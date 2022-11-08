ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarendon, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Borger police detail ‘altercation’ video at high school

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Borger Police Department posted on Facebook information about a video circulating across social media showing an “altercation” at a Borger high school on Thursday morning. Officials detailed that the minors involved have been located by Sergeant Webster while the incident is currently under investigation. Officials added that there is “no […]
BORGER, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Hartley Co. Chief Deputy to be new Dalhart Police Chief

(AMARILLO, Texas) — Hartley County Sheriff’s office bid a fond farewell to their most recent Chief Deputy, Tommy Hughes. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared the news of Hughes’ departure via a Facebook post noting he will soon take over as Chief of Police for the Dalhart Police Department.
DALHART, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police investigating shooting near northeast 20th Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night near northeast 20th Avenue. According to officials, on Nov. 8, at around 9:34 p.m., Amarillo police were called near northeast 20th Avenue and Martin Road on a shooting. Reports state that a 19-year-old man had...
AMARILLO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
ABILENE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Civic Center lawsuit hearing to be hosted on city of Amarillo’s motion to modify

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s recent motion to “modify, correct or reform the final judgment” in the Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County District Court is expected to be brought forward in a virtual hearing later this month. According to court documents filed Wednesday, officials set a “motion to modify” […]
AMARILLO, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Suspect arrested with guns, machete in car after reported kidnapping

AMARILLO, Texas — Police arrested a man on a list of charges after officers said he forced a screaming woman into his car and then led them on a pursuit. The Amarillo Police Department told KAMR that officers were called Monday morning to a scene where a man had allegedly forced a woman into a vehicle.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Police I.D Two Bodies Found

Amarillo Police have identified the two people found dead, Monday afternoon at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park. At 12:18 APD says 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead from gunshot.in a home there. They took a family member into custody for both killings and are still investigating.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Gun violence trends in Amarillo broken into 3 types

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In Amarillo, gun violence can be broken down into three categories: Suicide, retaliation shootings, and accidents. “We’ve transitioned our investigations to where, when a person is shot, even if they don’t die, which we call a nonfatal shooting, we are still going to investigate those as if it was a homicide,” says Amarillo Police Department Chief of Police Martin Birkenfeld.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Fire Department responds to Friday morning fire in east Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Friday morning fire in east Amarillo. According to a news release from the Amarillo Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 3900 block of SE 11th around 5:56 a.m. Friday. When officials arrived, they found a single-story home […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be used for the City of Amarillo, but also other entities can use it as well. “Connectivity is really important and this is what...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Voter turnout in Amarillo area in 2022 midterm

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A total of more than 69,000 people in Potter and Randall Counties turned out in the 2022 midterm election, including more than half of registered voters in Randall. Unofficial results from the Randall County Elections Administrations, 50.06% of all 95,908 registered voters turned out. They also show 30,453 people voted early, […]
AMARILLO, TX

