NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formationRoger MarshBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
News 12
Turn to Tara: Gov. Hochul vows to crack down on public safety and code violators
Gov. Kathy Hochul says that she plans to crack down on public safety and code violators during her next four years in office. The discussion with News 12's Tara Rosenblum comes on the heels of the ongoing "Playing with Fire" investigation, which revealed a pattern of bad landlords, overworked inspectors and poor code enforcement across Rockland County and New York state.
News 12
Mayor Adams announces shutdown of Randall's Island migrant relief center
Mayor Eric Adams has announced that the migrant center at Randall's Island will be shut down next week. The mayor's office also says that a new relief center for asylum-seeking adult men will open at the Watson Hotel in Manhattan. Migrants currently at the Randall's Island site will be offered...
Restaurant receives second discriminatory letter in two weeks
Seafood Kingz, Archie’s Tap & Table and Caliente’s were all hit with hateful letters in their mailboxes last week that showed racist and antisemitic images and slurs.
Students storm Kingsborough Community College gates following allegations of racial slurs, fight
Many of the students present are part of a club at the school that focuses on ruling out acts of hate. They say that one of their former members was saying racial slurs in the cafeteria last week, and that things quickly went south when another student tried to get involved.
Bridgeport author who published book on JFK's assassination killed in NYC shooting
He was found shot in the head in the back seat of a Range Rover that crashed into another vehicle in Queens around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Disabled Bridgeport Air Force veteran homeless on Veterans Day following eviction
A disabled Bridgeport Air Force veteran is officially homeless on Veterans Day after being evicted.
NYPD: 3 suspects wanted for shooting in Brooklyn, injuring bystander
Police say the three suspects were walking on East 92nd Street when they began firing at an unknown individual multiple times before running down on Avenue L.
News 12
Power restored to Hicksville LIRR station following hours-long outage
Power was back up and running at the Hicksville Long Island Rail Road station Saturday night after a power outage knocked the lights out for much of the day. As of Saturday night, PSG LI and the LIRR said the station was back up and running on full power. The...
Police: Connecticut man stabbed woman inside her Hempstead apartment
The female victim was also inside screaming after police say she was stabbed multiple times and transported to a hospital.
Police: 4 men wanted for entering Shirley school, drawing graffiti in in classroom
The incident happened on Sept. 26 at approximately 9:45 a.m.
News 12
‘He was talking to bad people.’ Sayreville HS senior faces charges for threats made against synagogues
An 18-year-old Sayreville High School student is facing federal charges over threats against New Jersey synagogues in online posts. A criminal complaint released on Thursday states that Omar Alkattoul told FBI agents that he also considered an attack on a synagogue in New York. The FBI issued a statewide alert...
Victims come forward in alleged check washing scheme at Merrick Post Office
News 12 first reported about the issue Thursday after a man said his check was stolen after he dropped it into the mailbox on Fisher Avenue.
News 12
Army veteran works tirelessly to help other war heroes in Rockland County
A very special veteran has worked tirelessly for the last 45 years to improve the lives of others in Rockland County. Sgt. Jeremy Honey enlisted in the U.S. Army during the draft in 1968 at the age of 21. He was deployed to Vietnam. "I went from Entre Island in...
'Stand with your kid' - Sachem Central School District warns parents about man in cowboy hat approaching students at Holtsville bus stop
The district sent a letter notifying parents that a "strange man" was watching children from across the street and then walked over to talk to the children.
NYPD: 32-year-old man shot in the shin in Soundview
News 12 was told the victim was shot in the shin on Manor Avenue around 1 a.m.
Woman claims she’s misgendered at work by Dollar General
The 41-year-old woman from the hamlet of Wallkill is transitioning and says she’s done everything she can to make sure co-workers and management at the Dollar General store in Marlboro know her correct name and gender since she started last year.
Exclusive: Bronx father, NYPD apprehend attempted kidnapper
News 12 spoke to the father who fought off an alleged kidnapper to save his daughter in the Bronx Wednesday.
Police: Man accused of summer Brownsville shooting arrested in Maryland
Authorities in Maryland arrested a man who detectives say shot at a police car in Brownsville over the summer and injured the officers inside.
Brush fires surge in Orange County due to dry and windy conditions
Fire officials say fames broke out around 1:15 p.m. in Osseo Park, near Lakes Road, in the Town of Monroe.
Thunderbolt 12: Road conditions in New Rochelle
News 12's Veronica Jean Seltzer is in Thunderbolt 12 checks out the road conditions in New Rochelle.
