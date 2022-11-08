ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

Will Election Day Prove Bullish? Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Block, Lyft and More

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43yuCq_0j3EtZf800 Markets were fairly positive on Tuesday, with the major indexes each holding on to gains just over 1%. This move also comes ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections in the United States, which have the potential to decide the direction of the country going forward.

Although elections will not be decided during the actual trading session, the impact will be seen later on this week, but for now investors are optimistic. Historically speaking, markets have preferred a split Congress or White House, in part because political gridlock would prevent any sweeping policy decisions that could have an impact on business.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is reviewing additional analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Boeing, BP, Costco, DoorDash, Meta, Shell and more.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. ( NASDAQ: BLDP ): TD Securities downgraded the stock to Hold from Speculative Buy and cut its $11 price target to $6.50. National Bank Financial's downgrade was to Sector Perform from Outperform. The shares traded near $6 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $5.12 to $19.19.

Block Inc. ( NYSE: SQ ): Macquarie's upgrade was from Neutral to Outperform with a $100 price target. The shares traded near $64 on Tuesday. The 52-week range is $51.34 to $241.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. ( NASDAQ: PLAY ): The Hold rating at Deutsche Bank was raised to Buy with a $48 price target. The stock was last seen trading near $38, in a 52-week range of $29.60 to $52.53.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. ( NYSE: DOCN ): J.P. Morgan's downgrade to Neutral from Overweight included a price target cut to $27 from $50. The stock traded near $28 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $26.00 to $133.40.

Global Partners L.P. (NYSE: GLP): As Stifel upgraded the shares to Buy from Hold, it raised its $28 price target to $35. Shares traded near $31 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $20.23 to $35.29.

Jack in the Box Inc. ( NASDAQ: JACK ): Deutsche Bank's downgrade was from Buy to Hold with an $88 price target. The stock traded near $85 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $54.80 to $105.98.

Lyft Inc. ( NASDAQ: LYFT ): Evercore ISI's Outperform rating dropped to In Line and its $41 price target is now$18. The 52-week trading range is $10.82 to $57.68, and the share price was near $11 on Tuesday.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT): Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $53 price target. Shares have traded as high as $35.79 in the past year but were changing hands near $17 on Tuesday.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. ( NYSE: SMG ): Barclays upgraded the shares to Overweight from Equal Weight and has a $75 price target. The 52-week trading range is $39.06 to $180.43. Shares changed hands near $56 apiece on Tuesday.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. ( NYSE: SIX ): The downgrade at Jefferies was to Hold from Buy, and the analyst cut the $32 price target to $24. The stock has traded as high as $47.24 a share in the past year but was last seen trading around $20. That is down over 50% year to date.

ALSO READ: 4 Energy MLPs Can Help Fight Inflation and Pay 10% and Higher Yields

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ: SEDG ): Northland Capital upgraded the stock to Market Perform from Underperform. The stock has traded as high as $389.71 a share in the past year but was last seen near $248. That is down nearly 25% year to date.

Stratasys Ltd. ( NASDAQ: SSYS ): William Blair raised its Underperform rating to Market Perform. The 52-week trading range is $12.69 to $37.43. Shares changed hands near $14 apiece on Tuesday.

William-Sonoma Inc. ( NYSE: WSM ): At Wedbush, the Outperform rating fell to Neutral. The stock traded near $3.50 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $3.31 to $43.79.


Berkshire Hathaway reported disappointing third-quarter results recently, but two huge energy stocks helped buoy the rest of the portfolio. The share price of one of them doubled this year, making it a huge winner for Warren Buffett.

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
WSB Radio

Wall Street adds more gains onto winning week; crypto falls

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street tacked more onto its stupendous surge from a day before, leaving the market with its biggest weekly gain since the summer. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% Friday, and the Nasdaq rose twice as much. Markets got a boost after China relaxed some of its anti-COVID measures, while a report suggested U.S. inflation expectations ticked modestly higher. Stocks soared this week on hopes the worst of inflation may have passed and that the Federal Reserve can be less aggressive about raising interest rates, though some analysts called the rally overdone. Crypto sank after a major exchange filed for bankruptcy.
Gizmodo

Lyft Just Laid Off Nearly 700 Corporate Employees and Partly Blamed It on Paying for Drivers’ Insurance

Lyft workers, like so many others in the tech industry this year, opened their inboxes today to read some dreaded news: Nearly 700 of their coworkers would lose their jobs. The company’s two co-founders, ​​John Zimmer and Logan Green, sent the memo to staff Wednesday confirming earlier reports by The Wall Street Journal suggesting the company would part ways with 13% of its workforce. Fears over an impending recession and increasing rideshare insurance were cited among several reasons for the layoffs. The founders claimed they, “worked hard” to bring down costs over the summer but ultimately to no avail.
Markets Insider

Mega-cap tech stocks are poised to drop as earnings for giants like Alphabet and Meta have left investors 'screaming for financial discipline,' analyst says

Mega-cap stocks could see a valuation reset as Meta and Alphabet earnings have disappointed, an analyst said. Tech giants are seeing less advertising revenue, but traditional ad agencies haven't been hit as hard, suggesting industry-specific troubles. The New York Stock Exchange's senior market strategist explained how the market could react...
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was […]
CAPE CORAL, FL
Markets Insider

Bond billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed will only hike rates to 4.5% - and he sees an 80% chance of a US recession next year

Jeffrey Gundlach has predicted an early end to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes, and warned the US economy will most likely tumble into a recession next year. The US central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4% on Wednesday, marking its latest effort to tackle red-hot inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he expected further increases, and signaled rates could peak above 5%.
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

145K+
Followers
89K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy