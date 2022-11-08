Eight million people on low incomes will start to receive payments of £324 from Tuesday as part of targeted government cost-of-living support. The payment will go directly into the bank accounts of people who receive certain benefits between 8 and 23 November.Here is everything you need to know about the payment: What is the £324 payment? The £324 payment is being given out to help low income households with the rising cost-of-living. It is the second part of a £650 sum paid out to people who receive certain payments. Who qualifies for the payment? The £324 is being paid...

4 DAYS AGO