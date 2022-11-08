Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
We've officially launched ZDNET In Depth with original reporting and immersive storytelling
Following hot on the heels of our spectacular redesign earlier this year we're pleased to launch our newest feature: ZDNET In Depth. ZDNET In Depth aims to bring you original reporting and the human stories behind the most important issues and trends in tech. Every month we'll deliver to you...
ZDNet
iPadOS 16.1 Stage Manager multitasking basics: How to use the new iPad feature
When Apple previewed iPadOS 16 in June at WWDC, the company's annual developer conference, there was a lot of hope that the iPad would soon gain a powerful new multitasking feature in the form of Stage Manager, which makes it possible to use four different apps, with windows of different sizes, on the same screen at the same time.
ZDNet
Android warning: These malicious apps had over a million downloads from Google Play
Google has removed a series of apps downloaded by over a million Android users from the Google Play Store that infected smartphones with malware and bombarded devices with malicious pop-up ads. The malware has been detailed by cybersecurity researchers at Malwarebytes. The apps were still available to download for a...
ZDNet
Hiring or firing? Why job cuts at big tech don't always show the true picture
With Twitter, Meta and Salesforce axing large swathes of their workforces, tech workers will understandably be concerned about whether their jobs are safe from the squeeze of a recession. But while a number of big tech companies have taken action to slow, freeze or even reverse hiring in pre-emptive efforts...
ZDNet
Lamzu Atlantis gaming mouse review: The most important discovery in ages
For me, gaming mice can sometimes feel homogenous, like every shape's been made, every feature tried. But, just as my jaded tech reviewer heart was withering from this malaise, the Lamzu Atlantis arrived. Not only does it feature a legitimately original shape, but it packs a jaw-dropping weight and top-end...
ZDNet
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.7 arrives
If you haven't switched over to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9 family, and your company lives and dies with RHEL, then chances are you're running RHEL 8.x. If that's you, pay attention because the latest version, RHEL 8.7, has just arrived at a download site near you. Why...
ZDNet
The 12 best fitness gifts this holiday season
Buying holiday gifts can be stressful because the pressure is on to buy a gift that won't disappoint. A good place to start is usually by thinking about a person's interests and narrowing it down from there. Does someone on your shopping list enjoy fitness, wellness or working out? If so, a novelty gift that can enhance their exercise experience will make the perfect gift.
ZDNet
Software development is evolving, and so is what developers are interested in
Software developers are spending less time experimenting with new tools and frameworks and sticking to what what they know – although the blockchain seems to be generating growing interest from coding communities. SlashData's 23rd State of the Developer Nation report ran from June to August 2022 and reached more...
ZDNet
Miss Prime Day? See the best early Black Friday deals on Amazon right now
Looking for the best Amazon deals this Black Friday? Even though it's still a few weeks away, if you look closely, you can find some amazing early deals. Whether you're looking for a new laptop or just a great pair of earbuds, you can find a great deal on an item and skip the Black Friday lines.
ZDNet
NSA to developers: Think about switching from C and C++ to a memory safe programming language
The National Security Agency (NSA) is urging developers to shift to memory safe languages – such as C#, Go, Java, Ruby, Rust, and Swift – to protect their code from remote code execution or other hacker attacks. Of the languages mentioned above, Java is the most widely used...
ZDNet
How to set up out-of-office replies in Gmail
Vacation. It's all you ever wanted and needed. It's that thing that refuels your cells, makes it possible to get back to the grind, and do the things you do so that you may keep the lights on at home and businesses can keep chugging along. When you go on...
ZDNet
Microsoft has a new idea to make meetings a little more awful
I sit in my fair share of Microsoft Teams meetings. Sometimes, even an unfair share. Mostly, I find Teams perfectly functional, if occasionally unintuitive. But I sit, listen, and try to resist talking as long as I can. Somehow, though, the meetings I sit in are generally simple affairs. There's...
ZDNet
Delight DIYers with these interesting holiday gifts that make and fix things
Every family has one. You know, that person that's always making things and fixing things. The one that people turn to when they want something repaired or a job done. Either way, here's a compilation of twelve of the best gift ideas for people who like to make and fix things. From basics like screwdrivers to advanced items such as 3D printers, this list is perfect for both those starting out on their repair journey, to those old hands who have been at it for years.
ZDNet
Drone deal alert: Save $45 on Contixo's F24 Pro GPS drone
Drones are one of the coolest new gadgets to hit the market in recent years – and if you're looking to save some money and try one out, you're in luck. Wellbots dropped the price of the Contixo F24 Pro GPS drone from $300 to only $255, saving you $45. To sweeten the deal, we have an exclusive code to save you an additional 5%.
ZDNet
Black Friday monitor deal: 34-inch Samsung ultrawide display drops to $230
Monitors are one of those components that you can spend as much, or as little on as you want. While you generally get what you pay for, you should be paying for the right features, specs, and size for your specific needs. Are you an ultra-focused at-home worker that needs maximum screen real estate for complex projects? Maybe you just want a big, beautiful display for gaming, or media consumption.
ZDNet
Hisense's gorgeous 50-inch U6H series Google TV drops to $340
Black Friday may be coming up, but finding a great deal on a TV can save you hundreds right now. Hisense TVs are a great example of an awesome option that won't break the bank. Right now, you can get a 50-inch Hisense U6H series smart TV for only $340.
ZDNet
Black Friday HP deals: The best early deals on gaming PCs, laptops, and more
HP's PCs and laptops have gotten many of us through high school, college, and beyond. It's a brand that's endured over the decades in an industry where surviving even a few years is an accomplishment. So, it's understandable people would seek it out when it comes time to look for a quality PC, monitor, or accessory.
ZDNet
Best early Black Friday security camera deals 2022: $40 off Arlo Pro, $60 off Google Nest
As someone who uses in-home security cameras to check on my cats while I'm away, I can say with full confidence that it gives me great comfort to see my boys sleeping on their favorite comfy blankets via security cam. Security camera prices can run in the hundreds, and that's before the monthly subscription.
ZDNet
Black Friday phone deals: The best early sales on iPhone and Android phones
I wouldn't blame you if you've held off on upgrading your smartphone all these months. For one, it's always helpful to get a scope of what every manufacturer has to offer with their latest handsets. And secondly, discounts and sales are more significant than ever with the current state of the economy.
ZDNet
Black Friday TV deals: Save hundreds on Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs
Televisions are always a hot-ticket item in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. And this year is no different. While we have to wait another week or two for Black Friday and Cyber Monday themselves, many online and in-store retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target have early deals you can take advantage of. And if you're willing to buy a 2020 or 2021 model, or bundle a TV and sound bar, you can save up to $2500 on upgrades for your home theater.
Comments / 0