While you can choose your path in film for the many available opportunities, finding the most suitable team to work with is invaluable. Lisa Mazzotta is a Los Angeles-based producer who, as a tiny girl from a tiny town, followed a dream to work in film with determination and no connections. Lisa became a producer on the team that won NBC.com its first Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement in Interactive Media for the Heroes and Heroes Evolutions sites in her 20s.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO