ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

Comments / 0

Related
aledotimesrecord.com

Nick Sutton: Phil Erickson exuded 'Lombard spirit'

Everyone who enters public education wants to positively impact kids, but I think most educators realize after being in the field for a couple of years that you want to also create a legacy. A legacy that becomes a persona that travels throughout time, so that even though you may only have the privilege of interacting with students or select staff in a somewhat brief period of time, your impact becomes something that is not forgotten.
GALESBURG, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Missing University of Illinois student found dead in Peoria

PEORIA− No foul play is suspected after a Peoria teen was found dead, the Peoria County coroner said on Thursday. Deven H. Lane, 18, was located in the 5500 block of North Graceland Drive around 3:51 p.m. Wednesday. He had been missing since Friday night, according to Peoria police. He was a student at the University of Illinois. He was last seen in the 4500 block of North Sterling Avenue in Peoria about 9:30 p.m. Friday, police said.
PEORIA, IL
WQAD

Rock Island, Scott County police, emergency service scanners switch to digital encryption

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Law enforcement, fire and emergency medical service agency scanners in Scott and Rock Island counties are going silent to the public. The QC Area Public Safety Agencies is implementing the final pieces of a digital radio system. The QC P-25 Radio System is encrypted, which means those in the public who enjoy listening to scanner traffic will now no longer be able to.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Southeast Iowa man injured in Missouri crash

Wayland, Mo.- A Fort Madison man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday, November 3rd, in Clark County Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just before 12:30 PM Thursday, three vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 136, about two miles west of Wayland. The vehicles involved included, A...
FORT MADISON, IA
davenportlibrary.com

A Trusted Friend: The murder of Rose Gendler

22-year-old Rose Gendler left her part-time job at M. L. Parker Co. in downtown Davenport a little after 9:00 p.m. on December 21, 1932. She had worked a full day in the toy department and still had to catch the Bridge Line streetcar to Rock Island. She had an important dress fitting scheduled before heading home for the night.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

47 wrongly-distributed ballots remade in Scott County, Audtior's Offiice said

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Almost 50 ballots cast at Duck Creek Lodge in Davenport were distributed incorrectly and later remade, according to Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It was reported that candidates were missing from 47 ballots given at the Duck Creek Lodge polling place Tuesday morning, and the issue was brought to the Auditor's Office as the voting machine began rejecting the ballots.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
1470 WMBD

Longtime local radio personality passes away

PEORIA, Ill. — His voice graced Central Illinois’ airwaves for many years. Former WIRL (102.7 Super Hits) Morning Host Rick Stephenson passed away on Tuesday. Rick loved radio and his listeners. He did a great deal of charity work over the years, and after leaving radio full-time, he served as the public relations coordinator for CWTC (Community Workshop and Training Center) in Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Republican Jack Harlan wins race for Knox County Sheriff

GALESBURG — Republican candidate Jack Harlan has won the race for Knox County Sheriff, defeating the Democratic candidate James Robertson by nearly 3,000 votes. With all precincts reporting in, Harlan won 10,097 votes in Galesburg and Knox County and Robertson received 7,159 votes. Harlan beat Robertson by 2,938 votes.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man charged with arson following investigation

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man has been arrested and charged following a fire investigation. Just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, the Salem, Iowa, Fire Department responded to a report of a barn fire at 1584 335th Street in Salem. The Henry County Sheriff's Office...
SALEM, IA
ourquadcities.com

Country star Carrie Underwood returns to Moline

Just three nights after performing at the CMA Awards opening tribute to Loretta Lynn, country superstar Carrie Underwood will return to the Vibrant Arena at The MARK, Saturday, Nov. 12. The 7:30 p.m. concert brings the 39-year-old 8-time Grammy winner and three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year back to Moline...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

A look at local early voting numbers ahead of Election Day

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Thousands of ballots have already been cast locally in the 2022 Midterm Elections. As of Monday morning, about 24,000 early voting ballots had been collected in Scott County, according to Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. “We were expecting about another twelve to thirteen thousand ballots so...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Hamilton, Ill. Man injured after jumping from moving vehicle

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a man suffered serious injuries after jumping out of a moving vehicle. According to a news release, on Sunday, November 6th, at about 3:55 PM the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a traffic crash on Illinois Highway 96 near County Road 1600 North.
HAMILTON, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg passes resolution requesting changes to SAFE-T Act

GALESBURG — Galesburg City Council passed a resolution Monday evening 6-1 that requests state legislators amend parts of the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act. Council members Bradley Hix, Wayne Dennis, Kevin Wallace, Jaclyn Smith-Esters and Sarah Davis voted in favor of the resolution. Council member Dwight...
GALESBURG, IL
Pen City Current

For the Record – Tuesday, November 8, 2022

11/04/22 – 8:48 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Jeri Monique Fink, 43, of Fort Madison, in the 3000 block of Avenue N, on a Scott County warrant for probation violation. She was taken to Lee County Jail. 11/04/22 – 12:58 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to...
FORT MADISON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy