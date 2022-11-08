Read full article on original website
Warrant: Man recorded video of polling machines, slapped Cobb County voter
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man went to jail after an incident at a Mableton polling location on Election Day, according to an arrest warrant. Law enforcement said Jesse Hunt was using his phone to take video of polling machines. The document states a poll worker told him to put his phone away, but he refused.
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Cobb County
Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for Cobb County. Click or tap here to return to master list.
Voters complain about issues, delays at Fulton County polling place
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Polling locations in Georgia have only been open for a few hours, but voters in one community say they are dealing with massive issues. The issue impacted voters at the Chattahoochee Hills City Hall and Police Precinct in south Fulton County. Voters who came to cast...
Henry incumbents win; Dems pickup Fayette school board seat
Henry County Commission incumbents appeared to win their races Tuesday as Democrats won a school board seat in Fayette C...
Election Day Updates: Voting runs smoothly throughout Georgia
Below are live updates on how Election Day is going throughout Georgia. The results are starting to come in. View our live coverage of the results here. Two Cobb County voting precincts will remain open past 7 p.m. after delays in opening for the general election. Superior Court Judge Gregory...
2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.
Two election workers in Fulton County, Ga., were relieved of their duties minutes before polls opened on Election Day after social media posts that raised concern were reported to county officials.
Two Johns Creek poll workers were fired just before polls opened
The Scoop: Two poll workers at a precinct in Johns Creek were fired this morning just before voting began. Fulton County elections officials say their removal was due to a social media post. What we know: According to Nadine Williams, the Interim Director of Registration and Elections for Fulton County,...
Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race
Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
2 men burned in utility room explosion at Cobb County hotel
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Fire Department confirmed firefighters went scene of a gas explosion that left two men with moderate to severe burns. Officials said fire didn't spread at the hotel on the 2200 block of Corporate Plaza Parkway. The explosion happened on the 5th floor in...
Atlantans vote to repeal Sunday morning alcohol sales laws
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — On Tuesday night, Atlantans voted overwhelmingly to strike down laws which prohibit liquor stores to open before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. ‘Should the city of Atlanta be authorized to regulate Sunday alcohol sales from 11 a.m. - midnight?’. That would be an hour and a half...
Groups find ways to hand out free food and water near Georgia polls despite voting law prohibitions
Early Tuesday Cameron Britt stood in the corner of a parking lot across from the Metropolitan Library in Southwest Atlanta, talking into a bullhorn aimed at voters and telling them about free food. “You know what I’m excited about? Free coffee and doughnuts,” he says. Behind him a...
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
Election Night results – November 8, 2022
The midterms are finally over, and the Board of Elections finished faster than in years past. It ended with the need for another Run-Off vote for Probate Judge, and potentially one for the U.S. Senate. Election night results for Polk County were completed before 10 p.m. for the full precinct tally. Here’s the results from […] The post Election Night results – November 8, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens claims Georgia is blue because of Stacey Abrams
Dickens and others are speaking at Abrams watch party Tuesday on Election Night. Georgia, a reliably red state, has seen some changes in its political landscape.
Newnan Police Department fires officer suspected of DUI following crash
NEWNAN, Ga. - The Newnan Police Department said it terminated an officer who suspected of driving under the influence and crashing their police car on Friday afternoon. Georgia State Patrol arrested Officer Richard Gosch, who allegedly crashed his police department vehicle at around 5:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 54. The...
Attorney calls officer-involved shooting a misunderstanding
Attorneys for the family of an Atlanta man who was shot and killed by a police officer claim he did not know he had been confronted by law enforcement. Video obtained by the attorney and shared with FOX 5 shows the officer was in street clothes during the late October incident in Midtown Atlanta. The family claims the officer did not identify himself when the altercation began. A warning that the video may be hard to watch.
Mother of woman killed in hit-and-run criticizes Atlanta City Council
A 33-year-old woman was struck and killed on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. It's a busy stretch of road that has seen several pedestrian deaths in the past 10 years.
Tens of thousands of challenges to Georgia voters’ eligibility create ‘embarrassing’ last-minute hurdle
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County resident Travis Barber says he when he went to vote early, the poll worker looked up from the computer and told him there was a problem. His voter eligibility had been challenged. "I asked her challenged by who and why? She couldn’t tell me,...
Arrest in deadly Atlanta shooting at Buckhead apartment
ATLANTA - A man was arrested for a deadly shooting at a Buckhead apartment on Thursday afternoon. Xavier Frison was charged with murder. Atlanta police say he is responsible for the shooting death of a man at the AMLI Lenox on the corner of Lakeside Drive NE and Wright Avenue NE. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers
Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari has introduced legislation that would require local landlords that receive city subsidies to accept federal housing vouchers to pay the rents for very low-income families, the elderly, and disabled. The legislation, introduced at the council’s Nov. 7 meeting, is part of the city’s attempt to create more affordable housing as […] The post Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
