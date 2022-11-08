ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rpiathletics.com

Duba & Stulen Named to All-League Teams

TROY, N.Y. - The Liberty League year-end awards in field hockey have been announced and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athletes Brianna Duba and Kaitlyn Stulen are among those recognized. A defender, Duba earned All-Conference First Team, while Stulen, a midfielder, was chosen to the Second Team. Both seniors, they helped...
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Women's Basketball Loses First Game, 70-61

TROY, N.Y. - Utica University put four student-athletes in double figures in scoring, led by 18 points from Krissy Geraci, and the Pioneers defeated Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 70-61 in a non-league women's basketball game at East Campus Arena. It was the first game of the season for both squads.
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Four From Men's Soccer Earn All-Conference

TROY, N.Y. - Graduate student Paul Silva earned All-Liberty League First Team and three of his Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's soccer teammates were also recognized with year-end honors, the conference has announced. Kyle Osborne earned Second Team accolades and Alex Garciá and Andy Zhao were Honorable Mention selections.
TROY, NY
wwnytv.com

‘Heartbroken’ Castelli conceded Tuesday night to Stefanik

GLENS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Democrat Matt Castelli called Republican Elise Stefanik Tuesday night to concede the race for the 21st Congressional District. He then took the stage in Glens Falls to address his supporters. Castelli lost to Stefanik 59 percent to 41 percent. “I am heartbroken we came...
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Dunkin’ offers free donuts for Veterans Day

Dunkin' will be offering all veterans and active-duty military a small thanks for their service on Veterans' Day. Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free donut of their choice at participating Dunkin' shops in the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

One Popular Albany Coffee Bar Is Putting A Third Location In Troy

Too many restaurants and cafes across the Capital Region have been forced to shutter in 2022. The economic downturn from COVID has morphed into inflation and supply chain issues that put many in the food-service industry in a difficult place. Amid the constant wave of closings, its worth celebrating when a new restaurant opens its doors.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ketchup with the Wienermobile in Albany this week

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is rolling into town this week! Find out how you can relish the opportunity to see the iconic vehicle in person. Find the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at the following events this week: November 9: Captains Basket Stuffing, 10 a.m. to noon, 800 NY-146, Clifton Park Red Cross […]
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy