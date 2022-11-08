Read full article on original website
RAMP CLT applications closing Tuesday
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — RAMP CLT, a rent assistance program, will stop accepting new applications on Tuesday, Nov. 15. After that date, the portal will be closed. RAMP CLT was created for rent and utility assistance for people impacted by the pandemic and who were being evicted. The program...
McKee Road Baptist Church hosting donation drive for community members
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte church is taking this weekend to give back to a community in need. McKee Road Baptist Church is hosting 'A Day of Giving' where community members can receive new or gently used items. The church held a Donation Day on Friday where members of...
A rural town 40 minutes from Charlotte wanted margaritas, so they passed a new law
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - In the tiny Rowan County town of Rockwell, you can now order a cocktail thanks to a voter referendum and one Mexican restaurant’s determination to serve margaritas. “Big changes are coming,” says Pedro Saldana, the manager of Los Jacubes, a Mexican restaurant in...
Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum officially closes its doors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sad news for movie-goers in south Charlotte: the Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum closed its doors for the last time on Thursday. The theater sent the announcement to movie-goers earlier this week, stating it would be closed as of Thursday, Nov. 10. Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum served as an...
Experience Southern Christmas Show in Charlotte until Nov. 20
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From until Nov. 20, you'll have a chance to get into the holiday spirit at Southern Christmas Show, happening at the Park Expo and Conference Center in Charlotte. The Southern Christmas Show is the largest Christmas Show in North America. Guests who attend will have the...
Mooresville clinic provides healthcare for community members
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Everyone needs to see a doctor, once in a while, and Tammy Chadbourne is no different. She’s a self-employed decorative painter who moved from Florida with her husband, but the economic downturn forced some tough decisions. And Health insurance premiums ended up near the bottom of the list.
Travel advisory: Thousands of runners to fill the streets at the Charlotte Marathon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of runners will return to uptown Charlotte and surrounding streets this weekend for the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon. Friday’s Expo and Saturday’s races are expected to go on as planned, with organizers keeping an eye on the weather. For the latest breaking news,...
Do you know the origin behind Veteran's Day?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What's behind the origins of Veterans Day?. Veteran's Day originally came out of WWI but didn't become an official holiday until years later. More than 116,000 American soldiers died in that war, a number never seen in the world before. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Concord considers possible tax incentives to spur growth
CONCORD, N.C. — Concord leaders are looking at revising existing investment agreements with two beverage companies that plan to break ground on a billion-dollar project that will bring hundreds of jobs to the area. Red Bull and Rauch have agreed with Concord to build a new manufacturing and distribution...
Nominate a veteran to win big, before time to enter runs out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Brothers ARS Cares Program - needs your nominations!. At ARS they are committed to ensuring the comfort of homeowners. Brothers believes no one should have to suffer without heat during freezing winter...
Fire set at Cornelius home believed to be intentional, police say
CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Cornelius Police Department is investigating a fire they believed to be intentionally set on Wednesday night. Around 11:50 p.m., a Cornelius police officer noticed a vehicle and house on fire during routine patrol on Smith Circle, not far from Catawba Avenue, according to police. The officer alerted the homeowners and their two small children and helped get them out of the home safely.
'He’s a wonderful man' | Vietnam veteran dedicated to saving animals recognized as Hyundai Hometown Hero
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Our nation's heroes meet regularly at Richard’s Coffee Shop in Mooresville because the coffee shop is also a military museum. David Parkins, a U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran, serves on the Board of Directors for the Welcome Home Veterans Living Military Museum. Parkins is an animal...
Gastonia Police looking for men suspected of stealing yellow Dodge Charger
CONCORD, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department (GPD) is looking for two men who are suspected of having stolen a yellow Dodge Charger from Concord. The car was stolen sometime between the night of Nov. 4 and early Nov. 5. It was later recovered and returned to the owner.
Hottest-selling fashion item is also doing good in the process
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte non-profit is suddenly selling one of the hottest clothing items in town and is helping to change lives. BraveWorks works with women facing difficult circumstances and trains them to become successful artisans. Kidist Tesema came to Charlotte from Ethiopia a decade ago. "To get...
Newell Brands announce $135M investment in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Newell Brands has signed a lease at the Gateway85 Business Park in Gaston County in what will total an investment of $135 million. Newell will occupy a 1.5 million-square-foot warehouse and product distribution center for the company’s businesses that include brands such as Rubbermaid®, Mr. Coffee®, Oster®, Calphalon® and Sunbeam®. Newell is making the large investment with NorthPoint Development.
Crash on inner loop of I-485 causes major backups
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash is causing major backups on Interstate 485 near Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Friday afternoon. Two of three lanes of the inner loop of I-485 were blocked due to the crash at mile marker 67, which is just before the interchange with I-77. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m.
Charlotte announces a new South End safety app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is taking one more step toward the future. On Thursday, Charlotte officials announced a new pilot program in South End. All of it is based on an app called Travel Safely. "Technology plays a critically important role in the future of traffic safety and piloting...
CMPD: Card skimmers found on several ATMs across Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public's help identifying a group of suspects who they say have been placing card skimmers on ATMs across the Charlotte area. Charlotte Crime Stoppers shared multiple photos of the suspects on Twitter, saying the skimmers were found on machines throughout...
NC Airbnb property threatened $10,000 fee for negative review
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was planning a vacation says he backed out when he saw one of rules for the Airbnb he had rented. Alan Price, his wife, and their dog Lincoln were off to the mountains. Price went on Airbnb and found an interesting rental...
