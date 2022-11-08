BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A second arrest has been made in a double homicide that occurred Oct. 1 at The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Police arrested An’Ton Lewis on Nov. 9 after he had been on the run for more than a month. He’s not the only suspect. Daxton Keith is also in custody for the shooting deaths of two women.

