Selma man dies from injuries in multiple-car crash in Dallas County
A Selma man has died from injuries sustained in a car crash this week in Dallas County, Alabama state troopers said. Michael L. McCants, 39, died on Saturday at Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. McCants had been critically injured in a multiple-vehicle crash four days earlier, on Alabama 22 near Dallas County 65, about a mile north of Selma.
3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report. Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours […]
Remains of man missing since 2018 found in wooded area off Alabama county road
The remains of an Alabama man missing since 2018 have been discovered after police were notified by a cell tower worker that human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area off a Shelby County road. Officers and crime scene technicians with the Calera Police Department responded and conducted a...
Man charged in connection to discovery of woman's body in Pell City
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was charged in connection to the discovery of a woman's body in Pell City Sunday morning. During a news conference Thursday, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said a murder warrant was issued for 35-year-old Michael Jerome Butler, of Greenville, Alabama for the death of Victoria Malet.
UPDATE: Victims identified in Cullman Co. wreck that killed 3 teens, injured 1
The three teenagers killed in a Cullman County crash Friday morning have been identified as students of Susan Moore High School in Blount County. The Cullman County coroner identified the teens as 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt of Oneonta, 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings of Oneonta and 15-year-old Evan Magana of Snead.
UPDATE: 19-year-old arrested in connection to homicide of Irondale teen
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An arrest has been made in connection to a homicide investigation of an Irondale teen that occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at approximately 9:53 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Lavell Onterria Burton, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested in connection to the murder of Stephen Lawrence […]
One person dead, another injured in fiery car crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham first responders are investigating a fatal fiery car crash. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue and Search and Birmingham police responded to the 9000 block of Parkway East around 5:30 a.m. Investigators say two cars got into an accident which lead to the fire. One person...
Traffic stop on Hwy 280 leads to recovery of drugs, stolen firearm
A traffic stop on Highway 280 led to the recovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia and firearms. Thanks to the efforts of a Shelby County deputy, a traffic stop led to the recovery of 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, 353 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and three firearms, one of which was a stole handgun from Birmingham.
Who killed Kendall Jarrod Thornton Jr.? Investigators seek public’s help in solving Nov. 6 slaying
It’s been nearly a week since a 21-year-old man was found shot to death in his crashed vehicle, and authorities are still trying to find out who was behind his killing. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, to a report of a wreck near the intersection of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive, said Lt. Joni Money.
Identities of 3 teens killed in crash released
BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Blount County is mourning the loss of three teens killed in an early morning crash which left a fourth teen fighting for life. The wreck happened on Highway 91 two miles east of Hanceville, in Cullman County, around 1:30 am Friday. Hanceville Assistant Police Chief...
Birmingham Police announce arrest in September homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is charged with murder in connection with a September homicide. According to Birmingham Police, Lavell Onterria Burton is charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Stephen Lawrence Scott, Jr on September 20. Scott was shot and killed on the 100 block of Robert Jemison Drive around 9:53 p.m. Burton […]
1 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash on Birmingham’s Parkway East
One person was killed and another injured in an east Birmingham crash. The wreck happened about 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 9000 block of Parkway East, said Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Battalion Chief Tobias Jones. Two vehicles were involved. One of the vehicles caught on fire. The driver of...
21-year-old identified as young man killed in Wednesday afternoon Birmingham shooting
A young man shot to death in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon has now been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Montrial Tremaine Hardy. He was 21. At least 20 shots rang out in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard just before 2 p.m. When...
Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
Family members searching for missing Hoover woman find unidentified human remains in Shelby County
Human remains were discovered over the weekend in Shelby County by a group searching for a missing Hoover woman. Family members and friends of Floriselda Milla Villanueva, who has been missing since Oct. 16, were carrying out a search Saturday in a wooded area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260 in the Pea Ridge community.
3 Alabama high school students killed, 1 critically injured in early-morning fiery crash
Three Alabama high school students were killed and a fourth critically injured in an early-morning crash in Cullman County. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Alabama 91 near County Road 549, said Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The vehicle lost control in curve, hit a guardrail and then struck a tree.
Hoover Police detail double homicide after arresting second suspect
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A second arrest has been made in a double homicide that occurred Oct. 1 at The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Police arrested An’Ton Lewis on Nov. 9 after he had been on the run for more than a month. He’s not the only suspect. Daxton Keith is also in custody for the shooting deaths of two women.
Chevron employee arrested in connection to shooting investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Chevron employee was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on Monday, Nov. 7, at approximately 8:46 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Mazin Othman, 40, of Hoover, was arrested in connection to a shooting in the vicinity of 125 Oporto Madrid Boulevard. “Minutes […]
Police on scene of fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills. The wreck happened late Thursday near the Dolly Ridge Road and Cahaba River Road. At least two vehicles were involved, one of which overturned west side of the highway. At least one person in the overturned vehicle is dead on the scene.
29-year-old ID’d as suspected intruder fatally shot during west Birmingham home invasion
Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot when authorities say he was trying to break into a west Birmingham house. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Jamel Nathan Thomas. He was 29 and lived in Birmingham. The ordeal began at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday...
