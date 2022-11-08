ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio high school football: Week 13 regional semifinal roundup

MANSFIELD -- Here's a regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section. Second-half surge sends Holy Name past Mansfield Senior.
MANSFIELD, OH
GALLERY: Mount Vernon Veterans Day Ceremony 2022

The City of Mount Vernon held its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at the Knox Memorial. The ceremony, which is normally held on Public Square, was moved inside to the Memorial this year due to inclement weather. The ceremony lasted 30 minutes and included the presentation...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Chautauqua Series welcomes Jane Austen to Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON -- On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Chautauqua Series welcomes noted author Jane Austen. The program at the Grand Hotel, 12 Public Square, begins at 7 p.m., following the usual first-person living history, with Raylene Hlavaty portraying Jane Austen.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Bernard "Mac" Carlton Carrier

Bernard “Mac” Carlton Carrier, 83, of Mount Vernon OH, went to be with the Lord on November 8, 2022 at his home, in Mount Vernon. Mac was born August 13, 1939 in Penacook NH to Jack Elzear and Lucille {Tyger} Carrier. Mac married Linda (Mills) on May 15, 1980.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
James Mahan appointed council person for First Ward

MOUNT VERNON — James Mahan has been appointed to represent the First Ward on the Mount Vernon City Council. He will fulfill the unexpired term of Josh Kirby, who resigned Oct. 20, 2022 for health reasons, after beginning his time on Council on Jan. 1, 2022. The term expires on Dec. 31, 2023.
MOUNT VERNON, OH

