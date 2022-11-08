ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Monroe Local News

Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race

Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 men burned in utility room explosion at Cobb County hotel

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Fire Department confirmed firefighters went scene of a gas explosion that left two men with moderate to severe burns. Officials said fire didn't spread at the hotel on the 2200 block of Corporate Plaza Parkway. The explosion happened on the 5th floor in...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Atlantans vote to repeal Sunday morning alcohol sales laws

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — On Tuesday night, Atlantans voted overwhelmingly to strike down laws which prohibit liquor stores to open before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. ‘Should the city of Atlanta be authorized to regulate Sunday alcohol sales from 11 a.m. - midnight?’. That would be an hour and a half...
ATLANTA, GA
Polk Today

Election Night results – November 8, 2022

The midterms are finally over, and the Board of Elections finished faster than in years past. It ended with the need for another Run-Off vote for Probate Judge, and potentially one for the U.S. Senate. Election night results for Polk County were completed before 10 p.m. for the full precinct tally. Here’s the results from […] The post Election Night results – November 8, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Newnan Police Department fires officer suspected of DUI following crash

NEWNAN, Ga. - The Newnan Police Department said it terminated an officer who suspected of driving under the influence and crashing their police car on Friday afternoon. Georgia State Patrol arrested Officer Richard Gosch, who allegedly crashed his police department vehicle at around 5:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 54. The...
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Attorney calls officer-involved shooting a misunderstanding

Attorneys for the family of an Atlanta man who was shot and killed by a police officer claim he did not know he had been confronted by law enforcement. Video obtained by the attorney and shared with FOX 5 shows the officer was in street clothes during the late October incident in Midtown Atlanta. The family claims the officer did not identify himself when the altercation began. A warning that the video may be hard to watch.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest in deadly Atlanta shooting at Buckhead apartment

ATLANTA - A man was arrested for a deadly shooting at a Buckhead apartment on Thursday afternoon. Xavier Frison was charged with murder. Atlanta police say he is responsible for the shooting death of a man at the AMLI Lenox on the corner of Lakeside Drive NE and Wright Avenue NE. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers

Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari has introduced legislation that would require local landlords that receive city subsidies to accept federal housing vouchers to pay the rents for very low-income families, the elderly, and disabled. The legislation, introduced at the council’s Nov. 7 meeting, is part of the city’s attempt to create more affordable housing as […] The post Atlanta landlords could be required to accept housing vouchers appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA

