ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helena, CA

CK Mondavi and Family Recognizes Marc Mondavi’s 45th Harvest by Giving Back to Veterans Organizations

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wineindustryadvisor.com

Lawrence Wine Estates Launches in the Service of Others Initiative

Napa Valley, CA (November 10, 2022) — Lawrence Wine Estates’ collection of Napa Valley wineries is honored to announce a new initiative: In the Service of Others. This program aims to support and champion the non-profit agencies that are doing important work, in areas such as sustainability and health care, and are making a meaningful impact in the Napa Valley. Each estate within LWE collection will offer guests the option to add a monetary donation to their cart, with 100% of the donation being passed on to the featured nonprofit. Lawrence Wine Estates includes the following Napa Valley wineries: Heitz Cellar, Burgess, Stony Hill Vineyard, Brendel, and Ink Grade. Each holds a deep legacy of history and tradition while continuing to innovate in hospitality.
NAPA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy