BOSTON — It’s often been said there are two events you never want to show up to while wearing white. Weddings and a November game against the Vancouver Canucks. The Bruins were forced to make a quick wardrobe change before puck drop against the Canucks after both teams took the ice for pregame warmups wearing white uniforms, according to WFXT-TV.
