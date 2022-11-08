Read full article on original website
Related
aledotimesrecord.com
Nick Sutton: Phil Erickson exuded 'Lombard spirit'
Everyone who enters public education wants to positively impact kids, but I think most educators realize after being in the field for a couple of years that you want to also create a legacy. A legacy that becomes a persona that travels throughout time, so that even though you may only have the privilege of interacting with students or select staff in a somewhat brief period of time, your impact becomes something that is not forgotten.
Illinois Vacation Rental Ruse: More Alleged Victims Come Forward, Say They've Lost Thousands
Gorgeous in its rental listing but with an ugly downside, a lakeside vacation rental ruse near Peoria continues to rack up victims, many of whom say they are out thousands of dollars with no R&R to show for it. NBC 5 Responds first exposed problems surrounding the downstate Norris Outdoor...
aledotimesrecord.com
Esther Joy King concedes to Democrat Eric Sorensen in heated Illinois US House race
Former TV weatherman and Rockford native Eric Sorensen declared victory early Wednesday morning over East Moline attorney Esther Joy King in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District race. Sorensen said King phoned him to concede. “From day one, we said this campaign was about electing a representative who was known and...
aledotimesrecord.com
Missing University of Illinois student found dead in Peoria
PEORIA− No foul play is suspected after a Peoria teen was found dead, the Peoria County coroner said on Thursday. Deven H. Lane, 18, was located in the 5500 block of North Graceland Drive around 3:51 p.m. Wednesday. He had been missing since Friday night, according to Peoria police. He was a student at the University of Illinois. He was last seen in the 4500 block of North Sterling Avenue in Peoria about 9:30 p.m. Friday, police said.
Rock Island, Scott County police, emergency service scanners switch to digital encryption
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Law enforcement, fire and emergency medical service agency scanners in Scott and Rock Island counties are going silent to the public. The QC Area Public Safety Agencies is implementing the final pieces of a digital radio system. The QC P-25 Radio System is encrypted, which means those in the public who enjoy listening to scanner traffic will now no longer be able to.
KBUR
Southeast Iowa man injured in Missouri crash
Wayland, Mo.- A Fort Madison man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday, November 3rd, in Clark County Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just before 12:30 PM Thursday, three vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 136, about two miles west of Wayland. The vehicles involved included, A...
davenportlibrary.com
A Trusted Friend: The murder of Rose Gendler
22-year-old Rose Gendler left her part-time job at M. L. Parker Co. in downtown Davenport a little after 9:00 p.m. on December 21, 1932. She had worked a full day in the toy department and still had to catch the Bridge Line streetcar to Rock Island. She had an important dress fitting scheduled before heading home for the night.
47 wrongly-distributed ballots remade in Scott County, Audtior's Offiice said
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Almost 50 ballots cast at Duck Creek Lodge in Davenport were distributed incorrectly and later remade, according to Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It was reported that candidates were missing from 47 ballots given at the Duck Creek Lodge polling place Tuesday morning, and the issue was brought to the Auditor's Office as the voting machine began rejecting the ballots.
1470 WMBD
Longtime local radio personality passes away
PEORIA, Ill. — His voice graced Central Illinois’ airwaves for many years. Former WIRL (102.7 Super Hits) Morning Host Rick Stephenson passed away on Tuesday. Rick loved radio and his listeners. He did a great deal of charity work over the years, and after leaving radio full-time, he served as the public relations coordinator for CWTC (Community Workshop and Training Center) in Peoria.
Caterpillar fined $145K after worker's fatal fall into molten ore at Mapleton, Illinois facility
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Wednesday proposed fines of $145,027 against Caterpillar Inc. for not installing a guardrail or travel restraint at a foundry outside Peoria
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg basketball teams 2nd in Illinois in victories: Streaks teams ramp up
GALESBURG — Evan Massey is starting his 45th year as coach of Galesburg High School girls basketball. Chad Thompson is starting his second year as coach of Silver Streaks boys basketball. But both have two of the winningest programs in the state and will try to improve on that...
aledotimesrecord.com
Republican Jack Harlan wins race for Knox County Sheriff
GALESBURG — Republican candidate Jack Harlan has won the race for Knox County Sheriff, defeating the Democratic candidate James Robertson by nearly 3,000 votes. With all precincts reporting in, Harlan won 10,097 votes in Galesburg and Knox County and Robertson received 7,159 votes. Harlan beat Robertson by 2,938 votes.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man charged with arson following investigation
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man has been arrested and charged following a fire investigation. Just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, the Salem, Iowa, Fire Department responded to a report of a barn fire at 1584 335th Street in Salem. The Henry County Sheriff's Office...
2 Iowa counties ordered to recount votes immediately due to 'technical problems'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties are still waiting on official election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Due to this, Pate is calling on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct...
ourquadcities.com
Country star Carrie Underwood returns to Moline
Just three nights after performing at the CMA Awards opening tribute to Loretta Lynn, country superstar Carrie Underwood will return to the Vibrant Arena at The MARK, Saturday, Nov. 12. The 7:30 p.m. concert brings the 39-year-old 8-time Grammy winner and three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year back to Moline...
KWQC
A look at local early voting numbers ahead of Election Day
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Thousands of ballots have already been cast locally in the 2022 Midterm Elections. As of Monday morning, about 24,000 early voting ballots had been collected in Scott County, according to Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. “We were expecting about another twelve to thirteen thousand ballots so...
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
KBUR
Hamilton, Ill. Man injured after jumping from moving vehicle
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a man suffered serious injuries after jumping out of a moving vehicle. According to a news release, on Sunday, November 6th, at about 3:55 PM the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a traffic crash on Illinois Highway 96 near County Road 1600 North.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg passes resolution requesting changes to SAFE-T Act
GALESBURG — Galesburg City Council passed a resolution Monday evening 6-1 that requests state legislators amend parts of the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act. Council members Bradley Hix, Wayne Dennis, Kevin Wallace, Jaclyn Smith-Esters and Sarah Davis voted in favor of the resolution. Council member Dwight...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Tuesday, November 8, 2022
11/04/22 – 8:48 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Jeri Monique Fink, 43, of Fort Madison, in the 3000 block of Avenue N, on a Scott County warrant for probation violation. She was taken to Lee County Jail. 11/04/22 – 12:58 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to...
Comments / 0