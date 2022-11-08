On a Sunday afternoon, we get some news from Sylvester Stallone of Tulsa King that he’s putting in work back in Philadelphia. Yep, the City of Brotherly Love has opened its arms wide again for the Rocky star in a new project. This one, though, sees him teaming up with his daughters for a little work. In a post on Instagram, Stallone wrote, “Back in Philadelphia shooting promos with our daughters for “Tiger Eye” canned coffee available … Keep punching and go for TIGER EYE now @gopuff”. Stallone’s daughters Sistine, Scarlett, and Sophia all joined up with dear old Dad for this photoshoot. You can take a look at all of them gathered together in this photo, like we said, from the Stallone world on Instagram.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO