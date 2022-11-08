ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

weisradio.com

Cherokee County Board of Education Meeting

The Cherokee County School Board met in regular session Wednesday with a busy agenda. First on the list was to elect a new Board President and Vice President for the new fiscal year. Corey Colbert was elected to continue serving as President with Randall Davis as Vice President. The Board...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Centre Christmas Parade Set For December 1

The Annual Centre Christmas Parade will be Thursday, December 1 with lineup at 5 p.m. and parade rolling at 6. School Groups, Civic Clubs, Businesses, Churches, Individuals, and others are encouraged to participate. Applications are available online and at the Centre City Hall on the Armory Road in Centre. Emcees...
CENTRE, AL
weisradio.com

Sand Rock’s Foster, Hood sign JUCO softball scholarships

SAND ROCK – Josh Bates has coached softball for 15 years at Sand Rock. He’s had players sign scholarships before, but never two on the same day, much less two pitchers. Jadyn Foster and EllaGrace Hood signed with Wallace State and Snead State respectively on Wednesday. Both players have started on varsity since the seventh grade.
SAND ROCK, AL
weisradio.com

The City of Summerville Annual Christmas Parade

The City of Summerville is gearing up for the 2021 Christmas Parade, to be held this Friday, December 2, at 7:00 p.m. This year’s parade theme is “Winter Wonderland”. Trophies will be awarded by the Summerville Recreation Department for the top 3 float entries and prize monies in the amount of $250.00 for 1st Place, $100.00 for 2nd Place, and $75.00 for 3rd Place will be awarded by Summerville Main Street.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files November 10th

Matthew Delevie, 43 of Centre, was arrested on November 9th at 2:25 PM, charged with community correction awol by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Mallory Orr, 36 of Gadsden, was arrested on November 9th, at 1:27 PM, charges on hold for another agency, by The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Sand Rock girls fall to Sardis in Thursday basketball action

SAND ROCK – Katelyn StClair collected 17 points, including a pair of treys, nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal, but they weren’t enough to lead the Sand Rock Lady Wildcats past visiting Sardis in girls basketball action on Friday. Sand Rock fell short 69-61. Zoey Handy added12 points, eight boards, two steals and a block. Jacey Stephens contributed12 points on four 3-pointers.
SAND ROCK, AL
weisradio.com

Piedmont’s ground game overpowers Colbert County

LEIGHTON – Piedmont took another step forward in defense of their Class 3A crown Friday night as head coach Steve Smith unleashed a powerful ground assault that churned out more than 400 yards and five touchdowns scored five touchdowns in a 42-20 victory over Colbert County. Quarterback Jack Hayes...
PIEDMONT, AL

