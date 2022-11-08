Read full article on original website
Cherokee County Board of Education Meeting
The Cherokee County School Board met in regular session Wednesday with a busy agenda. First on the list was to elect a new Board President and Vice President for the new fiscal year. Corey Colbert was elected to continue serving as President with Randall Davis as Vice President. The Board...
Centre Christmas Parade Set For December 1
The Annual Centre Christmas Parade will be Thursday, December 1 with lineup at 5 p.m. and parade rolling at 6. School Groups, Civic Clubs, Businesses, Churches, Individuals, and others are encouraged to participate. Applications are available online and at the Centre City Hall on the Armory Road in Centre. Emcees...
Piedmont’s Odam inks basketball scholarship with Jacksonville State
PIEDMONT – Growing up, Piedmont senior Alex Odam has been a huge Kansas Jayhawk fan. He’ll soon be playing for a bird of another color much closer to home in the near future. Odam, a 6-foot-3 point guard, signed his official National Letter of Intent with the Jacksonville...
City of Gadsden Receives $597,000 From Land Sale For New Cancer Treatment Center
Gadsden, AL – The City of Gadsden has received $597,000 after selling property downtown to. the Alabama Cancer Care Network for the development of a new cancer care center. “This development is important for providing jobs and improving the quality of life for. Gadsden residents,” said Gadsden Mayor Craig...
Sand Rock’s Foster, Hood sign JUCO softball scholarships
SAND ROCK – Josh Bates has coached softball for 15 years at Sand Rock. He’s had players sign scholarships before, but never two on the same day, much less two pitchers. Jadyn Foster and EllaGrace Hood signed with Wallace State and Snead State respectively on Wednesday. Both players have started on varsity since the seventh grade.
The City of Summerville Annual Christmas Parade
The City of Summerville is gearing up for the 2021 Christmas Parade, to be held this Friday, December 2, at 7:00 p.m. This year’s parade theme is “Winter Wonderland”. Trophies will be awarded by the Summerville Recreation Department for the top 3 float entries and prize monies in the amount of $250.00 for 1st Place, $100.00 for 2nd Place, and $75.00 for 3rd Place will be awarded by Summerville Main Street.
Cherokee County Arrest Files November 10th
Matthew Delevie, 43 of Centre, was arrested on November 9th at 2:25 PM, charged with community correction awol by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Mallory Orr, 36 of Gadsden, was arrested on November 9th, at 1:27 PM, charges on hold for another agency, by The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Cornejo comes up big for Warriors again in 42-28 victory over West Morgan
CENTRE – It wasn’t the 372-yard, six-touchdown outburst he had in last week’s first-round high school football playoff win over Corner, but Cherokee County High School junior running back Jacob Cornejo did have another outstanding outing on Friday night against West Morgan. Cornejo collected 262 yards on...
Sand Rock girls fall to Sardis in Thursday basketball action
SAND ROCK – Katelyn StClair collected 17 points, including a pair of treys, nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal, but they weren’t enough to lead the Sand Rock Lady Wildcats past visiting Sardis in girls basketball action on Friday. Sand Rock fell short 69-61. Zoey Handy added12 points, eight boards, two steals and a block. Jacey Stephens contributed12 points on four 3-pointers.
Piedmont’s ground game overpowers Colbert County
LEIGHTON – Piedmont took another step forward in defense of their Class 3A crown Friday night as head coach Steve Smith unleashed a powerful ground assault that churned out more than 400 yards and five touchdowns scored five touchdowns in a 42-20 victory over Colbert County. Quarterback Jack Hayes...
Burns boots game-winning kick as Coosa conquers Spring Garden, 31-28
SPRING GARDEN – The first time Spring Garden and Coosa Christian clashed this football season, the Panthers were the more physical team. On Friday night, their paths crossed again in the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs, but this time the roles were reversed. Coosa senior running...
Cherokee County Road 80 to be Closed for Repairs November 15th and 16th
The Cherokee County Highway Department has announced that County Road 80, just off AL Highway 68 near Bell’s Crossroads east of Gaylesville, will be closed to traffic on Tuesday, November 15th, and Wednesday, November 16th, while repairs are made.
