mynewsla.com
Hit-and-Run Suspect Holding CHP at Bay on 14 Freeway On-Ramp in Santa Clarita
The driver of a pickup truck wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening held California Highway Patrol officers at bay on an on-ramp to the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Santa Clarita. The standoff followed a short pursuit, said CHP Officer Edgar Figueroa. The CHP incident log indicates...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting
A man killed in a car-to car shooting in the Hyde Park area of South Los Angeles was publicly identified Saturday. Phillip Johnson was a 41-year-old Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Street Station responded at 1:20 a.m. Friday...
mynewsla.com
LASD Searching For Missing Maywood Man, 87
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help to find an 87-year-old man suffering from dementia who went missing Friday from Maywood. Gabriel Antonio Vega was last seen about 11:22 a.m. in the 3700 block of 53rd Street in Maywood, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Jailed Pursuit Suspect Has Several Arrests in LA, Riverside Counties
The man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, rammed sheriff’s and police cars and broke into a family’s home during a wild, televised pursuit has a lengthy criminal history in Riverside and Los Angeles County, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Inmate Locator lists at least seven...
mynewsla.com
Five Possible Overdose Victims in Granada Hills Rushed to Hospital
Five people were rushed to a hospital from an apartment building in Granada Hills Saturday for possible drug overdoses, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:01 a.m. to 16950 W. Blackhawk St., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The patients were a 26-year-old woman, two...
mynewsla.com
At Least One Killed in Palmdale Crash
One person died Saturday evening and three were injured when two vehicles crashed at a Palmdale intersection. The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. at 40th Street East and East Avenue O, California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa told City News Service. He could not confirm reports that one vehicle...
Female Driver Robbed, Stabbed in Disabled Vehicle on 71 Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect robbed and stabbed a female driver sitting in her disabled vehicle waiting for a tow truck on the right shoulder of the 71 Freeway early Friday morning. Pomona Police officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a stabbing victim around...
mynewsla.com
Alhambra Man ID’d As Pedestrian Struck, Killed
A 71-year-old man fatally struck by a van in Alhambra was a resident of that city. Quang Khuu died of blunt force injuries in what was determined to have been an accident, according to the coroner’s office. The crash occurred about 7:50 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Marengo...
mynewsla.com
Third Suspect in Deadly Covina Area Halloween Shooting Surrenders
The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
mynewsla.com
Man, 71, Killed By Van in Alhambra
A 71-year-old man was struck and killed by a van Friday in Alhambra. The crash took place around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Marengo Avenue and Valley Boulevard, according to Lt. Ruben Soriano of the Alhambra Police Department. Responding officers tried CPR to revive the man but their efforts...
51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies have arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with an attempted kidnapping in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The post 51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
signalscv.com
32-year-old SCV woman reported missing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, LASD officials said in a news release Tuesday morning. According to the release, Dayan Eishoo, 32 years old, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 27000...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Beverly Hills After Allegedly Robbing Two People at Gunpoint
A man was arrested in Beverly Hills Thursday after he allegedly rear-ended two vehicle occupants with his car, then robbed them at gunpoint. Culver City Police Department units were called about 1:45 p.m. to the area of Washington and Sepulveda boulevards on reports of a robbery and found a victim who said she was inside her car when the suspect rear-ended her with his vehicle, according to a department statement.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Chief, $4 Million Harassment Case Winner Set as Witnesses in Trial
A Los Angeles police captain who sued the city, alleging a fellow LAPD captain — who recently won $4 million in her harassment suit against the city — and others wrongfully conducted a search of his home in 2021 plans to call that colleague as well as Chief Michel Moore as witnesses in the upcoming trial of his case.
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Men Killed in Mid- City Crash
Two men who were hit by a vehicle and killed near the Mid-City area of Los Angeles were identified Thursday. The crash was reported about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of South Robertson Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Jose Linares 78, and Alfredo Linares ,76,...
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Two Critically Injured in Fiery Garden Grove Crash
A passenger in a Tesla that caught fire was killed and two other people were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday in Garden Grove, authorities said. The driver of the Tesla is suspected of both speeding and driving under the influence, according to Sgt. Royce Wimmer of the Garden Grove Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Parolee in Custody After Leading Authorities on Wild Chase
A parolee who led authorities on a wild chase involving multiple vehicles, one of which he used to repeatedly ram a Fullerton police cruiser that was being used in an unsuccessful attempt to pin him in place, was in custody Thursday following his arrest in Hacienda Heights. Johnny Anchondo, 32,...
Simi Valley Man Killed In Fatal Head-On Soledad Crash
A Simi Valley man was killed in a fatal head-on Soledad crash Thursday morning. Around 12:25 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a head-on Soledad crash on Soledad and Bee Canyon Roads in Santa Clarita, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office. A Los Angeles man operating ...
mynewsla.com
Victim in Freeway Crash in Rosemead Identified
A man who was killed in a crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that left a big rig on its side and involved at least two other vehicles was identified by authorities Thursday. The crash occurred at about 5:10 a.m. Saturday on the eastbound freeway at Rosemead...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Santa Clarita Traffic Crash
A man was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle collision in Santa Clarita. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:32 a.m to 13304 Soledad Canyon Road west of Oak Avenue where they found the crash scene, the CHP said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP...
