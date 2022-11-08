ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri, Maryland

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota...
MISSOURI STATE
Panhandle Post

Governor-Elect Pillens' Veterans Day statement

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen made the following statement in observance of Veterans Day. "Today, we honor the veterans who dedicated themselves in the service of our country and state," said Governor-elect Pillen. "Thousands of veterans call Nebraska home. Their sacrifices are why we enjoy our freedoms as Americans. I encourage every Nebraskan to take the time today to thank a veteran for their dedication in protecting our country, values, and way of life."
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Wyoming Democrats get drubbed -again - but not giving up

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
WYOMING STATE
Panhandle Post

Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen was elected Nebraska governor on Tuesday, beating Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood and continuing the GOP’s 24-year string of success in the conservative state. Nebraska hasn’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994, and Pillen was the clear favorite after emerging...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

US providing abortion access for detained migrant youths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government took steps Thursday to ensure that pregnant migrant youths who are in its custody but not accompanied by parents can access abortion services by assigning them to shelters in states that still allow the procedure. Pregnant migrants under 18 who want...
TEXAS STATE
Panhandle Post

Survey: Remote working in Nebraska may be leveling off

OMAHA — While remote workers have multiplied since the pandemic hit, a new survey of Nebraska businesses signals that the trend locally might have leveled off. “Remote working has grown, but managers don’t expect it will grow further in the next year,” said economist Eric Thompson, who led the study. “The flip side is they don’t think it’s a temporary thing. They’re expecting this increase to hold.”
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska on pace for second-worst wildfire year ever

LINCOLN — Worsening drought, coupled with strong, sustained winds, have combined to put 2022 on track as the second-worst year for wildfires in Nebraska. And unless there’s an increase in expected precipitation this fall and winter, the state will be in for more of the same in 2023, a state fire authority predicted this week.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Kansas veteran values service in country that welcomed him as refugee

TOPEKA — Gleb Gluhovsky enlisted for military service as a way of repaying the country that saved his life as a teenage refugee from war-torn Eastern Europe. Gluhovsky, a physician assistant and colonel in the Kansas Army National Guard, has been deployed to Kosovo, Egypt, Kuwait and Liberal, Kansas, where he helped keep meatpacking plants open at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by testing workers.
KANSAS STATE
Panhandle Post

ASHFORD: Tale of an Ak-Sar-Ben Knight on Veterans Day

Editor’s note: Brad Ashford, a former Nebraska legislator and member of Congress, wrote several columns for the Nebraska Examiner before his death in April of this year. His widow, Ann Ashford, continues to share some of Brad’s essays with the Nebraska Examiner. Here is a note she sent ahead of Veterans Day.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Warm, windy, dry: NWS warns of wildfire risk across western Kansas

Windy and dry conditions will continue through Thursday — fueling the possibility of wildfires across western Kansas. The National Weather Service in Dodge City said the strongest winds will be Wednesday night through Thursday as a cold front roars into the area — bringing gusts up to 60 mph. A hard, killing freeze with a low of 25 is expected Thursday night.
KANSAS STATE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy