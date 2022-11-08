Read full article on original website
Nine Shaker athletes celebrate college commitments
Nine Shaker High School athletes celebrated their college commitments on Wednesday.
rpiathletics.com
Duba & Stulen Named to All-League Teams
TROY, N.Y. - The Liberty League year-end awards in field hockey have been announced and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athletes Brianna Duba and Kaitlyn Stulen are among those recognized. A defender, Duba earned All-Conference First Team, while Stulen, a midfielder, was chosen to the Second Team. Both seniors, they helped...
rpiathletics.com
Women's Basketball Loses First Game, 70-61
TROY, N.Y. - Utica University put four student-athletes in double figures in scoring, led by 18 points from Krissy Geraci, and the Pioneers defeated Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 70-61 in a non-league women's basketball game at East Campus Arena. It was the first game of the season for both squads.
rpiathletics.com
Four From Men's Soccer Earn All-Conference
TROY, N.Y. - Graduate student Paul Silva earned All-Liberty League First Team and three of his Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's soccer teammates were also recognized with year-end honors, the conference has announced. Kyle Osborne earned Second Team accolades and Alex Garciá and Andy Zhao were Honorable Mention selections.
New mural presented in Troy on Thursday
A mural for the Façade of Troy Area United Ministries (TAUM) will be presented on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
wwnytv.com
‘Heartbroken’ Castelli conceded Tuesday night to Stefanik
GLENS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Democrat Matt Castelli called Republican Elise Stefanik Tuesday night to concede the race for the 21st Congressional District. He then took the stage in Glens Falls to address his supporters. Castelli lost to Stefanik 59 percent to 41 percent. “I am heartbroken we came...
Lupardo will return to Albany
Donna Lupardo has beaten out Sophia Resciniti and will represent New York's 123rd Assembly District.
Dunkin’ offers free donuts for Veterans Day
Dunkin' will be offering all veterans and active-duty military a small thanks for their service on Veterans' Day. Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free donut of their choice at participating Dunkin' shops in the Capital Region.
One Popular Albany Coffee Bar Is Putting A Third Location In Troy
Too many restaurants and cafes across the Capital Region have been forced to shutter in 2022. The economic downturn from COVID has morphed into inflation and supply chain issues that put many in the food-service industry in a difficult place. Amid the constant wave of closings, its worth celebrating when a new restaurant opens its doors.
Motor Oil Coffee opening new location in Schenectady
Motor Oil Coffee is opening its second retail location at 1671 Union Street in Schenectady, next to b.inspired home. This is the former cafe space for Storied Coffee, which closed in July.
Where to get a meal for under $10 in the Capital Region
Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? Whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you have a few options that won't break the bank.
Next Phase in Schenectady’s Mohawk Harbor Includes Union College?
Mohawk Harbor in Schenectady has become a beautiful development that includes apartments, condos, restaurants, and many businesses. As the retail spaces fill up, there are still many plans for the area surrounding it. One of those plans may include Union College. The Last Few Retail Spaces Are Filling Up. It...
Albany Police: 2 missing girls found, brought home
A spokesperson for the Albany Police Department said Deysi Rivero, 12, and Tomiko Akbar, 11, both of Albany, have been found.
Albany schools deal with leadership transitions, cybersecurity threat
When the city school district of Albany Board of Education announced that Kaweeda Adams was resigning, it was bittersweet for everyone involved. But she was grateful for all of the time that she spent with her colleagues and for all the accomplishments that were made.
The City School District of Albany elects interim superintendent
The City School District of Albany has elected John Yagielski as their interim superintendent, following the retirement of Superintendent Kaweeda Adams, which she announced on October 11.
Post 701 host Amsterdam Veterans Parade
The City of Amsterdam and the Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing & Recreation Department presents the City of Amsterdam Veterans Day Parade. The parade is hosted by Post 701 on Friday, November 11 beginning at 10 a.m.
Three Albany veterans chosen to receive donated cars
Three military veterans from Albany will receive keys to a new vehicle through Progressive's Key to Progress campaign.
Walsh declares victory in 112th Assembly District
Mary Beth Walsh has declared victory in New York's 112th Assembly District. Her opponent, Andrew McAdoo, conceded the race early Wednesday morning.
Front of building partially collapses in Albany
The front exterior of a building has partially collapsed in Albany. Albany FD, Albany PD and national grid responded to the scene.
Ketchup with the Wienermobile in Albany this week
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is rolling into town this week! Find out how you can relish the opportunity to see the iconic vehicle in person. Find the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at the following events this week: November 9: Captains Basket Stuffing, 10 a.m. to noon, 800 NY-146, Clifton Park Red Cross […]
