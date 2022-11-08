1 arrested after police find body riddled with gunshot wounds in Troy apartment complex

TROY (WWJ) - One man was taken into police custody on Monday after a deadly shooting left another man dead inside an apartment building in Troy, authorities said.

The Troy Police Department said they were made aware of the shooting at a unit within the Charter Square Apartment Complex off Big Beaver and Rochester after a 911 call was placed around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, the caller was able to provide an accurate description of the suspect and officers located the 25-year-old suspect in the parking lot of the complex -- he was taken into custody without incident.

Upon further investigation, authorities said officers located one deceased male victim inside the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

While the investigation into what led to the shooting remains ongoing, police said they did discover that the victim and the suspect knew one another and that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Authorities said one handgun was recovered from the scene and the suspect remains in police custody.

The victim's name has not been released by authorities pending notification of his family.

The Troy Police Department is asking anyone with information related to this incident to call their tip line at 248-524-0777.