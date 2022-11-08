Read full article on original website
Related
Sussman: The dawn of electric vehicles
California, soon to be prosecuted for impersonating Sweden, has decided that all vehicles sales beginning in 2035 will be electric. Internal combustion vehicles will be allowed but not sold. During the recent heat wave in California PG&E was unable to keep the power going without rolling brownouts., They advised electric vehicle (EV) owners to only charge their autos between midnight and 4 A.M. This order was given when less than 20% of California’s autos are EVs. Just...
ZDNet
This smart temperature mug is the hottest gift of the holiday season
For many, the day does not start without a hot cup of coffee. Even if you're more of a tea person, you've likely experienced the dreaded taste and mouth feel of a lukewarm beverage that was once full of life. Sure, you could microwave the coffee or tea to give it a second chance, but that often warms the mug itself more than what's contained.
ZDNet
Skip the chores this holiday season: Save $150 on the Neato D10 robot vacuum
Ever since moving into the apartment with my partner, our home has become the holiday destination, while getting not only the turkey prepared but the house spotless for guests is time-consuming. If you can "smarten" your holidays then, by all means, it's worth saving valuable time. One smart tool to help you save time? A robot vacuum. And, right now, the Neato D10 robot vacuum is currently on sale at Wellbots for only $450.
Looking Out: Home electric generator a great investment
A few years ago, my beloved wife, Marsha, and I decided to pop for a generator. This decision was made the day after a three-day power outage. We scooped up a few bushels of money and made the big investment. ...
ZDNet
Delta Air Lines just made an announcement that may make customers' eyes roll
Every air traveler deserves hope. Especially after the recent years we've all lived through. The recent summer, especially. Thousands of flights canceled, thousands of business trips wrecked, and thousands of passengers maddened by inferior technology, causing four-hour waits to reach customer service. You'd be forgiven, then, for thinking that flying...
ZDNet
Hosting the holidays? Add color and save $27 with a GE CYNC smart light strip
While smart bulbs exist to brighten up your space, smart light strips are another great way to spruce up your lighting in a room without having to commit to another lamp. If you've been looking for a deal on the latest smart light strips, the GE CYNC 16-foot smart light strip just dropped in price, so instead of paying the full $90 price tag, you can get it for only $63.
ZDNet
Miss Prime Day? See the best early Black Friday deals on Amazon right now
Looking for the best Amazon deals this Black Friday? Even though it's still a few weeks away, if you look closely, you can find some amazing early deals. Whether you're looking for a new laptop or just a great pair of earbuds, you can find a great deal on an item and skip the Black Friday lines.
ZDNet
Chick-fil-A finally gave employees what it gives customers (no, not chicken)
You're rolling up to a drive-thru. You're thinking about what you want. You're also thinking about how long it'll take before you can place that first hot french fry into your begging gullet. Because you know life is short, your gullet can't wait, and your hangriness lurks like an impending...
ZDNet
Black Friday HP deals: The best early deals on gaming PCs, laptops, and more
HP's PCs and laptops have gotten many of us through high school, college, and beyond. It's a brand that's endured over the decades in an industry where surviving even a few years is an accomplishment. So, it's understandable people would seek it out when it comes time to look for a quality PC, monitor, or accessory.
ZDNet
Amazon Echo Studio review: Is it really better than before?
If you had told me a year ago that I'd have an Echo Studio in my home, I would've cackled. Though we're a HomeKit family with a HomePod mini, I can't say I was ever against buying an Echo speaker. No, I welcomed Alexa into my home with the sole...
ZDNet
How to add your driver's license to the Apple Wallet app (and why you should)
We're slowly moving toward a mobile-only future where we can leave wallets and purses behind. I use Apple Pay or Google Pay on a daily basis to pay for practically everything, as well as use these options at ATMs. Colorado has long supported a digital version of your state ID or driver's license in its myColorado app, but as of Nov. 9, the state now allows residents to add their ID to the Apple Wallet app on an iPhone or Apple Watch.
ZDNet
How to connect your laptop to a TV -- quickly and easily
Whether you need a bigger screen, give a presentation or are looking for an easier way to share photos and videos with friends and family members, you can quickly and easily connect your laptop to your TV. You just need to have the right hardware and know where to click on your computer.
ZDNet
A tour of the Doogee S96 GT ruggedized Android smartphone
As someone who takes my phone with me on random adventures, I'm a big fan of rugged smartphones. A name that's synonymous with rugged smartphones is Doogee. Well, Doogee is back again with another rugged Android smartphone, the S96 GT, a revamped S96 Pro. Is it any good? Let's take...
ZDNet
This $35 Corsair K60 gaming keyboard is a deal you shouldn't miss
Gamers who want a full rig and home setup need a few items: a powerful PC, a monitor, a programmable mouse, and a comfortable, responsive keyboard that will reduce reaction time delays. Ahead of Black Friday, Newegg is offering the Corsair K60 gaming keyboard at an incredible discount, thanks to...
ZDNet
Windows 11 Task Manager gets major revamp with this 'most requested feature'
Microsoft has rolled out important updates to Task Manager in Windows 11, the window that lets users peer into active processes on their PC. The key change to Task Manager is process filtering, one of the most highly requested features by users, but the update also includes some nice visual changes, including a Task Manager-specific dark mode setting.
ZDNet
What are the best PopSockets, and are they MagSafe compatible?
It's hard to go anywhere these days without seeing a PopSocket. Whether it's by the register at a store or on the back of your friend's phone, PopSockets are all the rage these days -- and it's easy to see why. The versatile tool can help you drop your phone less often and even use it hand-free.
ZDNet
Elon Musk's Twitter loses key execs as change continues
Twitter has lost some key executives as its chief information security officer (CISO), head of trust and safety, and more have resigned, as change continues at the social media giant. The Washington Post reports that besides Yoel Roth, Twittter's head of trust and safety, CISO Lea Kissner, its chief privacy...
ZDNet
Acer Chromebook 516 GE review: As good as cloud gaming gets
When Chromebooks first arrived, it took a while for everyone to understand a device that does nearly everything a traditional laptop could via cloud-based storage and services. Now, Chromebooks are integral to the lives of millions of students and professionals. Google and a few partners (including Acer) have now decided...
ZDNet
Best early Black Friday security camera deals 2022: $40 off Arlo Pro, $60 off Google Nest
As someone who uses in-home security cameras to check on my cats while I'm away, I can say with full confidence that it gives me great comfort to see my boys sleeping on their favorite comfy blankets via security cam. Security camera prices can run in the hundreds, and that's before the monthly subscription.
ZDNet
Hisense's gorgeous 50-inch U6H series Google TV drops to $340
Black Friday may be coming up, but finding a great deal on a TV can save you hundreds right now. Hisense TVs are a great example of an awesome option that won't break the bank. Right now, you can get a 50-inch Hisense U6H series smart TV for only $340.
Comments / 1