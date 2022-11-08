Read full article on original website
KTUL
Person of interest in Okmulgee murders brought to Oklahoma jail on unrelated charges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Joseph Kennedy, a person of interest in the quadruple murder of four Okmulgee men, was extradited to an Oklahoma jail Saturday, according to the Director of the Moore Detention Center Christopher Cook. Kennedy was arrested in Florida in connection to a stolen vehicle out of...
kgou.org
AM NewsBrief: Nov. 11, 2022
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied death row inmate Richard Glossip’s claim of innocence Thursday. In a press release, Attorney General John O’Connor announced the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied Richard Glossip’s most recent claim of innocence, saying Glossip did not show he was innocent of hiring Justin Sneed to murder motel owner Barry Van Trese in 1997.
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
kgou.org
Canoo to acquire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma City
Electric car company Canoo is acquiring a vehicle manufacturing plant in Oklahoma City. Canoo is acquiring a 120-acre site that already houses a move-in ready commercial facility, which, once renovated, will run off clean energy. Canoo says the Oklahoma City factory will employ more than 500 people and produce electric...
KOCO
Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes are invited to participate in history-making project
OKLAHOMA CITY — Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes were involved in a history-making project Friday at Oklahoma City's First Americans Museum. The event gave the service members the opportunity to be added to an interactive database featured in the OKLA HOMMA Tribal Nations Gallery. The museum invited veterans...
Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas
“Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some if you may have only seen a few flakes.
territorysupply.com
13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
Logan Co. bridge damaged with massive holes, no signs warning drivers
Road damage is nothing new to southern Logan County residents, but the major concern now is a bridge on Triplett Road that has massive holes and ruts throughout with no warning signs posted before it.
Journal Tribune
Was Timothy McVeigh's arrest aided by 'divine intervention' ?
Timothy McVeigh had the open road ahead of him on Wednesday, April 19, 1995, after he bombed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. But two stranded motorists and an unsuspecting Oklahoma Highway Patrolman stood in his way. When retired Trooper Charlie Hanger recounts the story, he gives...
Two ‘Salad and Go’ restaurants to open in Oklahoma City
If you are trying to stay healthy this holiday season, two new restaurants are opening in Oklahoma City that specialize in fresh salads.
KTUL
Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
Watch: Snow Covers Football Field In Midwest City On Nov. 11
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Oklahoma is getting a round of snow! People attending a football game for Lawton MacArthur and Carl Albert in Midwest City captured the snowfall. It started with just a few flakes, but it wasn't long before the entire field was completely covered in snow!
OSDH expands investigation into mysterious spread of illness
Health officials are expanding an investigation into cases of E. coli.
Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
KOCO
Head-on collision kills 22-year-old woman in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — A 22-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision early Friday morning in rural Pottawatomie County. The small community of Konawa is mourning the death of Shelby Gentry, who was a recent graduate of Oklahoma State University. The driver of the other car, a 23-year-old...
madillrecord.net
Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark
O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
madillrecord.net
Health Department looking into illness outbrea
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is investigating an outbreak of illnesses in the Oklahoma City area. Officials said they identified an outbreak of Campylobacter Shiga-toxin producing E. coli in the Hydro and Weatherford area on October 25. However, reports of illnesses are still on the rise and the OSDH is looking to the public to help find the answers.
1600kush.com
Perkins couple admit abusing adopted boys
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins couple, who were foster parents, have been placed on seven years’ probation each for abusing two boys, ages 4 and 5, three months after they adopted them. Brittany Luv Edwards, 31, admitted choking the boys and hitting or failing to protect them from...
Hundreds of jobs available at OKC Job Fair
If you are looking for a new job before the holidays, there are several companies that are taking part in a job fair.
