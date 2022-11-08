Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
newschannel20.com
2 wanted for Jacksonville car theft
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Morgan County Crime Stoppers is seeking information about a vehicle theft. The Jacksonville Police Department is searching for a man and a woman in connection with the theft. Officials say the theft happened at 7:50 p.m. on November 1 at a business in the 1600...
wlds.com
South Jacksonville Remains on City Water While Water Plant Problems Persist
The Village of South Jacksonville remains on the City of Jacksonville’s water today. The village is currently experiencing problems with their pumps and other equipment at the Oxville water plant that have been down since the middle of last month. Village President Dick Samples says the supply chain is...
wlds.com
Sheriff: No Protocols Broken After Inmate Attempts Suicide at Greene Co. Jail
Greene County authorities say that no policies or state standards were broken after an inmate at the Greene County Jail attempted suicide last Thursday. Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen reports that on Thursday, November 3rd at approximately 3:10PM a Greene County Jail corrections officer made contact with a 60-year old inmate being held at the jail to offer him and other prisoners the opportunity to go to the fenced in yard area for outdoor time at the jail in Carrollton.
wlds.com
Springfield Plastics Donates to Lincoln Land Honor Flight
A Southern Sangamon County business is giving money to ensure veterans get a chance to visit and be honored at the nation’s capital. Springfield Plastics, Inc. of Auburn donated $2,000 to the Lincoln Land Honor Flight. Springfield Plastics’ Wesley Foreman, Andrea Schroll, and Steve Harbour presented the check to Joan Bortolon, President of the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight program, on October 25th.
State Police release new details about deadly crash
Update at 3:52 p.m. on 11/9/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Interstate 55 that left a woman dead Tuesday night. State Troopers said the crash involved four vehicles: a semi-truck, a pickup truck and two sedans. They determined the pickup truck, driven by a […]
1470 WMBD
Two injured in Fulton County tractor trailer crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Creve Coeur man got several tickets after an accident Thursday morning in Fulton County. Illinois State Police says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 136 near Fulton County Highway 13. They say Douglas Deatrick, 39, was westbound in a tractor-trailer on 136...
wlds.com
Female Motorist Chased, Threatened With Firearm in Road Rage Incident
Jacksonville Police arrested a man at mid-day yesterday after a road rage incident. Police dispatch received an initial call from a female motorist at 12:21PM on Wednesday from the 200 block of East Independence Avenue saying that she was being followed after her car was hit and she was threatened with a gun.
WAND TV
Springfield police release final report into resigned officer's 'racist and disturbing' online posts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department has released its final investigative report concerning a now former Springfield officer who police said was linked to "racist and disturbing" online posts. WAND News first reported back in April that authorities said Aaron Nichols was first placed on unpaid administrative leave...
newschannel20.com
Backyard fire spreads to Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Nightingale Drive on Tuesday. Crews say the fire started in the backyard and then spread to the home. Officials say the fire was extinguished. We will update you on this story as we get more...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 30-November 5, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Ryan Lindgens, 33 of Mount Olive, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present and causing over $500 of criminal damage to property in connection with an October 28 incident.
wdbr.com
Hit-run is Crime of the Week
You’ll have to go back three weeks for the Crime of the Week from Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers. It’s a hit-and-run that happened around 6:20 a.m. Thursday, October 20, in the 2800 block of Clear Lake Avenue. Police say a dark-colored SUV hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street and continued east on Clear Lake.
Investigation finds that former Springfield officer’s ‘neo-nazi’ beliefs did not influence arrest records
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An internal investigation released Wednesday found no discriminatory behavior while on the clock for a Springfield police officer who admitted to writing bigoted social media posts. Former Springfield police officer Aaron Nichols resigned in April after an anonymous blog outed him as a Neo-Nazi and posted screenshots from several anonymous twitter […]
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Sentenced to IDOC for String of Power Equipment Thefts, Burglary
A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to time in the Illinois Department of Corrections in connection to a string of power equipment thefts over the summer. 49-year-old Kenneth D. Smith of the 1000 block of North Main Street was arrested at his residence without incident on August 19th for theft following an investigation by Jacksonville Police.
advantagenews.com
Alton Police Chief Pulido resigns, Ford appointed new chief
Marcos Pulido has resigned as Alton Police Chief. In a move that was anticipated in the aftermath of Tuesday’s election, Pulido will take a job with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. He will be the Assistant Sheriff, which is second in command to the Sheriff-elect Jeff Connor. Pulido...
3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois
Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
Springfield officers honored for actions during armed encounter
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently recognized 11 of its officers for their actions during an encounter with an armed man threatening suicide. Springfield Police officials said officers were called about an armed individual on Oct. 20. When they responded, they encountered a man armed with a gun who threatened to kill […]
ourquadcities.com
3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding
Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
Illinois 280 Pound Marijuana Bust, Just Hours South of Rockford
A 280lbs pot bust happened about four hours south of Rockford. Jordan Pratt if Godfrey, Illinois is now behind bars. Fox2Now. Jordan Pratt, 25 was busted in August for having a lot of weed....a LOT!. Illinois cops arrived to Jordan's location, the "reason" the cops went there remains a mystery....
wlds.com
Brown Co. Approves Advisory Referendum For Separation from Illinois
A West Central Illinois county has joined about two dozen other counties in the state that have approved a referendum to separate from the State of Illinois. Brown County voters approved a separation referendum on Tuesday night 1,444 to 441 to advise their county board to explore ways to leave Illinois.
