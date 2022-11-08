ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Comments / 0

Related
hometownstations.com

Healthy education and fun to be had at the Healthy Families Expo on Nov. 19th

Lima, OH (WLIO) - Activate Allen County is giving local families the opportunity to stay educated about their health. They will be hosting their Healthy Families Expo for the fifth year in a row on November 19th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic and Convention Center in Downtown Lima. This year is sponsored by Mercy Health. They have two special guests, one being Santa and his reindeer all the way from North Pole. Who families can get pictures with and Stedic Music, who will be providing all who attend with live entertainment.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Elkfest 2022 raising money for various needs in the community

Lima, OH (WLIO) - Elkfest 2022 at the Lima Elks Lodge kicked off Saturday afternoon with a reverse raffle and went all night with a performance from the Shifferly Road band for people to enjoy. The money raised from this event will be put back into the community through charity fund set up by the elks.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima Memorial Auxiliary hosts Holiday Bazaar where people can buy gifts and baked goods

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Multiple craft goods and food were available during a Holiday Bazaar in Lima. The Lima Memorial Auxiliary hosted the event in order to raise money that will go back into the hospital for a variety of programs. A raffle was also available to those who participated in the bazaar. Organizers say that this gives people an opportunity to handle their holiday shopping early.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Allen County Economic Development Group holds annual Community Update Meeting

Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Business owners, local elected officials, and members of the community gathered to celebrate a great year for business in the region. The Allen County Economic Development Group held their annual Community Update Meeting on November 10. Attendees had a chance to mingle and network with other professionals before speakers took the stage to discuss the growth of Allen County's economy. The group says that businesses in Lima have achieved a lot this year and this meeting is a celebration of the economic strides made in Allen County in 2022.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Wapakoneta Middle School welcomes veterans to hear tributes through music and letters

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The student council at Wapakoneta Middle School continues their strong tradition of honoring those who served on Veterans Day. The veterans were escorted through the halls filled with American Flags to be greeted in the gym to thunderous clapping to say thank you to all the men and women who were part of the United States Military. There were tributes through songs and letters to their loved ones who served. The students, veterans, and guests heard about the importance of values in the military and in the school from former Air Force Staff Sergeant Randy LaMarr. Organizers hope that the veterans took away one important message from the ceremony.
WAPAKONETA, OH
hometownstations.com

Ohio State Lima opens a lounge where veterans can relax and unwind

Veterans who are continuing their education at the Ohio State University of Lima now have a place where they can relax and unwind. The university held an opening of their new veterans' lounge located in Galvin Hall. The lounge was made with veterans in mind, to give them a space where they can unwind and relax and focus on their studies if being in crowded areas is too much for them. The project has been a long time coming and officials say that they wanted to create the room in order to continue to support veteran students on campus.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

New physical therapy equipment will help children at Lima Memorial

New equipment will allow Lima Memorial Health System's pediatric department to offer more extensive care. The new specialized equipment will now allow for safety and improved confidence in balance training and therapeutic exercise for strengthening. The new items were thanks to a $35,000 grant. Physical therapy managers say that the new equipment will go a long way in ensuring patients can stay in lima and still receive the kind of care that they deserve.
hometownstations.com

Senior volunteers needed to read to children and help teachers in the classroom

Volunteers are being sought after in order to improve child-to-teacher interaction. The Area Agency on Aging and West Ohio Community Action Partnership have teamed up in order to start a search for senior volunteers to go into classrooms to read to kids and help teachers. Those who are interested will have to go through a background check and get training in volunteerism. Both organizations say that it is important to ensure that students get the attention they need in order to fully develop their education.
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

OPEN: Shelter for victims of apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shelter is currently opening for victims of the Chase Manor apartment fire that took blaze late Friday night. According to a release, The Indiana Region of the American red Cross acted in response to the fire that impacted 24 units within the complex. The shelter is being held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Red Cross staff and volunteers are assisting on-site.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
countynewsonline.org

Special: A longtime resident of the Darke County Animal Shelter is looking for a new home

Skippy is the Shelter’s longest resident who has been there for 91 days!! Skippy came to the Shelter as a stray, so the Shelter’s knowledge is limited and only to what they have observed. They believe Skippy is a 1-year-old intact male Terrier Mix. Skippy knows how to sit, lay down and loves treats. Skippy is a sweet boy who loves to run after toys and doesn’t know a stranger. Skippy doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs here at the shelter.
GREENVILLE, OH
hometownstations.com

26-year retired Navy veteran spends the day welcoming other veterans and customers to Bob Evans

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Many local restaurants treating veterans to a meal today but one local restaurant had a guest greeter to mark the occasion. 26-year retired Navy Senior Chief spent today welcoming guests to the Bob Evans on Cable Road. He is a regular at the restaurant and wanted to give back this Veterans Day. So he put on his dress uniform and reported to duty this morning and loved every minute of it.
LIMA, OH
Times-Bulletin

Inn demolished, plans to renovate property

VAN WERT — Demolition got underway last week on the former Van Wert Inn, 820 N. Washington Street. The property, owned by the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, is one of eight properties recently awarded money from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The list of...
VAN WERT, OH
peakofohio.com

David R. Varian

David R. Varian, 66, of Kenton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on Thursday evening, November 10, 2022, at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton. David was born in Clifton, West Virginia, on November 1, 1956, to the late Charles A. and Geraldine J. (Lee) Varian. He married Brenda L. Workman on December 26, 1975, in Pt. Pleasant, WV and she preceded him in death on June 7, 2003.
KENTON, OH
hometownstations.com

Ohio SPCA asking for donations to help treat 23 rescued Shih Tzus that were severely neglected

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio SPCA and Humane Society rescued a large number of dogs from an abusive situation. Twenty-three Shih Tzus were removed from a house on Belmont Avenue where they had been severely neglected. Their fur was extremely matted, they were covered in their own feces and urine, and infested with fleas. The dogs are currently in a lot of pain due to their poor physical condition. The Ohio SPCA is in need of donations to finance the recovery of these animals.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima fire results in $25,000 worth of damage

LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire on 567 Hazel Ave. on Tuesday evening. The fire department received a call around 9:25 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 9:31 p.m. The fire was reportedly electric and started in the attic of the home. According to...
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy