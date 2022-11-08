ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Bensalem Township Food Pantry to Reopen Tuesday as It Continues Exploring Parking Overflow Options

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vVjOE_0j3ErOz700
Image via iStock

A Bucks County food pantry is set to reopen this week as it looks to continue helping local families in need this holiday season. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the food pantry for the Bensalem Patch.

Harvest Ministries, a Bensalem food pantry that closed on Friday due to a parking shortage, will reopen on Tuesday as it continues to explore parking overflow options. The food pantry serves residents in Bucks County and Philadelphia in need of healthy foods out of Cornwells United Methodist Church.

According to coordinator Joann Jordan, it is expected to be open from 11 AM – 2 PM.

Jordan explained that another parking option has now become available and she is currently waiting for approval by the venue’s board, which is meeting on Tuesday night. In the meantime, Jordan plans to open the food pantry for normal hours on Tuesday and hope for the best.

“We are going to open anyway with no remote parking and try to make things work the best we can,” she said. “Being closed two days in a row without advance warning to our patrons is just not a good situation.”

However the closure did attract some attention and has helped stir interest in finding a solution to the longstanding problem. The pantry’s parking lot has only 35 spots.

Read more about Harvest Ministries in the Bensalem Patch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

From General Recreation: The Smart Play Centre

General Recreation in Newtown Square, a playground designer, and equipment supplier, introduces Smart Play Centre: Three separately themed playhouses for 2-to-5-year-olds. The one, two, or three playhouses link with a series of elevated crawl tunnels to foster dynamic learning and playing experience. In The Loft, handrails lead young children up...
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County gun store burglarized: Police

CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) – A gun store in Bucks County was burglarized on Saturday morning, police say. Authorities say five offenders stole multiple rifles and pistols from Target World in Chalfont around 4 a.m.Video of the incident shows the offenders and a black Hyundai sedan as the getaway vehicle. Officials say the car has an inoperable driver-side brake light.Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the identity of the offenders is asked to contact police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Having Gained a Toehold in the Lehigh Valley Market, Penn Community Bank Adds Staff to Secure It

Penn Community Bank is continuing its Lehigh Valley market entry with the addition of a new team of bankers and lenders with deep connections to the region. With nearly 20 years of banking experience, Pereria joins Penn Community Bank with deep personal and professional roots in the Lehigh Valley. An expert in business development, merchant services, and banking products, he says his favorite part of the job is helping clients meet their unique goals.
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy