Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri, Maryland
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota...
Governor-Elect Pillens' Veterans Day statement
LINCOLN, NE – Today, Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen made the following statement in observance of Veterans Day. "Today, we honor the veterans who dedicated themselves in the service of our country and state," said Governor-elect Pillen. "Thousands of veterans call Nebraska home. Their sacrifices are why we enjoy our freedoms as Americans. I encourage every Nebraskan to take the time today to thank a veteran for their dedication in protecting our country, values, and way of life."
Wyoming Democrats get drubbed -again - but not giving up
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen was elected Nebraska governor on Tuesday, beating Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood and continuing the GOP’s 24-year string of success in the conservative state. Nebraska hasn’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994, and Pillen was the clear favorite after emerging...
US providing abortion access for detained migrant youths
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government took steps Thursday to ensure that pregnant migrant youths who are in its custody but not accompanied by parents can access abortion services by assigning them to shelters in states that still allow the procedure. Pregnant migrants under 18 who want...
Survey: Remote working in Nebraska may be leveling off
OMAHA — While remote workers have multiplied since the pandemic hit, a new survey of Nebraska businesses signals that the trend locally might have leveled off. “Remote working has grown, but managers don’t expect it will grow further in the next year,” said economist Eric Thompson, who led the study. “The flip side is they don’t think it’s a temporary thing. They’re expecting this increase to hold.”
An Election Day cheat sheet from the Nebraska Examiner
OMAHA — Tuesday is Election Day in Nebraska, a civic test that political nerds who love to vote have been preparing for since at least January. Others are just now tuning in, the voters who keep politics at an arm’s length until the last minute. For them (and...
Death sentence upheld in Nebraska killing, dismemberment
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman he met through the dating app Tinder lost his initial appeal in which he argued he should have been granted a mistrial after violently disrupting his own trial. The Nebraska Supreme...
Dawes Co. Mid-Term Election results 2022
The mid-term election was held on Nov. 8 in the State of Nebraska. Below are unoffical results from the election in Dawes County.
Gov. Ricketts: Military Service - The Cornerstone of a Free Republic
Throughout our state’s history, Nebraskans have made it a priority to honor our veterans. In fact, our appreciation is built into the very foundation of our State Capitol building. One hundred years ago, in 1922, a military parade escorted veterans to the site of today’s State Capitol in Lincoln...
Nebraska on pace for second-worst wildfire year ever
LINCOLN — Worsening drought, coupled with strong, sustained winds, have combined to put 2022 on track as the second-worst year for wildfires in Nebraska. And unless there’s an increase in expected precipitation this fall and winter, the state will be in for more of the same in 2023, a state fire authority predicted this week.
Kansas veteran values service in country that welcomed him as refugee
TOPEKA — Gleb Gluhovsky enlisted for military service as a way of repaying the country that saved his life as a teenage refugee from war-torn Eastern Europe. Gluhovsky, a physician assistant and colonel in the Kansas Army National Guard, has been deployed to Kosovo, Egypt, Kuwait and Liberal, Kansas, where he helped keep meatpacking plants open at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by testing workers.
ASHFORD: Tale of an Ak-Sar-Ben Knight on Veterans Day
Editor’s note: Brad Ashford, a former Nebraska legislator and member of Congress, wrote several columns for the Nebraska Examiner before his death in April of this year. His widow, Ann Ashford, continues to share some of Brad’s essays with the Nebraska Examiner. Here is a note she sent ahead of Veterans Day.
T rex skull unearthed in South Dakota to be auctioned in NY
NEW YORK (AP) — A Tyrannosaurus rex skull unearthed in South Dakota is expected to sell for $15 million or more at auction in New York next month, officials with Sotheby's said Tuesday. The 200-pound (91-kilogram) skull fossil, nicknamed Maximus, is being sold Dec. 9 by an owner who...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The website of the California Lottery Association...
Warm, windy, dry: NWS warns of wildfire risk across western Kansas
Windy and dry conditions will continue through Thursday — fueling the possibility of wildfires across western Kansas. The National Weather Service in Dodge City said the strongest winds will be Wednesday night through Thursday as a cold front roars into the area — bringing gusts up to 60 mph. A hard, killing freeze with a low of 25 is expected Thursday night.
