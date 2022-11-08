The Walmart Black Friday sale has started early giving shoppers a chance to beat the rush and get the products they want the most now, rather than having to wait until Black Friday itself hits. That means there’s a world of great discounts out there. Such deals include being able to buy a MacBook Air for only $194, saving you $25 off the usual price of $219. Sounds too good to be true? It kind of is. That’s because the deal is on a fairly old MacBook Air and a refurbished model at that. It’s a good option for anyone dipping their toe into the world of MacOS and that is on an extremely tight budget, but with many deals on Windows laptops for under $200 as well as Chromebook deals, too, you may be better off here. Read on and we’ll tell you all about the pros and cons of the MacBook Air. It could well be the bargain for you.

3 DAYS AGO