkfest 2022 raising money for various needs in the community
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Elkfest 2022 at the Lima Elks Lodge kicked off Saturday afternoon with a reverse raffle and went all night with a performance from the Shifferly Road band for people to enjoy. The money raised from this event will be put back into the community through charity fund set up by the elks.
hometownstations.com
Lima Memorial Auxiliary hosts Holiday Bazaar where people can buy gifts and baked goods
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Multiple craft goods and food were available during a Holiday Bazaar in Lima. The Lima Memorial Auxiliary hosted the event in order to raise money that will go back into the hospital for a variety of programs. A raffle was also available to those who participated in the bazaar. Organizers say that this gives people an opportunity to handle their holiday shopping early.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Economic Development Group holds annual Community Update Meeting
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Business owners, local elected officials, and members of the community gathered to celebrate a great year for business in the region. The Allen County Economic Development Group held their annual Community Update Meeting on November 10. Attendees had a chance to mingle and network with other professionals before speakers took the stage to discuss the growth of Allen County's economy. The group says that businesses in Lima have achieved a lot this year and this meeting is a celebration of the economic strides made in Allen County in 2022.
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta Middle School welcomes veterans to hear tributes through music and letters
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The student council at Wapakoneta Middle School continues their strong tradition of honoring those who served on Veterans Day. The veterans were escorted through the halls filled with American Flags to be greeted in the gym to thunderous clapping to say thank you to all the men and women who were part of the United States Military. There were tributes through songs and letters to their loved ones who served. The students, veterans, and guests heard about the importance of values in the military and in the school from former Air Force Staff Sergeant Randy LaMarr. Organizers hope that the veterans took away one important message from the ceremony.
hometownstations.com
Ohio State Lima opens a lounge where veterans can relax and unwind
Veterans who are continuing their education at the Ohio State University of Lima now have a place where they can relax and unwind. The university held an opening of their new veterans' lounge located in Galvin Hall. The lounge was made with veterans in mind, to give them a space where they can unwind and relax and focus on their studies if being in crowded areas is too much for them. The project has been a long time coming and officials say that they wanted to create the room in order to continue to support veteran students on campus.
hometownstations.com
New physical therapy equipment will help children at Lima Memorial
New equipment will allow Lima Memorial Health System's pediatric department to offer more extensive care. The new specialized equipment will now allow for safety and improved confidence in balance training and therapeutic exercise for strengthening. The new items were thanks to a $35,000 grant. Physical therapy managers say that the new equipment will go a long way in ensuring patients can stay in lima and still receive the kind of care that they deserve.
hometownstations.com
Heritage Elementary students learn about military service during Veterans Day celebration
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was all a buzz at Heritage Elementary School as they welcomed veterans to their Veterans Day program this morning. Those attending got to hear about one woman's service to her country and how she now educates people on what the military can offer a person.
hometownstations.com
Senior volunteers needed to read to children and help teachers in the classroom
Volunteers are being sought after in order to improve child-to-teacher interaction. The Area Agency on Aging and West Ohio Community Action Partnership have teamed up in order to start a search for senior volunteers to go into classrooms to read to kids and help teachers. Those who are interested will have to go through a background check and get training in volunteerism. Both organizations say that it is important to ensure that students get the attention they need in order to fully develop their education.
hometownstations.com
American Legion Post 96 holds their annual Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was at the eleventh minute of the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the 11 month in 1918 that the armistice to end World War I was signed. We still celebrate it today as Veterans Day. The American Legion Post 96 in Lima holding...
WANE-TV
OPEN: Shelter for victims of apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shelter is currently opening for victims of the Chase Manor apartment fire that took blaze late Friday night. According to a release, The Indiana Region of the American red Cross acted in response to the fire that impacted 24 units within the complex. The shelter is being held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Red Cross staff and volunteers are assisting on-site.
countynewsonline.org
Special: A longtime resident of the Darke County Animal Shelter is looking for a new home
Skippy is the Shelter’s longest resident who has been there for 91 days!! Skippy came to the Shelter as a stray, so the Shelter’s knowledge is limited and only to what they have observed. They believe Skippy is a 1-year-old intact male Terrier Mix. Skippy knows how to sit, lay down and loves treats. Skippy is a sweet boy who loves to run after toys and doesn’t know a stranger. Skippy doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs here at the shelter.
wktn.com
Donations Sought; Applications Accepted for HCSO Shop with a Cop
Donations are still being accepted for the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office 2022 “Shop with a Cop” program. The annual event will be held on December 3. It allows children from Hardin County to spend a fun-filled day with Hardin County Law Enforcement and volunteers. Shop with a...
hometownstations.com
26-year retired Navy veteran spends the day welcoming other veterans and customers to Bob Evans
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Many local restaurants treating veterans to a meal today but one local restaurant had a guest greeter to mark the occasion. 26-year retired Navy Senior Chief spent today welcoming guests to the Bob Evans on Cable Road. He is a regular at the restaurant and wanted to give back this Veterans Day. So he put on his dress uniform and reported to duty this morning and loved every minute of it.
Times-Bulletin
Inn demolished, plans to renovate property
VAN WERT — Demolition got underway last week on the former Van Wert Inn, 820 N. Washington Street. The property, owned by the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, is one of eight properties recently awarded money from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The list of...
peakofohio.com
David R. Varian
David R. Varian, 66, of Kenton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on Thursday evening, November 10, 2022, at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton. David was born in Clifton, West Virginia, on November 1, 1956, to the late Charles A. and Geraldine J. (Lee) Varian. He married Brenda L. Workman on December 26, 1975, in Pt. Pleasant, WV and she preceded him in death on June 7, 2003.
hometownstations.com
Freedom Flag Monument Foundation speak about how important it is to remember and honor those who protect us
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Freedom Flag Monument Foundation holding their Veterans Day observance at 11:11 this morning in remembrance of the signing of the armistice. This was the 12th year for the observance at the monument and organizers say it's important to remember. "This day, if you do not...
hometownstations.com
Ohio SPCA asking for donations to help treat 23 rescued Shih Tzus that were severely neglected
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio SPCA and Humane Society rescued a large number of dogs from an abusive situation. Twenty-three Shih Tzus were removed from a house on Belmont Avenue where they had been severely neglected. Their fur was extremely matted, they were covered in their own feces and urine, and infested with fleas. The dogs are currently in a lot of pain due to their poor physical condition. The Ohio SPCA is in need of donations to finance the recovery of these animals.
Lima fire results in $25,000 worth of damage
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire on 567 Hazel Ave. on Tuesday evening. The fire department received a call around 9:25 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 9:31 p.m. The fire was reportedly electric and started in the attic of the home. According to...
countynewsonline.org
More resignations at the Darke County Fair Board – but also good news: Dave Niley inducted into Ohio Fairs Hall of Fame
The special meeting of the Fair Board (Thursday 11/10) was originally scheduled to fill the vacant seat of Thomas Shaw, who resigned recently and also to elect officers. But then, the Fair Board ended up with 2 more vacant seats. Matt Sullivan resigned, which was not a big surprise after...
Comments / 0