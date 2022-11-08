Read full article on original website
At MLK50: Justice Through Journalism, we believe deeply in the power of the press. We know that we can question leadership, expose their misdoings, shame their actions. But we also know that the words we write go further and hit harder when they get activated by —and activate — the community.
Passage of the ‘right-to-work’ Amendment 1 would have lasting impact on workers
With just one day before the midterm election, Memphis political leaders and organizers are making a final push to urge residents to vote “no” on Tennessee Constitutional Amendment 1, or the so-called “right-to-work” amendment. Currently, Tennessee is a “right-to-work” state and has been since the 1940s....
MLK50 launches NewsMatch 2022 campaign to raise $75,000
If there’s one thing this year has taught us, it’s that we have to stay ready because the status quo is always trying it. When Tennessee’s trigger laws on abortion were set to go into effect, we asked Memphis native Briana Perry to explain how the statewide reproductive justice movement was fighting back.
ABOUT
MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is a nonprofit newsroom focused on poverty, power and public policy — issues about which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. cared deeply.https://mlk50.com/
