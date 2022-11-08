Read full article on original website
Alabama Defense Steps Up in Second Half with Key Stops in Road Win
OXFORD, Miss. — The Alabama defense wasn't going to let it happen another time. Once again, an opponent had the ball with a chance to win in the final minute. The Crimson Tide had lost twice in that scenario on the road at Tennessee and LSU. But when the Crimson Tide needed stops time after time in the fourth quarter, the defense came up with them.
Instant Analysis: No. 9 Alabama 30, No. 11 Ole Miss 24
OXFORD, Miss. — Once again, it came right down to the wire. For the fifth time this season, No. 9 Alabama endured a one-possession game that came down to the very end. Unlike the past two times, though, the Crimson Tide escaped this one with a victory. No. 11...
Jase McClellan, Run Game Spark Alabama’s Second Half Offense
OXFORD, Miss. — You could call it a tale of two halves. No. 9 Alabama and No. 11 Ole Miss went to the locker room at halftime of Saturday afternoon's game, not only did the Crimson Tide trail, but the offense had shown no signs of life. The Rebels...
LOOK: National Champion Ole Miss Baseball Participates in Walk of Champions Prior to Football Game vs. Alabama
OXFORD, Miss. -- It's been a busy week in Oxford, Mississippi. Earlier this week, 'Belief', a documentary centered on Ole Miss baseball's run to the College World Series and national championship, was released, and on Saturday, the Rebels football team is playing host to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Prior to...
Alabama Basketball Shows True Potential in 95-59 Win over Liberty
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Throughout the 2021-22 season, one of Alabama basketball's more consistent issues was the inability to correct mistakes on a game-by-game basis. If the Crimson Tide struggled from the free-throw line, it seemed to be an issue for multiple games. A rough shooting night from beyond the arc? That was bound to turn into a streak. Frequent turnovers resulting in game-changing points for the opposition? That was a big problem in Alabama's streak where it lost five of eight games at the turn of the new year.
