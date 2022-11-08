ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OK

kgou.org

AM NewsBrief: Nov. 11, 2022

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied death row inmate Richard Glossip’s claim of innocence Thursday. In a press release, Attorney General John O’Connor announced the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied Richard Glossip’s most recent claim of innocence, saying Glossip did not show he was innocent of hiring Justin Sneed to murder motel owner Barry Van Trese in 1997.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory

In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Canoo to acquire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma City

Electric car company Canoo is acquiring a vehicle manufacturing plant in Oklahoma City. Canoo is acquiring a 120-acre site that already houses a move-in ready commercial facility, which, once renovated, will run off clean energy. Canoo says the Oklahoma City factory will employ more than 500 people and produce electric...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
territorysupply.com

13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Journal Tribune

Was Timothy McVeigh's arrest aided by 'divine intervention' ?

Timothy McVeigh had the open road ahead of him on Wednesday, April 19, 1995, after he bombed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. But two stranded motorists and an unsuspecting Oklahoma Highway Patrolman stood in his way. When retired Trooper Charlie Hanger recounts the story, he gives...
BLACKWELL, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma

GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
GUTHRIE, OK
madillrecord.net

Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark

O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
madillrecord.net

Health Department looking into illness outbrea

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is investigating an outbreak of illnesses in the Oklahoma City area. Officials said they identified an outbreak of Campylobacter Shiga-toxin producing E. coli in the Hydro and Weatherford area on October 25. However, reports of illnesses are still on the rise and the OSDH is looking to the public to help find the answers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Perkins couple admit abusing adopted boys

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins couple, who were foster parents, have been placed on seven years’ probation each for abusing two boys, ages 4 and 5, three months after they adopted them. Brittany Luv Edwards, 31, admitted choking the boys and hitting or failing to protect them from...
PERKINS, OK

