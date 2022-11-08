Read full article on original website
Woman wanted by Crime Stoppers back behind bars
A woman featured by Lyon County Crime Stoppers spent Sunday in the county jail, after she was captured. Anna Titus, 38, was booked into jail Friday. She was wanted after her probation was revoked. Titus pleaded guilty in April to possession of opiates, but court records indicate she skipped a...
Emporia police officers complete state training
Two Emporia police officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center Friday. Randall Crump Jr. and Alexander Weaver were part of the 301st Basic Training Class in Reno County, which lasted 14 weeks. Weaver received a special fitness award for running and walking more than 231 miles during the...
Murder cases from 80s to be reviewed at ESU
A longtime Kansas Bureau of Investigation agent will present the second of a two-part program on “The Sinister Minister” in Emporia Monday night. David Klamm is now an instructor at Wichita State University. He began his law enforcement career in Geary County.
Nine local organizations prepare for first Emporia Area Match Day
Emporia Area Match Day is back Monday for its ninth year — with nine new organizations joining the day of giving. Emporia First Friday Art Walk is new on the list this year, raising funds for an Art Walk print and frame shop.
Chase County under Monday snow advisory
Last winter, the Emporia area didn't see snow until January 1. This season, it may come seven weeks sooner. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Chase County, effective from 3:00-10:00 p.m. Monday. Other counties could receive snow, but in smaller amounts.
Chase County All Veterans Committee honors those who served
Chase County veterans, residents and students gathered in the Chase County High School gym Friday afternoon for the annual Veterans Day Ceremony. Colonel Clay Childs, USAF, (Ret.), Chairman of the Chase County All Veterans Committee, led the program — recognizing the living veterans who served in times of conflict and peace, with veterans present ranging from WWII to Iraq and Afghanistan.
Negotiations begin between USD 252, teachers
The USD 252 school district is discussing a new two-year contract with a teachers' association, with an option for a third year. Minutes presented at Wednesday's school board meeting indicate the first round of negotiations with the Southern Lyon County National Education Association occurred Wednesday, November 2.
The People Speak
Reading this article should make all of us appreciate Kansas. New York and Pennsylvania residents are not as fortunate.
The People Speak: Support Street Cats Club on Match Day
The Street Cats Club is honored to be an Emporia Area Match Day organization this year. We are excited for the opportunity to raise much-needed funds for our organization’s mission of helping stray cats live safer, healthier lives by controlling the population through trap/neuter/return, providing support for colonies and their caregivers, and fostering sick/injured/orphaned cats and kittens.
Hot tar leads to fire on middle school roof
Emporia Schools were closed Friday for Veterans Day, yet Emporia Fire Department crews were called to potential trouble at the middle school. "There was a small fire on the new construction portion of the roof at Emporia Middle School," USD 253 Director of Community Relations Lyndel Landgren said Friday. "McCownGordon, our construction company, immediately notified the fire department and upon their arrival quickly extinguished the fire. There are no students in the building today and our staff that is working was never in any danger."
Mighty Spartans youth football program has successful first season
The Emporia 10U Mighty Spartans team completed its inaugural season at the end of October. The team is part of a league that is run by the Sports Zone in Topeka and competes against teams from Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City, and the Kansas City metro area. The Mighty Spartans went 7-0 during the regular season and hosted a bowl game in Emporia against the Olathe Elevate, which they lost by one score.
Emporia celebrates Veterans Day
The Emporia Veterans Day parade marched down Commercial Street, braving frigid temperatures Friday morning. Here are a few photos from before the parade got started. We'll have more photos to share soon.
Cold air for warm Veterans Day tributes
Flags should have no problem flying freely on this Veterans Day. The remnants of a cold front will take care of that. But people carrying flags outside might want to protect their hands. Below-freezing weather returned to the Emporia area early Friday for the first time in three weeks.
Interim ESU provost wants job full-time
The interim provost at Emporia State University wants the job on a permanent basis. ESU announced Friday that Brent Thomas will interview for the position Monday. He’s the third of four finalists for the provost position to be revealed.
Emporia State volleyball coach Bing Xu to step down
After 20 years with the Emporia State volleyball program, Bing Xu has announced that he is stepping down as the head coach. He will leave as the fifth-winningest volleyball coach in MIAA history.
EDITORIAL: Give to Food For Students
Twelve years ago a small group of concerned Emporians got together to come up with a plan to address a serious need in our community: food insecurity among children in Emporia schools who often go hungry on the weekends. Food For Students was born and, since then, with the help...
Our Town – Feeding the Community Through Music
Emporia Symphony Orchestra (ESO) presents their upcoming concert “Our Town — Feeding the Community Through Music” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Albert Taylor Hall on the Emporia State University campus. The theme of the concert is a tribute to American composers. ESO is partnering with...
ESU women's basketball rolls in win over Henderson State
The Emporia State women's basketball team defeated Henderson State, 79-51, on Saturday in Searcy, Ark. After a miss from each team to open the game, Tre'Zure Jobe recorded her first of four steals in the game before hitting a mid-range jump shot to put Emporia State ahead 2-0. Following a Sydney Tinner basket to tie the score 8-8 with six minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Reddies put together a 7-1 scoring run to lead the Lady Hornets 15-9. Over the final three minutes of the quarter, the Lady Hornets rattled off an 8-0 scoring run thanks to a pair of baskets from both Katie Horyna and Victoria Price as they led 17-15 after one quarter.
Emporia State soccer shuts out top-seeded Central Missouri in NCAA Tournament
The Emporia State soccer team will head to its first regional final after defeating top-seeded Central Missouri, 1-0, in the second round on Sunday in Warrensburg, Mo. The only goal of the game came from Hannah Woolery, who scored in the 72nd minute. Emporia State earned a throw-in deep in the Jennies half of the pitch which fell to Angela Palmer in the box, who played a left-footed cross in front of the Jennies goalkeeper that found the head of Woolery and slotted the ball into the top-left corner of the goal to give the Hornets the lead.
L&L Pets celebrates 40 years in business
A longstanding business in downtown Emporia is celebrating its 40th year in business this month, and its owners are looking forward to continuing the legacy for years to come. L&L Pets, located at 621 Commercial St., opened its doors in 1982 under the ownership of Lane and Lisa Hollern. The Hollerns owned and operated the store for 35 years, before selling the business to Jason and Jess Crumb.
