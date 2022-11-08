Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Rodgers’ Teammates Reportedly Not Happy With QB’s Attitude
As if the 3-6 record wasn’t enough of an indication, there are reports surfacing that there might be some trouble in the Green Bay Packers locker room. A recent report from ESPN indicates that a few of Aaron Rodgers‘ teammates might be getting a little tired of the quarterback.
iheart.com
The Latest on Kyler Murray's Injury Status
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was ruled out of Wednesday's (November 9) practice due to a hamstring injury, according to the team's estimated injury report via NFL.com. Murray is reportedly considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's (November 13) NFC West Divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. "#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Cubs to aggressively pursue two notable names
Tomorrow, the Chicago Cubs can officially agree to terms with free agents, as the MLB free agency period opens up. After finishing the 2022 regular season well, the Cubs go into their offseason with hope to carry on the momentum into next season, especially if they are able to add some notable talent.
RB coach James Saxon resigned from job on Cardinals staff
The Arizona Cardinals placed running backs coach James Saxon on administrative leave following a report of charges of domestic battery back in August. According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, he resigned from his position on the coaching staff last month. It was “to focus on his family and his personal life.”
FanSided
295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 5