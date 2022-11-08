Read full article on original website
NHL
Will Oettinger be back between the pipes against San Jose?
The Stars have some questions heading into a Friday matchup with the San Jose Sharks. Goalie Jake Oettinger returned to practice Thursday after missing four games with a foot injury, and could be available to play. Denis Gurianov missed practice with an upper body injury and is likely out for Friday, opening the door for rookie Matej Blumel to make his NHL debut.
NHL
Martin Brodeur: 'The Time Is Right' for New EVP Role | FEATURE
Brodeur ready to leave his fingerprints on the franchise through his work in the front office. Athletes are different breeds. Even when they stop playing the game they played, they never truly leave. There's a burning desire to win and to be the best and that is something that has never left Martin Brodeur. The emotions run deep, even when you're not playing anymore.
NHL
PIT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens host the Penguins at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad is coming off an impressive 5-2 win over the Canucks on Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Kirby Dach put Montreal ahead 3-0 by the time the contest was just 12:23 old, and the Canadiens never looked back. Mike Hoffman lit the lamp in the middle frame, before Dach added his second tally of the night to cap the scoring in the third period. Sam Montembeault made 31 saves to record his third win of the season. St-Louis was deprived of Josh Anderson and Juraj Slafkovsky's services for the game as both were serving suspensions for boarding. Anderson is eligible to return tonight, while Slafkovsky has one contest left to serve.
NHL
Avalanche Win Third-Straight with 5-3 Showing Over Predators
The Colorado Avalanche picked up their third-straight win after defeating the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Thursday night at Ball Arena as they honored the loss of longtime Altitude Sports analyst and fixture in the community, Peter McNab. The game marked the Avalanche's first home in almost exactly three weeks after traveling to New York for a three-game road trip followed by the 2022 Global Series in Tampere, Finland. The Avalanche are now 7-4-1 on the season.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out by Coyotes
Missed shots prove costly as Islanders are shut out 2-0 by Arizona. The New York Islanders were shut out for the second time this season in a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. Ilya Sorokin allowed just one goal on the power play early in the third, to...
NHL
Milano scores first two goals for Capitals in win against Lightning
WASHINGTON -- Sonny Milano scored two goals and had an assist for the Washington Capitals in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Capital One Arena on Friday. Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves for the Capitals (7-7-2), who finished their homestand 2-2-0.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Face Islanders in New York on Thursday
Arizona looking for fourth consecutive road win as rookies continue impressive play. Nov. 10, 2022 | 5:30 pm MST | UBS Arena, Belmont Park, NY. The Arizona Coyotes have felt right at home on the road recently. Arizona faces the New York Islanders tonight in the third of 14 straight...
NHL
Blues superfan Hamm gives the most hockey lineup read ever
Famous fan uses zero full names, gets right to it, and of course Barbashev scores. Jon Hamm isn't even really a St. Louis Blues fan anymore, he's practically part of the coaching staff. Hamm showed up to the Blues game in Vegas on Saturday night and gave about the quickest...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'LOTS TO GET MOTIVATED FOR'
The buzz around the rink ahead of tonight's tilt in Boston. "Obviously it's a big game for us, not being able to get a win on this road trip when we felt we had two really good games. It just gets tougher with an opponent that's first in the league and 7-0 at home so, you know what this game means for us, for this road trip. We are on a losing streak so we want to get back in the win column. Sometimes you have to use it as motivation when you're playing the best team in the league. So, lots to play for, lots to get motivated for."
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kucherov can extend point streak to 12 games for Lightning
Kraken try to tie home win mark; Maple Leafs begin busy Hockey Hall of Fame weekend. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Friday. Kucherov can extend point...
NHL
Color of Hockey: 19-year-old launches affordably priced stick company
Thomas fulfilling goal of manufacturing high-quality product to players, teams on budget. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Zechariah Thomas, a 19-year-old defenseman from Oshawa, Ontario, who has founded a hockey stick company.
NHL
Pollock to referee 1,500th NHL game after bad luck turned to good fortune
On-ice official learned from his father, received critical advice from mother to jump-start career. When Kevin Pollock graduated from college with a degree in electrical technology, he figured he'd get a job with Bruce Power near his hometown of Kincardine, Ontario. A hiring freeze prevented that, so Pollock, who had...
NHL
Blue Jackets spoil Tortorella return to Columbus with Flyers
COLUMBUS -- The Columbus Blue Jackets ended a five-game losing streak and spoiled the return of former coach John Tortorella to Nationwide Arena, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Thursday. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, Boone Jenner scored twice, and Zach Werenski had a goal and an...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look too close out there four-game home stand with a perfect 4-0-0 record. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES VS. JETS
FLAMESTV PODCAST - STREAK SNAPPED. Brendan Parker and Ryan Dittrick break down the game on the Original 16 Postgame Show. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. 6:45 AM. Brendan Parker and Ryan Dittrick break down Saturday's 3-2 win over the Jets, with postgame comments from Jacob Markstrom and Head...
NHL
Giroux helps Senators defeat Flyers in return, end seven-game skid
PHILADELPHIA -- Claude Giroux had three assists in his return to Wells Fargo Center, helping the Ottawa Senators defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux played for the Flyers from 2007-2022, including the final 10 seasons as captain. "I didn't want to get emotional," Giroux said. "I wanted to...
NHL
CHL Notebook: Blues prospect Bolduc thriving in QMJHL
Forward improving all parts of game after subpar training camp with St. Louis. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
NHL
BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN
Flames edge Jets in Saturday night thriller at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Adam Ruzicka knows full well the incredible opportunity before him. With Jonathan Huberdeau sidelined with an injury, the big forward has found himself slotted into the Flames lineup in his spot, skating alongside Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli. He...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 12, 2022
Vegas could reach 10 consecutive wins in their return to home ice. The Vegas Golden Knights (13-2-0) put their nine-game win streak on the line as they return home to host the St. Louis Blues (4-8-0) on Saturday at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet.
NHL
Daniel, Henrik Sedin discuss NHL careers ahead of Hall of Fame inductions
TORONTO -- Brian Burke was the general manager of the Vancouver Canucks when they maneuvered in the 1999 NHL Draft to select the Sedin twins, Daniel at No. 2, Henrik at No. 3. He said he gave a speech to the Canucks before the 2000-01 season, the Sedins' first in the NHL, in which he laid down team rules. One rule was that rookies were to be seen, not heard.
