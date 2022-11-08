Read full article on original website
Related
awesomemitten.com
Enjoy Thanksgiving Every Day at These 5 Turkey-Themed Restaurants in Michigan
Want a Thanksgiving meal any time of year? These turkey-themed restaurants in Michigan serve your favorite Thanksgiving foods year-round. The Thanksgiving meal is the epitome of the classic, American home-cooked dinner. At the center of the meal, of course, is the fresh-roasted turkey, but it’s the side dishes that truly make the meal stand apart from the rest — stuffing, collard greens, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, fresh-made rolls.
Pet expo, Legos and vodka: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
As temperatures continue to cool, more indoor experiences for children, adults and pets are available around metro Detroit this weekend. But there are still outdoors options in the mix. Here are some things to do, including shopping, vodka tasting, science events for kids and more, for the weekend of Nov....
CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week
Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
Detroit News
All Things Detroit returns to Eastern Market for holiday shopping event
This story corrects an earlier version that misstated LaToya Simpson's last name. If you’re looking for unique holiday gifts, the All Things Detroit Holiday Shopping Experience and Food Truck Rally returns with its small business showcase at Detroit’s Eastern Market. Handcrafted holiday goods and treats, along with home...
Slide Into Winter Fun! Snow Tube at Night at This Michigan Winter Park
There's plenty of fun to be had outside in Michigan during the winter: ice skating, skiing, sledding, the list goes on. But if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, snow tube at night under dazzling lights at this Michigan farm!. Snow Tube at Night at Bowers...
metrodetroitmommy.com
2022 Detroit Urban Craft Fair: Amazing Maker-Driven Holiday Fair
Are you looking for a new holiday tradition? Maybe the perfect shopping tradition for your family? When it comes to holiday shopping events in Metro Detroit, only one has become a tried and true tradition for those looking to support local artists and makers. Handmade Detroit established the Detroit Urban Craft Fair in 2005 and it remains the premiere maker-driven holiday market in the city 17 years later.
At Least 4 Restaurants in Southwest Michigan That Will Be Open For Thanksgiving Dinner
Now that spooky season has come and gone, we're in the countdown to the holiday season. Whatever the holidays will look like for you and your family this year, it's always good to have options!. If you aren't feeling up to hosting a large family gathering and you would rather...
fox2detroit.com
Eastern Market Holiday Markets return soon to get you ready for the season
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Seven Holiday Markets at Detroit's Eastern Market are scheduled to make sure you're ready for the season. The first market is Nov. 20. Most markets will be on Sundays except for the Thanksgiving food shopping event Nov. 22 and the last minute gift and food market on Christmas Eve.
9 Things Michiganders Have To Explain to Out of State Visitors
Michigan is a unique state with many of its own traditions and names for things we have to explain when someone from out of state pays us a visit. 9 Things Michiganders Have to Explain to Out-of-State Visitors. There are a lot of things Michiganders have to explain to family,...
fox2detroit.com
Another 70 degree day in Southeast Michigan with cold temperatures on the way
(FOX 2) - Our incredible November weather marches on!. That will mark our 4th 70 degree reading of the month in which we've yet to have a high temperature come in below average. A totally different feel, however, is set to arrive for the weekend. Before the cold arrives, some...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to southeast Michigan after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to its cross-continent tour for three years. "We are very pleased to be resuming our CP Holiday Train program raising money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network," said...
Gorgeous, Updated Cabin For Sale in St Johns, Michigan
Despite the fact that I'm not currently looking to buy a home, I'm still scrolling through Zillow as one might scroll through Facebook or Instagram. It's one of my favorite forms of "social media". Particularly, when I come across beauties like this one. Allow me to introduce you to 800...
wdet.org
CuriosiD: Who made Detroit-style pizza first?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Tim Kaiser asks…. “What is Detroit-style pizza?”. The short answer. Detroit-style pizza was invented by Gus Guerra and his family...
Abandoned Detroit townhouses transformed into beautiful apartments in $4.6M renovation
Developers aimed to eliminate a dangerous eyesore while retaining the building’s historic character
Detroit News
Alcamo's Market in Dearborn is closing, business is for sale
A longstanding family business and a go-to for Italian meats, cheeses and desserts, Alcamo's Market in Dearborn is closing on Nov. 23. Giovanni Chimento opened Alcamo's Market on Fort Street in Detroit in 1952, and about 20 years later relocated it to its current home in Dearborn where his daughter Emily Chimento said they've been welcomed with open arms.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan restaurants offering free food on Veterans Day 2022
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Many businesses are thanking servicemembers on Veterans Day by offering them free food Nov. 11. From free sides to meals, coffee, and more, here's what you can get if you're a veteran or are currently serving. Veterans Day free food:. 7-Eleven – Free Quarter-Pound Big Bite...
Have You Tried Michigan’s OTHER Signature Drink?
When you ask people what the signature drink of Michigan is, you're likely to get one of three answers... But what if I told you there was a frozen drink option that is not only amazing, but seemingly impossible to find on the west side of the state? It's called:
Chonk Alert: These Michigan Squirrels Have Definitely Not Missed A Meal
Growing up my mom always told me you're not supposed to feed animals human food because it's not good for them. After looking at pictures posted online of some chonky squirrels on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor it definitely appears to be true. The Reddit Ann Arbor...
Comments / 0