Pickens County, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for missing Laurens Co. teen

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says to be on the lookout for a missing teenage boy. Deputies say 15 year-old Charlie Thompson was last seen in the area of Connecticut Drive in Clinton. Officials say Charlie is about 5′10, 150 lbs. and has...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing man in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from the Anderson Area was found safe on Friday. Deputies said the man was last seen near Pearl Harbor Way on November 8 at around 12:00 p.m.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Head-on collision claims the life of Upstate woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Greenville County is now under investigation after it claimed the life of one person. The Greenville County Coroner’s office said two cars were driving on opposite sides of Jones Mille Road in Simpsonville when one crossed the center lane. That driver hit 74-year-old Janet Price, a passenger.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County officials: Pedestrian hit and killed

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says one person was killed Saturday morning during a fatal collision. Officials say the incident occurred around 5:40 a.m. Saturday morning on Rock Quarry Road. South Carolina Highway Patrol tells FOX Carolina, the driver was traveling West on Rock...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner called to crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office was called to a crash on Rock Quarry Road Saturday morning. The coroner's office said one person died. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 5:45 a.m. on Rock Quarry Road near US 276.
FOX Carolina

Deputies search for missing woman last seen in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Haley E. Mansfield, a missing woman from Anderson. Deputies said Mansfield was last seen on November 11, at around 11:30 a.m., in the David Lee Coffee Place area. They added that she was wearing a black shirt.
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in head-on crash in the Upstate, coroner says

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a woman is dead following a crash in Greenville County. The coroner says the crash happened Saturday just after 1 p.m. on Jones Mill Road. Troopers say a Kia was traveling north, crossed the center line and hit a Ford...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Friday morning in Travelers Rest. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:19 a.m. on Highway 25 near Old Buncombe Road. Troopers said a Honda SUV was attempting to enter Highway 25 when a Dodge pickup truck hit the passenger side […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Cyclist dies in crash in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A cyclist died in a crash Friday night in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened around 10:17 p.m. on Patton Avenue. Police said the cyclist was traveling east when he was hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene. Police identified the cyclist as 45-year-old Jason Dean […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Upstate trooper hurt in hit-and-run released from hospital

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina state trooper is headed home from the hospital, after spending weeks recovering from a crash. South Carolina Highway Patrol says Lance Cpl. Devin Kugler was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in Greenville County last month. Troopers say he was hit while standing beside a patrol car during a traffic stop.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Two people found dead at Greenville County home, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a death investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a home. The Sheriff's Office said the investigation started when a woman was reported missing. Deputies said when they arrived at a home on Saw Mill Road...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg man admits to killing girlfriend

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man who killed his girlfriend was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday after pleading guilty to her murder. The body of 34-year-old Mildred Susanne Motes was found on Massey Road in Cherokee County in May 2019. Investigators said 50-year-old Michael Goode Jr. killed...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Police Chief: 9 hurt in Anderson city bus crash

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is on scene of a city bus crash Wednesday morning. Chief James Stewart said the bust stopped at East River Street near Polaris Street to pick up passengers when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck. Roughly nine passengers,...
ANDERSON, SC

