Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a plethora of offensive inconsistencies throughout the 2022 season. Some of that can be attributed to injuries to key players such as Ryan Jensen, Julio Jones, and Cameron Brate, among others. Other aspects include the worst running game in the NFL and the unexpected retirement of Rob Gronkowski prior to the preseason.
Tri-City Herald
Cade Otton presses on to his Bucs vs. Seahawks in Germany, shining amid his greatest loss
Here, across the continent and an ocean, Cade Otton is at the top of his football life. “Yeah, it’s awesome. It’s such a unique opportunity to come over to Europe, my first time here, and to be able to play an awesome football game against my hometown team,” he said.
Tri-City Herald
Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Continues to Play at an All-Pro Level in 2022
Vikings second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a breakout game back in Week 3 against the Lions, dominating in the running game and in pass protection. He followed that up with another great performance the following week. And another. And another. And another. Darrisaw is putting together elite game after...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos’ OC Praises Rookie TE Greg Dulcich for ‘Elevating Everyone’
It's rare when a rookie leads the way in the NFL world. But for the Denver Broncos, 22-year-old pass-catching tight end Greg Dulcich is seemingly doing just that. Not only have the Broncos unearthed an offensive catalyst at a very opportune moment, offensive coordinator Justin Outten believes they've found a player who has become the straw that stirs the drink.
Tri-City Herald
Packers-Cowboys Most-Expensive Ticket in NFL This Week
GREEN BAY, Wis. – According to a poll earlier this year, the Dallas Cowboys are the NFL’s most popular team and the Green Bay Packers came in second. Thus, not surprisingly, Sunday’s game between the Packers and Cowboys is the most expensive ticket in the NFL this week.
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Chiefs: 5 Questions and Game Predictions
The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6) will have one of the toughest tests of their season this Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Sunday playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in below. 1) Can the Jaguars slow down Travis Kelce at...
Tri-City Herald
ESPN Analyst on Tampa Bay: “They Look Old and Slow”
Eventually, someone is going to say Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback needs to retire, and they're going to get their wish. Some thought they got it after last season, but the legendary quarterback flipped the script on them all and came back for another run. And according to at least one...
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Bengals Player Outtakes and Hijinks
CINCINNATI — The bye-week hijinks are here!. Check out hilarious outtakes from Bengals' media productions throughout this season featuring Evan McPherson, Alex Cappa, and more. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Move Byron Pringle and Two More on to Roster
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears had begun the window for when the former Chiefs receiver could be brought back from injured reserve and have decided he is healthy enough now after a calf injury, so he will be on the roster for Sunday's game. In...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Elevate Vi Jones From Practice Squad to Make NFL Debut vs. Buccaneers
Needing depth reinforcements on special teams after losing Cullen Gillaspia to a potential season-ending knee injury, the Seahawks elevated undrafted rookie linebacker Vi Jones from the practice squad to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's international game in Munich. Previously starring at North Carolina State, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound...
Tri-City Herald
Packers Elevating Kicker For Sunday vs. Cowboys; Here’s Why
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have elevated kicker Ramiz Ahmed to the gameday roster for Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Why? Reliable veteran Mason Crosby was limited at practice all week with a sore back. While he will play, Ahmed will handle kickoffs. Crosby has had...
Tri-City Herald
Molden Set for Long-Awaited Season Debut
NASHVILLE – Now that he is healthy enough to do so, the Tennessee Titans won’t think twice about playing Elijah Molden against the Denver Broncos. That’s because there is complete confidence within the organization that the 2021 third-round pick out of the University of Washington kept his mind sharp throughout a lengthy recovery from a groin injury that dates to the opening days of training camp.
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups to Beat Titans
The Denver Broncos have had plenty of time to prepare for their game against the Tennessee Titans. After the Broncos traveled to London and picked up their third win of the season, they had their bye week, which gives them a slight advantage as they are more rested than the Titans, who played last week.
Tri-City Herald
Josh McDaniels on Raiders’ Decision to Place Waller/Renfrow on IR
The Las Vegas Raiders will be without two of their receiving threats in tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on Sunday. Both placers were placed on the injured reserve list on Thursday, with Waller declared to miss at least four weeks. "I think they tried hard to...
Tri-City Herald
New York Giants Week 10: First Look at Houston Texans’ Defense
Two weeks ago, the New York Giants picked up their second loss of the season against the Seattle Seahawks. That was followed by a bye, which allowed them to heal and plan for the second half of the season. This is the first time Brian Daboll has been a head coach, so it’s going to be interesting for Giants fans to see how he has the Giants ready to go following the week off.
Tri-City Herald
Micah Parsons & Michael Irvin: Cowboys Best Odell Beckham Jr. Recruiters?
Sitting second in the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) are playing catch-up with the rival Philadelphia Eagles (8-0), and one path to closing the gap is improving the roster ... With a player like OBJ. Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin recognizes this, and our Mike Fisher is reporting...
Tri-City Herald
‘Just Another Game?’ Seahawks Reveal View of QB Tom Brady & Bucs
Despite holding a 6-3 record and first place in the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks enter their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday considered the underdogs by some - indeed, the oddsmakers say it is so. Why, you might ask, are the Seahawks an underdog against a Buccaneers...
Tri-City Herald
Two Patriots Named NFL Midseason All-Pro
At 5-4 and nine games into their 17-game schedule, the New England Patriots are technically more than halfway through the season. Regardless of the NFL's new, tricky math, two Pats have stood out in keeping the team afloat during an, at times, first nine weeks. With New England on its...
