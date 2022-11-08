Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
The cold air is here to stay: Storm Center PM Update — Saturday, November 12
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Afternoon temperatures are remaining on the chilly side for the next several days. We are 20° below average in Sioux Falls this afternoon. Areas that have snow on the ground are in the teens in north central South Dakota. Winds are very light throughout KELOLAND. We also have plenty of clouds in eastern KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
Cold temperatures ahead across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The extended forecast is quite cold for KELOLAND. While there’s no snow yet for these holiday decorations at Falls Park that won’t prevent the cold air from becoming a big story. As it turns out, the lack of snow is our only saving grace from preventing even harsher conditions.
KELOLAND TV
Corn harvest 91% complete in South Dakota
WENTWORTH, S.D. (KELO)– You don’t see too many combines out in the field anymore across South Dakota. Many farmers across South Dakota have already finished their corn harvests this year, ahead of the normal schedule. This is due to dry conditions and the hot weather we experienced into the fall months.
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
First South Dakota Blizzard Impacts Central & Northern Region
It's widely known that South Dakota needs the moisture but most of us would rather do without a blizzard. And, that's exactly what the forecast is calling for in parts of the state. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in Rapid City for areas North and...
gowatertown.net
Wintry mix of weather expected across South Dakota (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–A wintry day across parts of the Dakotas today as a storm system moves northeasterly through the region. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Vipond…. Snow accumulations in the Watertown area will be very minimal, but in north central South Dakota, it’s a different...
kxnet.com
When you can expect the snowstorm to end
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’re well into our first snowstorm and blizzard of the season. Many towns and cities have shut down or are planning to close up shop early. But when can you expect to move around normally again?. The brunt of the storm is already here....
KELOLAND TV
Stormy weather causes power outages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ice and snowy weather has caused power outages across South Dakota. A power outage map shows 1,999 customers have power outages in the state as of 7 a.m. Faulk County had a reported 874 customers impacted. Brown had a reported 256, Spink had...
KELOLAND TV
Windy and cold the next few days: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, November 10
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — After all the ice and snow yesterday we have much colder temperatures. High temperatures were hit early in the day and we are starting a cool down. Afternoon temperatures in the 20s and 30s in a majority of KELOLAND, even a few teens in northwestern South Dakota. Sioux Falls is nearly 15°-20° below average for this time of year. We had plenty of snow fall in western South Dakota and the Black Hills, and plenty of ice in northeastern KELOLAND.
KEVN
Snowfall across our area tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall will move into our area after sunset. The greatest chance for snow for Rapid City and the Black Hills will be between 8pm-11pm. Snow will clear out of the Black Hills by around midnight, with some lingering light snow showers possible during the earl morning hours tomorrow. Northern counties will see the snow last much longer, with moderate to heavy snow continuing until around sunrise tomorrow. The snow will clear out of our area by the afternoon tomorrow. 6-10 inches of snow is possible for northern counties, but only about 1-4 inches for the rest of our area. Temperatures tonight will be very cold with Northeast Wyoming expected to drop into the single digits. Lows will be in the teens for Western South Dakota. Highs will not be much better tomorrow with temperatures only rising into the teens and 20s. We also will see some windy conditions. Wind gusts are expected to be up near 30-40 mph. With the cold temperatures and windy conditions, the wind chill values will be brutal. Tomorrow morning, much of our area will likely see the wind chill values below zero. During the afternoon tomorrow, the wind chill values will stay in the single digits. They will once again drop below zero for Friday morning. Temperatures for the weekend and next week will remain below average with highs expected to be in the 30s.
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
gowatertown.net
Winter storm takes aim on South Dakota (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–The National Weather Service (NWS) continues to keep a watchful eye on a strong storm system that will sweep into the upper Midwest Wednesday night. Precipitation across central and eastern South Dakota will begin in the form of rain, but as temperatures get colder on Thursday, rain will eventually transition to snow, and high winds will kick in.
100 Inches of Snow On The Ground, But Not in South Dakota or Minnesota
Don't arm yourself with eggs, I just want to ask a question. Would you go for 100 inches of snow before Thanksgiving? Me neither. I can think of only one or two who would like that much snow right now. Skiers and those who have a snowmobile. South Dakota, North...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Snowfall totals from across the state
WOW!!! What a storm. Some areas picked up 1" of ICE in the SE corner of ND down south toward Aberdeen while a blizzard dropped 2 feet of snow. Here are some of the snowfall totals across the state::. Some pretty impressive snowfall totals around the state. Bismarck : 24"
KELOLAND TV
Eastern SF business happy to see road construction nearly done
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As light snow fell Friday morning, road construction crews were still busy at work reconstructing the intersection at 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls. The $6 million project will result in a wider intersection with two through lanes for all four...
kotatv.com
Accumulating snow is on the way
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will increase through the night. A light mist will be possible at times and even some patchy freezing drizzle on the plains east of the Black Hills. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s so if you encounter any mist or precipitation, be sure to use caution while walking or driving. Might be slippery.
gowatertown.net
Winter Storm Watch posted for central, northeast South Dakota (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–The first snowstorm of the system will move into our region later this week. National Weather Service forecaster Amy Parkin says precipitation will start out as rain in the Watertown area tomorrow night…. That’s also when winds kick in, creating travel issues…. Parkin says areas...
dakotanewsnow.com
Overboard Charcuterie open for business in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Sioux Falls charcuterie board business can help you feed your Thanksgiving guests this year. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, the owner, Katie McNamara, found her passion for crafting gorgeously delicious charcuterie boards while working in the service industry. McNamara runs her business out of the Co-op’s kitchen and says she is here to stay.
KELOLAND TV
Brittany goes deer hunting with Outdoor Campus
Yesterday, we headed to Garretson Sportsmen’s Club to get gun ready and go over hunter safety to get ready for the deer hunting season. Now that Brittany’s gun is sighted, she’s ready to hunt and experience the real deal for the first time in South Dakota. Derek Klawitter, the program coordinator at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls, took us out to Baltic to enjoy the outdoors and put her skills to the test.
Comments / 0