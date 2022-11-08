Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
Tom Brady Gifted with Epic Custom Bucs Lederhosen by German Reporter
It's not every day that you get gifted a pair of lederhosen, but that is exactly what happened to Buccaneers' quarterback, Tom Brady, during Friday's press conference leading up to the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany. Right smack dab in the middle of the presser, a German...
Saints Injury Roundup: Final Report Rules Out Five Players
OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Erik McCoy (calf), Andrus Peat (tricep), Pete Werner (ankle) QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Davenport (calf), Marcus Maye (abdomen), Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness), P.J. Williams (illness) Maye, Werner, Ingram, Lattimore, Williams, Peat, McCoy, and Kpassagnon were not spotted at the open portion of practice Friday. For an...
Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Continues to Play at an All-Pro Level in 2022
Vikings second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a breakout game back in Week 3 against the Lions, dominating in the running game and in pass protection. He followed that up with another great performance the following week. And another. And another. And another. Darrisaw is putting together elite game after...
Packers-Cowboys Most-Expensive Ticket in NFL This Week
GREEN BAY, Wis. – According to a poll earlier this year, the Dallas Cowboys are the NFL’s most popular team and the Green Bay Packers came in second. Thus, not surprisingly, Sunday’s game between the Packers and Cowboys is the most expensive ticket in the NFL this week.
Cade Otton presses on to his Bucs vs. Seahawks in Germany, shining amid his greatest loss
Here, across the continent and an ocean, Cade Otton is at the top of his football life. “Yeah, it’s awesome. It’s such a unique opportunity to come over to Europe, my first time here, and to be able to play an awesome football game against my hometown team,” he said.
Watch: Bengals Player Outtakes and Hijinks
CINCINNATI — The bye-week hijinks are here!. Check out hilarious outtakes from Bengals' media productions throughout this season featuring Evan McPherson, Alex Cappa, and more. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure...
Pop-Quiz, Hotshot: Re-Introducing Rams’ QB John Wolford
The Los Angeles Rams provided one of Wednesday's most eyebrow-raising stories when head coach Sean McVay confirmed that quarterback Matthew Stafford had entered concussion protocol. McVay told reporters that Stafford entered the protocol on Tuesday after the team's medical staff did their "clean up after the game" and "determined that...
Broncos’ OC Praises Rookie TE Greg Dulcich for ‘Elevating Everyone’
It's rare when a rookie leads the way in the NFL world. But for the Denver Broncos, 22-year-old pass-catching tight end Greg Dulcich is seemingly doing just that. Not only have the Broncos unearthed an offensive catalyst at a very opportune moment, offensive coordinator Justin Outten believes they've found a player who has become the straw that stirs the drink.
Detroit Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Bears Game
The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves ahead of their Week 10 game against the Chicago Bears. The team announced on Saturday afternoon they are temporarily elevating linebacker Jarrad Davis and wideout Stanley Berryhill from the practice squad. In addition to the practice squad elevations, it was announced Jason Cabinda...
Seahawks Elevate Vi Jones From Practice Squad to Make NFL Debut vs. Buccaneers
Needing depth reinforcements on special teams after losing Cullen Gillaspia to a potential season-ending knee injury, the Seahawks elevated undrafted rookie linebacker Vi Jones from the practice squad to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's international game in Munich. Previously starring at North Carolina State, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound...
Bears and Lions: Fantasy Football and Betting Forecast
View the original article to see embedded media. Justin Fields' ability to help fantasy football owners as a starter this week is nearly unquestioned. Virtually every fantasy column written this week devotes prominent space to his exploits and potential. It also says something about his ability to play on despite...
Molden Set for Long-Awaited Season Debut
NASHVILLE – Now that he is healthy enough to do so, the Tennessee Titans won’t think twice about playing Elijah Molden against the Denver Broncos. That’s because there is complete confidence within the organization that the 2021 third-round pick out of the University of Washington kept his mind sharp throughout a lengthy recovery from a groin injury that dates to the opening days of training camp.
Bears Move Byron Pringle and Two More on to Roster
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears had begun the window for when the former Chiefs receiver could be brought back from injured reserve and have decided he is healthy enough now after a calf injury, so he will be on the roster for Sunday's game. In...
Saints X-Factors vs Steelers
The New Orleans Saints (3-6) are now more than halfway through the 2022 campaign and travel north to Pittsburgh to battle the struggling Steelers (2-6). The injury bug continues to bite the Black and Gold, as they will be without multiple starters on the offensive line. Center Erik McCoy (calf) and Guard Andrus Peat (tricep) were ruled out of the contest on Friday's injury report.
Packers vs. Cowboys: Three Reasons for Worry
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The last time the Green Bay Packers lost six in a row, Lindy Infante was the coach, Don Majkowski and Anthony Dilweg were the quarterbacks, and Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur were in grade school. The Packers – with Rodgers at quarterback and former coach...
Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups to Beat Titans
The Denver Broncos have had plenty of time to prepare for their game against the Tennessee Titans. After the Broncos traveled to London and picked up their third win of the season, they had their bye week, which gives them a slight advantage as they are more rested than the Titans, who played last week.
Injury Update On Cade Cunningham
The Detroit Pistons have put out a statement on Cade Cunningham's health status. The entire release can be read below. Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will miss tonight’s game vs. Boston and the next three games with left shin soreness. He will be re-evaluated in one week and his status will be updated at that time.
Packers Elevating Kicker For Sunday vs. Cowboys; Here’s Why
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have elevated kicker Ramiz Ahmed to the gameday roster for Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Why? Reliable veteran Mason Crosby was limited at practice all week with a sore back. While he will play, Ahmed will handle kickoffs. Crosby has had...
Score Predictions for Hornets at Heat
Charlotte shot the ball better than usual on Thursday night, but they'll come back down to Earth tonight. The Heat are a much better team than what they've put on display so far this season and this is a good opportunity for them to get a convincing win over a division opponent. Miami by double digits.
Thursday Dolphins Notebook: Jackson Back, Injury Update, Stopping Chubb, and More
Austin Jackson's long road back from took a positive step when he returned to practice Thursday, though it's unknown when he'll be ready for game action and where he'll line up when that happens. "I’m really excited to be back out there doing my job," Jackson said after practice Thursday....
