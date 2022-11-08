See-through dresses and daring cutouts were 2 of the biggest trends at the 2022 CFDA Awards. Here's who wore them.

Khloe Kardashian at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on October 7, 2022. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The annual CFDA Fashion Awards were held in New York City on Monday night.

Multiple celebrities embraced the night's two biggest trends: bold cutouts and see-through fabric.

Katie Holmes and Kim Kardashian wore looks with sheer elements, and Julia Fox rocked a major cutout.

Vanessa Hudgens at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on November 7, 2022. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens hit the red carpet wearing a see-through lace bra.

Her outfit, designed by Vera Wang, also included a high-waisted, floor-length skirt and a sheer duster jacket.

Hudgens thanked the designer for creating the custom outfit in an Instagram post. She described her as "SUCH a badass," and said Wang's creations always make her "feel sexy, powerful, and elegant."

Halle Bailey at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on October 7, 2022. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Halle Bailey was also there in a pink wrap dress with a bold cutout.

Carolina Herrera designed her dress, which had one balloon sleeve, a ruffle at her shoulder, and an asymmetrical neckline.

Bailey's dress also featured a midi skirt that wrapped in the middle of her stomach, creating a wide cutout that revealed her waist.

Julia Fox at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on October 7, 2022. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Julia Fox wore her brown hair slicked with gray dye for the CFDA Fashion Awards.

Speaking with The Cut on the red carpet, the 32-year-old actor said her gray hair was meant to be "a love letter to getting older. "

As for her outfit, she wore a black Valerievi dress with long sleeves, a high neckline up top, and a major cutout that revealed her entire torso. It also had a skirt that dipped below her backside, around her thighs, and across the floor into the train.

With the dress, she wore a black bra that showed her underboob and matching underwear with floral embellishments.

Katie Holmes at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on November 7, 2022. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Katie Holmes dazzled in a netted dress that showed some skin.

Her Jonathan Simkhai dress was sleeveless, see-through, and covered in silver sparkles. It also had matching fringe hanging from its hem.

Holmes wore the dress with tan sandals, a diamond bracelet, and a gold nose ring.

Khloé Kardashian at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on October 7, 2022. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian stole the show with her daring, form-fitting gown.

She wore a bronze LaQuan Smith design, which looked like liquid metal on her skin. The dress had a high neckline, one long sleeve, and a deep slit across its bodice that showed her underboob and waist.

While most of its skirt wrapped around Kardashian's legs, the rest extended into a long train behind her.

Christina Ricci at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on October 7, 2022. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Christina Ricci wore both of the night's biggest fashion trends in one outfit.

She was photographed on the red carpet in a multicolored gown from Rodarte. The sleeveless design had metallic flowers attached to its straps, a lace bodice held together with a thin string, and a cutout above her stomach.

That's not to mention its bold skirt, which had a vibrant floral print and reached the floor.

Vera Wang at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on October 7, 2022. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Vera Wang's bold minidress included a subtle cutout.

The 73-year-old designer looked youthful in the black, bubble-shaped minidress, which had thin straps and long, off-the-shoulder sleeves.

She also wore thigh-high socks tucked into platform heels.

Kim Kardashian at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on November 7, 2022. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian's latex look had a sheer element.

Her Dolce & Gabbana dress was strapless and hugged her body. It had an opaque layer up top but was see-through across her legs.

The fashion mogul was undoubtedly one of the best-dressed stars of the night.

Kylie Jenner at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on October 7, 2022. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner opted for a nude-illusion gown that was created two years after she was born.

Thierry Mugler created the black, nude-illusion gown in 1999. When Jenner wore it, you could see its single-strap neckline, sheer bodice, and velvet skirt that wraps around the waist.

Jenner's look also included a matching sheer glove on one arm and a tall slit in the middle of her skirt that revealed her black pumps.

Amanda Seyfried at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on October 7, 2022. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried subtly participated in the see-through fashion trend.

Upon first glance, her Michael Kors jumpsuit seems simple. It had a single-strap top, wide-legged pants, and a gold belt around the waist.

But when she moved into the light, you could see that the top layer of her jumpsuit was actually sheer and covering a black leotard.

Precious Lee at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on October 7, 2022. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Precious Lee looked both glamorous and bold in her sheer outfit.

Thom Browne designed her ensemble, which included a see-through bodysuit with a ruffled neckline. Lee also wore a pink satin jacket over top, white gloves, and matching boots.