3-Point Stance: Best Coaching Fits, Best Offensive Players, Most Talented Teams

National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with the 3-Point Stance looking at the best fits for each open Power Five job, the best offensive players so far this season, and the most talented rosters in football, some of which are underachieving.

— The best fit for each open Power Five job isn’t easy as many factors come into play and some coaches won’t want the headache. But here are the dream scenarios…

Auburn — Lane Kiffin

— the Ole Miss coach might not want to leave what he’s built in Oxford for a bit of a nightmare in Auburn but there is better recruiting territory and more money. Hugh Freeze is 1B for me .

Nebraska — Matt Rhule

— I say this because I’m not sure Lance Leipold would leave Kansas for the Nebraska job and I think Rhule is an amazing coach and talent evaluator.

Wisconsin — Lance Leipold

— He has ties to the state and I think he’s a coach who wants to keep moving up in the world. Wisconsin is a great job and he’s the perfect for despite his love for Kansas.

Georgia Tech — Deion Sanders

— I’m not sure this job is big enough for him but I think Sanders would be perfect here with his big name ability to recruit and sell Atlanta.

Arizona State — Kenny Dillingham

— The Oregon OC has ties to ASU, is a great young mind and he would recruit very well there. They need some life in this program and he brings it.

Colorado — Barry Odom

— The Arkansas DC has experience recruiting the midlands and Texas from his days at Missouri and that’s key to this job. He’s also a great coach.

Nov 9, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Barry Odom reacts after a play against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Sanford Stadium. © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

— The best at each position are not what you expect at this stage of the season.

Quarterback

Expected: Bryce Young, Alabama

Reality: Caleb Williams , USC

You can make a case for Young, CJ Stroud , and Hendon Hooker here too, but give me Williams and his incredible efficiency. The sophomore has 28 TDs and only one INT through the air, is averaging more than 300 yards per game passing, has added another four scores with his legs, and has the Trojans in the thick of it in the Pac-12. He makes the amazing look routine.

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) is pursued by California Golden Bears linebacker Orin Patu (48) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Running Back

Expected: Bijan Robinson, Texas

Reality: Robinson

I had this preseason and nothing has changed although, Treyveon Henderson was supposed to make a run. Robinson is arguably the most dangerous weapon in college football due to his toughness, ability to hit the home run, and catch the ball out of the backfield. He's one of the most well-rounded backs in a long time.

Oct 8, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA: Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the Oklahoma Sooners during the annual Red River Showdown against at the Cotton Bowl. © Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Wide Receiver

Expected: Jordan Addison, USC

Reality: Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Hyatt is absolutely scorching opponents, leading the nation with 14 TDs and averaging more than 100 yards per game. He's taken his game to a whole new level and is flying up draft boards .

Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Neyland Stadium. © Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Tight End

Expected: Brock Bowers, Georgia

Reality: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Wait, it’s not Brock Bowers? That's correct. The junior from Kentucky actually has more catches, yards, and touchdowns than the standout from Georgia, and that's even when you add in Bowers' running ability. Mayer has been a beast all season and is the focal point of the Irish's passing attack.

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after the catch as Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) defends during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. © Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Tackle

Expected: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Joe Alt, Notre Dame

The underrecruited sophomore from Minnesota has been simply unreal at left tackle this season for the Irish. He's a complete technician and moves with amazing fluidity. He's yet to give up a sack on the season and allowed zero pressures against Clemson's vaunted defensive line this past weekend.

Oct 29, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) leaps over the leg of offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome. © Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Guard

Expected: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Reality: O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

There have been zero issue for Torrence moving from the Group of Five level to the SEC. He's PFF's highest graded guard for a reason - he's an absolute mauler in the run game and uses his thick lower half to counteract bull rushes on the interior, making him the most complete guard in the country.

Florida Gators guard O'Cyrus Torrence floridagators.com

Center

Expected: John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

Reality: Schmitz

Coming into the season, I had Schmitz and Wisconsin's Joe Tippmann neck-and-neck, but Schmitz has been the best center I've seen this season with Georgia's Sedrick Van Pran and Michigan’s Olu Oluwatimi right there with him. But I give the edge to Schmitz because of everything he's asked to do controlling the line for the Gophers' mauling rushing attack.

Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers center John Michael Schmitz (60) against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

— And finally, talented rosters usually equal playoff appearances but this season that’s not the case for some. Here are the five most talented rosters in college football.

1. Alabama

Just look at the recruiting rankings over the past five seasons, plus all of the extreme talents they've pulled in from the portal. They've got future day one draft picks at nearly every position on the roster and top 3 national talent at QB, RB, DE and in other spots.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs past Texas A&M defenders on Saturday, October 8, 2022. © Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

2. Georgia

The Dawgs are neck-and-neck with the Tide and their defense might have even more future draft picks than their SEC rivals. But it's the offensive side of the ball where Georgia has recently taken a couple of big steps forward. Brock Bowers is the big name at the skill positions, but they're deep at WR and RB as well.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) is sacked by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) during the second half of a NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. © Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

3. Ohio State

We already know that Ohio State is WRU at this point but they've got big swaths of five-star talent all over this roster. The defensive backfield has also been a strength for the Buckeyes over the past five years, and they have done a great job continuing to refill that position not only through recruiting, but also by key transfer portal pickups like Tanner McCalister .

Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates with Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrate Harrison Jr. scored a touchdown during a college football game against the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium. © Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY Sports

4. Clemson

The Tigers have been rolling out some of the best defensive units in the country for a while now, and they do a fantastic job of turning highly recruited defensive players into collegiate stars and top NFL draft picks. They've struggled on the offensive side of the ball, but that has as much to do with coaching as it does with the talent available. They've got three former five-star quarterbacks on the roster - they need to do better offensively.

Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) intercepts ball near Georgia Tech wide receiver Nate McCollum (8) during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia Monday, September 5, 2022. © Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

5. USC

The Trojans have hit the portal more than any other team on this list due to their recent coaching change, but they've been able to add tons of impact players to a roster that already had a good foundation of talent. Caleb Williams is obviously the name that everybody knows, but they've got future NFL day 1 picks all over the roster.