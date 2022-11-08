Read full article on original website
Borger police detail ‘altercation’ video at high school
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Borger Police Department posted on Facebook information about a video circulating across social media showing an “altercation” at a Borger high school on Thursday morning. Officials detailed that the minors involved have been located by Sergeant Webster while the incident is currently under investigation. Officials added that there is “no […]
1 hospitalized after Tuesday shooting in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released details on a shooting that occurred overnight in the 2700 block of northeast 20th Avenue, and asked the public for further information on the incident. APD officials reported that at around 9:34 p.m. on Tuesday officers were called to the 2700 block of northeast 20th Avenue […]
Hartley Co. Chief Deputy to be new Dalhart Police Chief
(AMARILLO, Texas) — Hartley County Sheriff’s office bid a fond farewell to their most recent Chief Deputy, Tommy Hughes. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared the news of Hughes’ departure via a Facebook post noting he will soon take over as Chief of Police for the Dalhart Police Department.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for arson and burglary of a building
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for arson and burglary of a building. According to the release, 27-year-old, Jarred William Davis is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office for arson and burglary of a building. Davis is 5 feet 8 inches tall...
Amarillo police investigating shooting near northeast 20th Avenue
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night near northeast 20th Avenue. According to officials, on Nov. 8, at around 9:34 p.m., Amarillo police were called near northeast 20th Avenue and Martin Road on a shooting. Reports state that a 19-year-old man had...
PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
Civic Center lawsuit hearing to be hosted on city of Amarillo’s motion to modify
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s recent motion to “modify, correct or reform the final judgment” in the Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County District Court is expected to be brought forward in a virtual hearing later this month. According to court documents filed Wednesday, officials set a “motion to modify” […]
Suspect arrested with guns, machete in car after reported kidnapping
AMARILLO, Texas — Police arrested a man on a list of charges after officers said he forced a screaming woman into his car and then led them on a pursuit. The Amarillo Police Department told KAMR that officers were called Monday morning to a scene where a man had allegedly forced a woman into a vehicle.
Amarillo woman pleads guilty for stealing $23,000 from federal program that benefited elderly through pandemic
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo woman pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court to a charge of stealing around $23,000 from a federal program benefiting seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Josephine Mayorga worked for the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission and had access to gift credit cards she said she stole.
Police I.D Two Bodies Found
Amarillo Police have identified the two people found dead, Monday afternoon at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park. At 12:18 APD says 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead from gunshot.in a home there. They took a family member into custody for both killings and are still investigating.
Homeless people suspected of starting vacant house fire on bitter cold morning
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Homeless people are suspected of starting a fire that burned a vacant house. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a house fire just before 6 a.m. at 3906 SE 11th Street. Multiple people called 911 to report the fire including a man who lives in...
Woman kidnapped at machete point, rescued after chase
Woman kidnapped at machete point, rescued after chase On Nov. 7, witnesses reported that a man forced a screaming woman into his silver car in Amarillo, Texas. (NCD)
Gun violence trends in Amarillo broken into 3 types
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In Amarillo, gun violence can be broken down into three categories: Suicide, retaliation shootings, and accidents. “We’ve transitioned our investigations to where, when a person is shot, even if they don’t die, which we call a nonfatal shooting, we are still going to investigate those as if it was a homicide,” says Amarillo Police Department Chief of Police Martin Birkenfeld.
Abandoned Airfields in the Texas Panhandle Hold Stories of Days Past
The Texas Panhandle holds so much history in the top 28 counties of Texas. It's amazing what these Texas Plains have seen. Things that once were an important piece of our towns no longer exist except in fading memories and pictures. One of those historical memories includes the number of...
Amarillo Fire Department responds to Friday morning fire in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Friday morning fire in east Amarillo. According to a news release from the Amarillo Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 3900 block of SE 11th around 5:56 a.m. Friday. When officials arrived, they found a single-story home […]
Missing Persons in Amarillo Verify the Info Before Sharing
Over the weekend I saw a post being shared all over Amarillo. It was about a missing man. A silver alert went out for Robert Spall. He has dementia so we needed to keep an eye out. It's good to share information when something like that happens in Amarillo. The...
Heads Up; Here Is What Is Closed In Amarillo For Veteran’s Day
Just in case you've forgotten, Friday is Veteran's Day. While there are many places that will be serving up all kinds of meal specials in Amarillo, there are some services that we will going without. Here is what will be closed for Veteran's Day in Amarillo when it comes to...
City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be used for the City of Amarillo, but also other entities can use it as well. “Connectivity is really important and this is what...
Voter turnout in Amarillo area in 2022 midterm
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A total of more than 69,000 people in Potter and Randall Counties turned out in the 2022 midterm election, including more than half of registered voters in Randall. Unofficial results from the Randall County Elections Administrations, 50.06% of all 95,908 registered voters turned out. They also show 30,453 people voted early, […]
Amarillo Downtown library closes for safety concerns
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Public Library (APL) announced on Thursday, Nov. 10 that the Downtown Libary is closing immediately due to a safety concern related to the heating system. According to an APL press release, the Downtown Library is scheduled to re-open on Saturday, Nov. 12. APL states that all library […]
