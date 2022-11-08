ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

SoCal ski resorts open early thanks to recent storm

LOS ANGELES - The recent winter storm that hit parts of Southern California this week brought tons of fresh snow to the mountains. The storm left more than a foot of snow at Big Bear Mountain, allowing the popular ski resort to open early this year. Big Bear Mountain Resort opened the for the ’22-23 winter season on Saturday, Nov. 12.
CBS LA

Record rainfall reported throughout Southern California

A massive storm front that rolled through Southern California brought a flurry of wild weather along with it, including flooding, high-powered winds, snowfall and record-setting rainfall. The storm slowly moved into the region on Monday, when precipitation began to fall, causing headaches for beginning of the week commuters. While rain fell through most of the day, the storm flexed its true power overnight and throughout Tuesday, when downpours accompanied by strong wind caused a bevy of watches, warnings and evacuations for people living all over Southern California. While the storm is expected to last through the earliest parts of Wednesday, some regions have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Evacuations lifted as SoCal dries out from storm

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Southern California was drying out Wednesday from a drenching storm that set rainfall records in parts of the area, with forecasters saying some light Santa Ana winds will push temperatures up slightly during daylight hours later this week, but chilly temperatures could still prevail at night.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Flooded Streets & Freeways: Rain storm hits L.A.

Today's rain storm sent the L.A. River surging and flooded streets and freeways. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of the storm dumped large amounts of rain in southern and eastern Los Angeles County. Sign Up for the Daily Digest. Join the more than 5,000 other Eastsiders...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Storm brings one to three inches of rain to parts of the Tri-Counties

The cold front that brought some significant rain to the Central and South Coasts has moved on from the region. But, it brought us some much needed rainfall. Rainfall totals include an inch of rain in Westlake Village. 1.4” in Santa Barbara. 3” at KCLU’s transmitter above Montecito. 1.28” in Solvang, and an inch in Los Osos.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Heavy Rain Floods Streets Near LAX

Westchester, Los Angeles, CA: A storm is drenching the Southland with more downpours expected Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. Key News Network captured the rain on video flooding Aviation Boulevard and West 104th Street at 7:05 a.m. Nov. 8, in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. The heavy downpour...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man dead, 2 missing in rain-swollen Ontario storm basin

A man died and two other people were missing Tuesday afternoon after a group of people was swept away in an Ontario storm drain during heavy rainfall. The incident was reported around 9:50 a.m. on East 4th Street near John Galvin Park, according to the Ontario Fire Department. A total of six people described as […]
ONTARIO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California Expected to See Three Days of Rain, Snow

A winter storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

More rain Tuesday, along with cool and windy conditions

The most significant storm of the season thus far brought rain on Monday, but much more is expected on Tuesday. About an inch of rain is expected by Tuesday for most of the area, along with cool and windy conditions. This storm has prompted several advisories and warnings to be issued for the entire area. The post More rain Tuesday, along with cool and windy conditions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Storm So Far Producing Mixed Results For Ventura County

For the latest rainfall amounts and updates you can go to https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. For official information in Ventura County https://www.vcemergency.com/. Update-The storm that is still expected to bring significant amounts of rain to a dry Ventura County has through election day morning produced mixed results. Forecasters are predicting 1-3 inches in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

At least 1 killed in Palmdale crash

PALMDALE, Calif. - One person died Saturday evening and three were injured when two vehicles crashed at a Palmdale intersection. The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. at 40th Street East and East Avenue O, California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa told City News Service. He could not confirm reports...
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

2 vehicles swept away in rain-swollen Los Angeles River

Rescue teams searched for any possible victims after two vehicles were carried away by the rushing waters of the rain-swollen Los Angeles River in Cypress Park Tuesday morning. Officials received a call around 7:45 a.m. reporting that the vehicles had been seen in the water passing the Washington Street Bridge, the Los Angeles Fire Department […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy