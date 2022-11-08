Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ theorists are adamant Henry Cavill quit the show, and it’s got nothing to do with Superman
When the news broke yesterday that Henry Cavill was exiting The Witcher after its upcoming third season to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth of all people, everyone assumed that it was because of Superman. After all, the first and third runs of the smash hit Netflix series took roughly six...
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Dons His ‘James Bond’ Look While Posing With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso At ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere
Within no time, Enola Holmes 2 will be gracing the viewers with the greatest detective endeavors of all time. And as the release date of the Netflix Original detective fiction is inching nearer, the Holmes siblings are hyping it up now more than ever. While Millie Bobby Brown is wholeheartedly preparing herself to witness the first independent case of her lifetime, Henry Cavill is having a good time promoting the period thriller with his beautiful Girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
GamesRadar
Henry Cavill finally reveals the origins behind his iconic 'arm reloading' scene in Mission: Impossible
The Superman actor has his reasons
Popculture
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise
Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
CNET
Henry Cavill Is Leaving 'The Witcher': Here's Why
Fans of The Witcher will have to get used to a new face under Geralt of Rivia's iconic blond wig and yellow contact lenses. Henry Cavill, who's played Geralt since the show made its debut in 2019, is leaving after season 3, Netflix said over the weekend. This isn't the...
Millie Bobby Brown Details ‘Terms and Conditions’ of Her ‘Adult Relationship’ With Henry Cavill
A mystery she can’t solve! Millie Bobby Brown opened up about working with costar Henry Cavill – and how the two have managed to maintain a mature friendship. "With Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship,” Brown, 19, told Deadline in an interview published on Wednesday, November 2. “Like a really healthy one. One […]
IGN
DC: Jason Momoa and James Gunn Tease the Arrival of Popular Anti-Hero Lobo
James Gunn is all set to lead the DC films world to new heights, after signing on to become the Co-CEO alongside Peter Safran. After signing on the dotted line, Gunn has talked about creating a unified experience for fans with future DC projects. Moreover, he plans on introducing new characters and stories across multiple projects in different formats.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jason Momoa gushes over super-friend Henry Cavill’s ‘amazing’ return to DC
It will come as no surprise that head DC cheerleader Jason Momoa has absolutely no uncertain feelings about Superman’s return. The Aquaman actor didn’t mince words when asked about the now utterly spoiled post-credit sequence of Black Adam, which featured Henry Cavill returning to the famous role he made famous in Man of Steel, Justice League, and Batman vs. Superman.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ creator Andrzej Sapkowski’s comments hit different after news of Henry Cavill’s departure
Fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher have yet to recover from the news of Henry Cavill’s departure, but now they’re wondering what the author himself would make of this situation after praising showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and her team for, as it were, sticking the landing. Sapkowski...
CNET
Black Adam: Post-Credits Scene, Awesome DC Superhero Cameo Explained
Black Adam landed in theaters last weekend, bringing DC Comics' violent antihero to the silver screen for the first time in live action. With Dwayne Johnson in the lead role, Adam batters hero and villain alike after being released from a 5,000-year imprisonment, from the early scenes until the credits roll (the post-credits scene is comparatively chill).
ComicBook
The Flash Fan Art Shows Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Flashpoint Batman
Warner Bros. Discovery has been having a hard time since their merger officially completed, with the studio canceling a ton of projects like the recently filmed Batgirl movie. Lately, though, there has been nothing but good news coming from DC Studios. It was recently revealed that Henry Cavill would return as Superman and that writers are currently pitching a Man of Steel sequel. CEO David Zaslav recently unveiled that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran will head the newly minted DC Studios and shepherd in a new era for the franchise. Some fans really want to see the rest of Zack Snyder's vision, and that includes the actors that have appeared in previous DC films. One of the actors that constantly gets brought up is Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Morgan played Thomas Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and one The Flash fan wants to see him play the Flashpoint Batman version of the character.
Jason Momoa teases "dream" DC project in the works under James Gunn
"There are a lot of cool things that are going to be coming up"
ComicBook
The Witcher Star Henry Cavill Loves League of Legends TV Show Arcane
Henry Cavill, star of Netflix's The Witcher (for now) and the actor soon to be Superman once more, is a big fan of the League of Legends TV show Arcane. Cavill expressed his love for the Netflix show recently in an interview where he seemed surprised that he liked it as much as he did. The comments were brief, but they echoed what many other people already felt about the show given how well it was received when it launched on the platform.
ComicBook
HBO Max Head of Original Content Calls Making James Gunn and Peter Safran Heads of DC Studios A "Brilliant Move"
Sarah Aubrey, the head of original programming at HBO Max, is excited that Max veterans James Gunn and Peter Safran have been promoted to co-CEOs of DC Studios, and will be responsible for charting the direction of DC's film, TV, and animation projects. Peacemaker, a spinoff of Gunn's film The Suicide Squad, has been one of HBO Max's biggest original hits, and is set to release a second season in spite of the chaos at Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO Max. Aubrey thinks that it was a great idea to bring in a filmmaker to be "DC's Kevin Feige," and to supplement him with a producer who has a string of hits under his belt.
ComicBook
Star Trek 4: Zoe Saldana Comments on Delayed Sequel
Star Zoe Saldaña is opening up about the long-delayed Star Trek 4. Saldaña plays Nyota Uhura in the film series, set in the alternate universe referred to as the "Kelvin Timeline." In September, Paramount removed the film from its release schedule, where it had been set for a December 2023 release, after losing director Matt Shakman to Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie. Paramount Pictures is now searching for a replacement director after declaring the film a top priority. Producer J.J. Abrams previously announced that the film will bring back the cast from the past three movies, after some speculation the film could feature a new cast. Saldana tells Deadline's 20 Questions podcast that she and her co-stars (including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Karl Urban) are eager to reprise their roles.
epicstream.com
Zack Snyder Shuts Down Rumors of DC Comeback
Zack Snyder just confirmed that he has no current plans to return to Warner Bros. and work on more DCU projects. In a recent interview with The Preston & Steve Show, Zack Snyder revealed that has not been contacted by the new management at Warner Bros. The director, who was...
Gizmodo
Keanu Reeves Will Return as Constantine
We’re horror-heavy this morning, with updates from Chucky and Scream 6. There are also a couple of updates from Star Girl and Diabolical; obviously, superheroes need their due too. Don’t look now, but there’s... a spoiler following you... Constantine 2. During a recent interview with ComicBook, director...
