LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Double-check who you're speaking on the phone with; the Lynchburg Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam taking place in our area once again. According to the sheriff's office, they have received complaints saying a caller is identifying himself as Captain Mark Lacy, who is an actual employee of the Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office, but that this individual is not the real Captain Mark Lacy and is not associated with the sheriff’s office at all, according to deputies.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO