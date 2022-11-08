Bensalem Township Food Pantry to Reopen Tuesday as It Continues Exploring Parking Overflow Options

Image via iStock

A Bucks County food pantry is set to reopen this week as it looks to continue helping local families in need this holiday season. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the food pantry for the Bensalem Patch.

Harvest Ministries, a Bensalem food pantry that closed on Friday due to a parking shortage, will reopen on Tuesday as it continues to explore parking overflow options. The food pantry serves residents in Bucks County and Philadelphia in need of healthy foods out of Cornwells United Methodist Church.

According to coordinator Joann Jordan, it is expected to be open from 11 AM – 2 PM.

Jordan explained that another parking option has now become available and she is currently waiting for approval by the venue’s board, which is meeting on Tuesday night. In the meantime, Jordan plans to open the food pantry for normal hours on Tuesday and hope for the best.

“We are going to open anyway with no remote parking and try to make things work the best we can,” she said. “Being closed two days in a row without advance warning to our patrons is just not a good situation.”

However the closure did attract some attention and has helped stir interest in finding a solution to the longstanding problem. The pantry’s parking lot has only 35 spots.

Read more about Harvest Ministries in the Bensalem Patch.