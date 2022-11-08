ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

Selma man dies from injuries in multiple-car crash in Dallas County

A Selma man has died from injuries sustained in a car crash this week in Dallas County, Alabama state troopers said. Michael L. McCants, 39, died on Saturday at Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. McCants had been critically injured in a multiple-vehicle crash four days earlier, on Alabama 22 near Dallas County 65, about a mile north of Selma.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report. Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man charged in connection to discovery of woman's body in Pell City

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was charged in connection to the discovery of a woman's body in Pell City Sunday morning. During a news conference Thursday, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said a murder warrant was issued for 35-year-old Michael Jerome Butler, of Greenville, Alabama for the death of Victoria Malet.
PELL CITY, AL
wvtm13.com

One person dead, another injured in fiery car crash in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham first responders are investigating a fatal fiery car crash. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue and Search and Birmingham police responded to the 9000 block of Parkway East around 5:30 a.m. Investigators say two cars got into an accident which lead to the fire. One person...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Traffic stop on Hwy 280 leads to recovery of drugs, stolen firearm

A traffic stop on Highway 280 led to the recovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia and firearms. Thanks to the efforts of a Shelby County deputy, a traffic stop led to the recovery of 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, 353 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and three firearms, one of which was a stole handgun from Birmingham.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Identities of 3 teens killed in crash released

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Blount County is mourning the loss of three teens killed in an early morning crash which left a fourth teen fighting for life. The wreck happened on Highway 91 two miles east of Hanceville, in Cullman County, around 1:30 am Friday. Hanceville Assistant Police Chief...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham Police announce arrest in September homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is charged with murder in connection with a September homicide. According to Birmingham Police, Lavell Onterria Burton is charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Stephen Lawrence Scott, Jr on September 20. Scott was shot and killed on the 100 block of Robert Jemison Drive around 9:53 p.m. Burton […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WTGS

Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover Police detail double homicide after arresting second suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A second arrest has been made in a double homicide that occurred Oct. 1 at The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Police arrested An’Ton Lewis on Nov. 9 after he had been on the run for more than a month. He’s not the only suspect. Daxton Keith is also in custody for the shooting deaths of two women.
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
204K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy