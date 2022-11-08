ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Keep pushing

At MLK50: Justice Through Journalism, we believe deeply in the power of the press. We know that we can question leadership, expose their misdoings, shame their actions. But we also know that the words we write go further and hit harder when they get activated by —and activate — the community.
MLK50 launches NewsMatch 2022 campaign to raise $75,000

If there’s one thing this year has taught us, it’s that we have to stay ready because the status quo is always trying it. When Tennessee’s trigger laws on abortion were set to go into effect, we asked Memphis native Briana Perry to explain how the statewide reproductive justice movement was fighting back.
MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is a nonprofit newsroom focused on poverty, power and public policy — issues about which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. cared deeply.

