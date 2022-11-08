ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Billings fatal shooting victim identified

By Q2 News
 4 days ago
BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the names of two men who were recently killed in Billings.

The man who was found shot to death late Saturday inside a crashed vehicle was identified as 31-year-old Walker Takes Horse, who authorities believe is from the Hardin area. He died of a gunshot wound to the neck, the coroner's office said.

Police said Monday they have identified one person and are looking for a second person believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting.

The motorcyclist killed in a Nov. 1 crash was identified as 38-year-old Brandon Kaldor of Billings.

Kaldor was killed when the motorcycle he was riding crashed near the 2000 block of Broadwater Avenue. Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash and speed may have been factor.

Kaldor was the second person killed on Broadwater Avenue within a 24-hour period.

Earlier that same morning police were called to check on a person laying just off the road near the corner of Broadwater Avenue and Sixth Street West. The man was found deceased and investigators determined the adult male was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene .

The name of the pedestrian who was killed has not been released and police have not announced whether a suspect has been identified as the hit-and-run driver.

