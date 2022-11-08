Read full article on original website
Sylvester Stallone gives update on Bruce Willis: He's 'been sort of incommunicado'
Sylvester Stallone feels for his friend and former co-star, Bruce Willis, who was recently diagnosed with aphasia. "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times," Stallone said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. When asked if he's in touch with the 67-year-old, he said Willis has "been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad."
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo Secret Was Kept From the Black Adam Cast Until Premiere
Black Adam didn't really do the greatest job of protecting the secret of its major post-credits scene reveal, which officially brought Henry Cavill's Superman back to the DC Universe. The entire world learned from leaks after the first screenings of Black Adam that Cavill was back as Superman – to the point that the cast and crew of Black Adam didn't even avoid the subject while doing red carpets for the film's premiere. However, it turns out that the cast of Black Adam only found out that Superman was in their film around the same time the fans did!
LOOK: ‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Poses With Daughters for New Project in Philadelphia
On a Sunday afternoon, we get some news from Sylvester Stallone of Tulsa King that he’s putting in work back in Philadelphia. Yep, the City of Brotherly Love has opened its arms wide again for the Rocky star in a new project. This one, though, sees him teaming up with his daughters for a little work. In a post on Instagram, Stallone wrote, “Back in Philadelphia shooting promos with our daughters for “Tiger Eye” canned coffee available … Keep punching and go for TIGER EYE now @gopuff”. Stallone’s daughters Sistine, Scarlett, and Sophia all joined up with dear old Dad for this photoshoot. You can take a look at all of them gathered together in this photo, like we said, from the Stallone world on Instagram.
That Time The Karate Kid’s Ralph Macchio Was Pitched A Crossover Film Featuring Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky
In the nearly thirty years after Ralph Macchio starred as Daniel LaRusso in the Karate Kid movies and hung up the role, the actor apparently was no stranger to ideas being thrown his way about his return to the character before agreeing to the right idea in Cobra Kai. In Macchio’s new book, the actor has detailed some memorable pitches thrown his way over the years, including a Rocky vs. Karate Kid crossover.
Stallone Is the Original Gangster in Explosive New Trailer for “Tulsa King”
Paramount+ just dropped an explosive new trailer for the upcoming gangster series Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone and it looks like an absolute blast!. Stallone will play Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi, an Italian mobster who has just served 25 years in prison. Upon his release, he realises his old friends might not have his best interests at heart and is exiled to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he soon sets up his own crew of unlikely criminals.
Sylvester Stallone Explains How Arnold Schwarzenegger Rivalry Turned To Respect
When thinking of some of the most iconic action-packed, thrilling films of the ’70s, ’80s, and even ’90s, movie-watchers will likely picture Sylvester Stallone fighting through the jungles of Vietnam or Arnold Schwarzenegger covered in mud evading an alien bomb. They say there’s only room at the top for one, so being two equally-esteemed action icons sounds like a recipe for rivalry and that’s just what it was between Stallone and Schwarzenegger. But is that all there ever was?
Sylvester Stallone turned down $34 million for Rambo IV in 1988
2008’s Rambo isn’t what most would describe as a “good time at the movies.” It’s not a “chill hang,” nor does it have “vibes.” What it does have are hands being blown off, children being burnt to a crisp, and enough throat rips to make a master like MacGruber jealous. Still, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s fascinating new interview with Stallone, the hyper-violent third sequel is the one Stallone considers his “best action movie.”
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin’s Relationship Timeline
It’s over for Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin after three decades together. Stallone and Flavin met in 1988. The Rocky star was previously married twice — to Sasha Czack from 1974 to 1985 and Brigitte Nielsen from 1985 to 1987 — before he started dating the model. (He shares sons Sage and Seargeoh with his first wife.) The twosome hit their first bump in the road in 1994 when Stallone had an affair with Janice Dickinson more than five years into their romance.
The ‘Tulsa King’ Pilot Includes a Scene That Was ‘Flattering’ and ‘Depressing’ for Sylvester Stallone
Keep an eye out for this scene in the 'Tulsa King' pilot that was 'flattering' and 'depressing' for Sylvester Stallone.
HBO Max Head of Original Content Calls Making James Gunn and Peter Safran Heads of DC Studios A "Brilliant Move"
Sarah Aubrey, the head of original programming at HBO Max, is excited that Max veterans James Gunn and Peter Safran have been promoted to co-CEOs of DC Studios, and will be responsible for charting the direction of DC's film, TV, and animation projects. Peacemaker, a spinoff of Gunn's film The Suicide Squad, has been one of HBO Max's biggest original hits, and is set to release a second season in spite of the chaos at Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO Max. Aubrey thinks that it was a great idea to bring in a filmmaker to be "DC's Kevin Feige," and to supplement him with a producer who has a string of hits under his belt.
Ryan Reynolds claims he's retiring from playing Deadpool after his next movie with Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds said "Deadpool 3" will be the last time he'll play the Marvel character. On Sirius XM's "The Jess Cagle Show," Reynolds said he's only doing Deadpool for the next two years. Fans were hoping to see more of Deadpool integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ryan Reynolds claims...
Tulsa King: trailer, release date, cast and all we know about the Sylvester Stallone crime drama
Tulsa King is a new Paramount Plus crime drama from Taylor Sheridan, starring Sylvester Stallone. Here’s what we know.
Keanu Reeves Will Return as Constantine
We’re horror-heavy this morning, with updates from Chucky and Scream 6. There are also a couple of updates from Star Girl and Diabolical; obviously, superheroes need their due too. Don’t look now, but there’s... a spoiler following you... Constantine 2. During a recent interview with ComicBook, director...
Ian McShane Joins Ana de Armas-led 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'
When it was announced that the John Wick universe was getting expanded with movies and TV series, one question fans often asked was who we could expect to see in future installments of the hitmen-world franchise. Considering the cast of characters we’ve met in the Keanu Reeves-led trilogy, it seemed like a safe bet to think that Ian McShane (American Gods) would eventually reprise his role as the Continental Hotel manager Winston. Well, now it is official: McShane is coming back for Ballerina.
21 Funny Tweets About Nick Cannon Expecting His 12th Child...One Week After Announcing His 11th
It's giving Cheaper by the Dozen.
Keanu Reeves In Talks To Reprise ‘John Wick’ Role For Lionsgate Spinoff ‘Ballerina’
Keanu Reeves has entered negotiations to reprise his role as the hitman John Wick in Ballerina, a new spin-off to his hit action franchise for Lionsgate, Deadline can confirm. While the studio couldn’t be reached for comment, it’s understood that Reeves will join an ensemble led by Ana de Armas, which will also include Ian McShane. The latter will reprise his role as The Continental Hotel manager Winston, which he’s played since the original John Wick film, as was announced earlier today.
John Wick prequel series gets international streaming home
The Continental will be streaming internationally
John Wick spin-off with Ana de Armas gets exciting update
The John Wick spin-off starring Ana de Armas has given fans an exciting update — Ballerina begins production next week. Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer shared the update in an investors call last week, while also confirming that a John Wick video game is being explored. So far, there have...
