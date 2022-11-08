Read full article on original website
Related
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is reelected in New York
NEW YORK — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was elected to a fifth term Tuesday, easily defeating a Republican political commentator, but will have to wait to learn whether he’ll be able to keep his title as Senate majority leader. The 71-year-old Brooklyn native defeated Joe Pinion, who hosted...
US Democrats maintain Senate majority
President Joe Biden's Democrats retained control of the US Senate on Saturday, a remarkable midterm election result that defied predictions of a Republican win over both houses of Congress. Schumer underscored that the Democrats' win would ensure a "firewall" against moves by Republicans in Congress to further curtail abortion rights -- a key issue in the midterms.
Toomey points to Trump for GOP losses in midterms
Outgoing U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey this week placed blame for the Republican Party’s midterm election failures squarely on the shoulders of f
NY attorney general, a thorn in Trump's side, seeks 2nd term
NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James, one of former President Donald Trump’s chief legal nemeses, is hoping to win a second term Tuesday in a race that pits her against a lesser-known Republican lawyer. James, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Michael Henry, a...
Trump vs. DeSantis: A simmering rivalry bursts into view
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have been on a collision course from the start. Eyeing the Florida governor as his
Federal judge blocks President Biden's student loan forgiveness
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal judge in Texas has ruled President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan unconstitutional. The judge made the ruling after two borrowers brought a lawsuit forward, claiming the president did not get public input on the plan. Borrowers are already feeling the effects of that federal...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0