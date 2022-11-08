Read full article on original website
foxla.com
SoCal ski resorts open early thanks to recent storm
LOS ANGELES - The recent winter storm that hit parts of Southern California this week brought tons of fresh snow to the mountains. The storm left more than a foot of snow at Big Bear Mountain, allowing the popular ski resort to open early this year. Big Bear Mountain Resort opened the for the ’22-23 winter season on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Snow, Heavy Rain In The Forecast For These Southern California Counties
Here's when it is expected to arrive.
Record rainfall reported throughout Southern California
A massive storm front that rolled through Southern California brought a flurry of wild weather along with it, including flooding, high-powered winds, snowfall and record-setting rainfall. The storm slowly moved into the region on Monday, when precipitation began to fall, causing headaches for beginning of the week commuters. While rain fell through most of the day, the storm flexed its true power overnight and throughout Tuesday, when downpours accompanied by strong wind caused a bevy of watches, warnings and evacuations for people living all over Southern California. While the storm is expected to last through the earliest parts of Wednesday, some regions have...
Evacuations ordered as storm brings rain, snow to Southland
A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California today, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties.
spectrumnews1.com
Evacuations lifted as SoCal dries out from storm
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Southern California was drying out Wednesday from a drenching storm that set rainfall records in parts of the area, with forecasters saying some light Santa Ana winds will push temperatures up slightly during daylight hours later this week, but chilly temperatures could still prevail at night.
theeastsiderla.com
Flooded Streets & Freeways: Rain storm hits L.A.
Today's rain storm sent the L.A. River surging and flooded streets and freeways. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of the storm dumped large amounts of rain in southern and eastern Los Angeles County. Sign Up for the Daily Digest. Join the more than 5,000 other Eastsiders...
Storm lingers over Southern California; rain expected through Wednesday
Southern Californians are bracing for a second day of rain as a strong Pacific storm drenches the region. Forecasters said to prepare for a total of three days of precipitation with showers arriving Monday and continuing until Wednesday morning. The storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to the coast and […]
kclu.org
Storm brings one to three inches of rain to parts of the Tri-Counties
The cold front that brought some significant rain to the Central and South Coasts has moved on from the region. But, it brought us some much needed rainfall. Rainfall totals include an inch of rain in Westlake Village. 1.4” in Santa Barbara. 3” at KCLU’s transmitter above Montecito. 1.28” in Solvang, and an inch in Los Osos.
foxla.com
Flash food warning issued for parts of LA County before expiring
LOS ANGELES - The National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of East Central Los Angeles County. The warning was in effect till 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. An emergency alert was sent to millions of phones, warning residents. At 3:56 p.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain...
Heavy Rain Floods Streets Near LAX
Westchester, Los Angeles, CA: A storm is drenching the Southland with more downpours expected Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. Key News Network captured the rain on video flooding Aviation Boulevard and West 104th Street at 7:05 a.m. Nov. 8, in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. The heavy downpour...
Man dead, 2 missing in rain-swollen Ontario storm basin
A man died and two other people were missing Tuesday afternoon after a group of people was swept away in an Ontario storm drain during heavy rainfall. The incident was reported around 9:50 a.m. on East 4th Street near John Galvin Park, according to the Ontario Fire Department. A total of six people described as […]
foxla.com
Significant storm to bring 3 days of rain, snow to Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Get your umbrellas and rain boots ready. The most significant rain since December of last year will impact Southern California starting Monday as a storm moves into the region, bringing not only rain but mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. FOX 11 meteorologist...
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California Expected to See Three Days of Rain, Snow
A winter storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.
More rain Tuesday, along with cool and windy conditions
The most significant storm of the season thus far brought rain on Monday, but much more is expected on Tuesday. About an inch of rain is expected by Tuesday for most of the area, along with cool and windy conditions. This storm has prompted several advisories and warnings to be issued for the entire area. The post More rain Tuesday, along with cool and windy conditions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Storm So Far Producing Mixed Results For Ventura County
For the latest rainfall amounts and updates you can go to https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. For official information in Ventura County https://www.vcemergency.com/. Update-The storm that is still expected to bring significant amounts of rain to a dry Ventura County has through election day morning produced mixed results. Forecasters are predicting 1-3 inches in...
foxla.com
At least 1 killed in Palmdale crash
PALMDALE, Calif. - One person died Saturday evening and three were injured when two vehicles crashed at a Palmdale intersection. The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. at 40th Street East and East Avenue O, California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa told City News Service. He could not confirm reports...
Long Beach issues storm advisory, anticipates coastal flooding
Sand and sandbags are available for Long Beach residents at the Lifeguard Station at 72nd Place and Ocean Boulevard and at four fire stations. The post Long Beach issues storm advisory, anticipates coastal flooding appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2 vehicles swept away in rain-swollen Los Angeles River
Rescue teams searched for any possible victims after two vehicles were carried away by the rushing waters of the rain-swollen Los Angeles River in Cypress Park Tuesday morning. Officials received a call around 7:45 a.m. reporting that the vehicles had been seen in the water passing the Washington Street Bridge, the Los Angeles Fire Department […]
foxla.com
Storm prompts evacuations for burn scar areas in LA, Orange, San Bernardino counties
A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the area of Duarte affected by the Fish Fire earlier this year, as severe weather is expected to cause debris flows over the next several days. Additionally, an evacuation warning has been issued for those in the Bond Fire burn area. Fish...
