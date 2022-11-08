ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Grazia

Banks Are Denying Families Mortgages Because Of Their Childcare Costs

Childcare costs are leaving families unable to buy homes – or even renegotiate existing deals – as banks unfairly weight the cost of nurseries when making their mortgage calculations. Some desperate families are resorting to methods such as giving family members cash payments in order to claim they...
The Independent

What is the £324 cost of living payment and who qualifies for it?

Eight million people on low incomes will start to receive payments of £324 from Tuesday as part of targeted government cost-of-living support. The payment will go directly into the bank accounts of people who receive certain benefits between 8 and 23 November.Here is everything you need to know about the payment: What is the £324 payment? The £324 payment is being given out to help low income households with the rising cost-of-living. It is the second part of a £650 sum paid out to people who receive certain payments. Who qualifies for the payment? The £324 is being paid...
BBC

Cost of living: How crisis is leading to rise in basic funerals

Funeral directors are reporting an increase in demand for basic services due to the cost of living crisis. A simple, "direct to crematorium" funeral costs from around £1,100 - compared with a standard funeral package for about £3,500. Undertakers are also feeling the squeeze, with one now charging...
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days

Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be dispersed on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
J.R. Heimbigner

Apply now to get a stimulus payment for up to $1,700

money fanned out in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) According to Governor Mills, Maine residents are grappling with the increased costs as a result of pandemic-driven inflation, ranging from higher energy costs to increased prices of everyday goods. One way to help is through a stimulus payment for $850 to over 800,000 residents. (source)
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed

Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Business Insider

Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment

A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month

There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so. The stimulus payments, totaling $3,200, can still be claimed by Nov. 15 by people who don't pay taxes due to having little or no income if they fill out a simplified tax return. IRS and Treasury Department data estimate that 9 million or 10 million people who have not received their payments yet are still eligible, according to the Government Accountability Office.

