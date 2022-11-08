ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Telepsychiatry options expand in Martinsville, Henry County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Southside nonprofit has invested in a program to bring telepsychiatry to more patients in the Martinsville and Henry County communities. According to the Harvest Foundation, the organization is giving a two-year investment of $685,993 to the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness to grow the program. It will help pay for a provider to serve Bassett Family Practice and Ridgeway Family Health and for the infrastructure needed to provide the care.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Anti-violence group Lynchburg Peacemakers holds launch event

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new group is working to tackle violent crime in the Hill City. They're called the Peacemakers. The anti-violence group, the Roanoke Peacemakers has opened a new chapter in Lynchburg, hoping to turn the tide from a recent uptick in violence. Folks in the community...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Virginia Business

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital names next president

Sheldon Barr was CEO of HCA Florida South Shore Hospital. Virginia Commonwealth University Health Community Memorial Hospital in Mecklenburg County announced Thursday that Sheldon Barr will be its next president, effective Dec. 11. Barr will be the first woman to lead the South Hill hospital in its 68-year history. “I...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
WSET

Henry County Public Schools awarded state grant for security upgrades

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Education Department is granting $12 million to upgrade security at hundreds of schools. According to a release, the grants will pay for the following:. Voice and video internal communication systems. Mass notification systems. Security card access systems. Visitor ID badging systems. Surveillance...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Lynchburg Sheriff's Office warns public on another new phone scam

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Double-check who you're speaking on the phone with; the Lynchburg Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam taking place in our area once again. According to the sheriff's office, they have received complaints saying a caller is identifying himself as Captain Mark Lacy, who is an actual employee of the Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office, but that this individual is not the real Captain Mark Lacy and is not associated with the sheriff’s office at all, according to deputies.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke police officer sues city for defamation

A Roanoke police officer claims the city defamed him in a 2020 Facebook message explaining how downtown’s “End Racism Now” street mural lists the names of “Black individuals killed by police brutality.” In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

LU students help with clean up efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian

(WSET) — Liberty University students are helping a community get back on its feet after Hurricane Ian. A team of students and faculty with LU Serve Now partnered with Samaritan's Purse, a Christian Humanitarian aid organization, to help with clean-up efforts in Englewood Florida. The team of 14 students...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man hospitalized with gunshot wound in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound on Pilot St NW Wednesday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say they responded at 1:45 a.m. to the 1100 block of Pilot St NW for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Brandon Atkins resigns from Danville School Board

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville School Board accepted the resignation of Brandon Atkins, effective Nov. 23, during Thursday evening’s meeting. “I would like to thank the citizens of Danville for the opportunity to serve,” Atkins said. “The last four years have been challenging for sure, but I believe that Danville Public Schools is on the path to growth. The Board, Superintendent and staff have been a pleasure to work with, and I wish them the best.”
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

US-220 cleared in Roanoke from crash near Clearbrook Walmart

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A crash on 220 in Roanoke had closed both the north and south lanes but the roads are cleared as of 8:45 a.m. The crash took place in the 7600 block of Franklin Road (US-220) near the Clearbrook Walmart. The crash involved one vehicle but...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Southern Roots opens in Chatham

Two long-time friends are bringing their southern roots to Chatham. Amanda East and Virginia Swyers have gone into business together, opening Southern Roots Hair Salon on Main Street. "I've done hair for about four years, and Swyers just started doing hair. We're best friends. So we just wanted to be...
CHATHAM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Family speaks out after house set on fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Everyone is safe after a home was set on fire in northeast Roanoke, on Wednesday. A woman is in custody after she is believed to have set fire to a home on Dunbar St., and then another home on 10th St. and Connecticut Ave. The second fire also spread to another home.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Danville organization receives $30 million in federal tax credits

The Danville Community Development Entity has received $30 million in federal tax credits. It’s the third time the CDE has gotten money from the New Market Federal Tax Credits program. And this year, Danville is the only locality in Southwest or Southside Virginia getting the award. Out of 199...
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy