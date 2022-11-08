Read full article on original website
WSET
Mental health services expanded in Martinsville, Henry County with nearly $700K investment
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A new model for behavioral and mental health services provides patients of Bassett Family Practice and Ridgeway Family Health with much-needed access, even though the providers are not physically in the room. Telepsychiatry comes to Martinsville-Henry County as the need for access to psychiatric care...
Danville business owner helping teach computer skills to the formerly incarcerated
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Steve Barrow, the owner of Hammer Hill Computers, has a passion for helping people. When he opened his computer repair and sales shop in Danville he also began offering computer classes. He said he quickly learned that people who were formerly incarcerated were in need of his help the most. “The […]
WDBJ7.com
Telepsychiatry options expand in Martinsville, Henry County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Southside nonprofit has invested in a program to bring telepsychiatry to more patients in the Martinsville and Henry County communities. According to the Harvest Foundation, the organization is giving a two-year investment of $685,993 to the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness to grow the program. It will help pay for a provider to serve Bassett Family Practice and Ridgeway Family Health and for the infrastructure needed to provide the care.
WSET
Anti-violence group Lynchburg Peacemakers holds launch event
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new group is working to tackle violent crime in the Hill City. They're called the Peacemakers. The anti-violence group, the Roanoke Peacemakers has opened a new chapter in Lynchburg, hoping to turn the tide from a recent uptick in violence. Folks in the community...
Virginia Business
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital names next president
Sheldon Barr was CEO of HCA Florida South Shore Hospital. Virginia Commonwealth University Health Community Memorial Hospital in Mecklenburg County announced Thursday that Sheldon Barr will be its next president, effective Dec. 11. Barr will be the first woman to lead the South Hill hospital in its 68-year history. “I...
WSET
Rocky Mount students to sell ornaments benefitting the homeless
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — At Downtown Rocky Mount's annual Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas, these students will be selling ornaments to raise money for people who do not have a home to go to. New Tech Gereau students are a part of a project-based learning program...
WSET
Henry County Public Schools awarded state grant for security upgrades
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Education Department is granting $12 million to upgrade security at hundreds of schools. According to a release, the grants will pay for the following:. Voice and video internal communication systems. Mass notification systems. Security card access systems. Visitor ID badging systems. Surveillance...
WSET
Halifax County schools closing as Nicole strikes Central Virginia
(WSET) — As Nicole--once a hurricane, now a tropical depression--strikes Central Virginia with gusts of wind and torrents of rain, one school so far has decided to close. If more schools close ABC13 will update this story.
WSET
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg gets big check for student resources
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, AT&T presented the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg with a $25,000 check. This donation is a part of the company's initiative to help close the homework gap and provide digital resources for students. Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club,...
WXII 12
Rockingham Co. shelter launches free pet adoption ahead of holiday season
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — Watch pet of the week in the video above. The Rockingham County animal shelter is hosting free pet adoption now through Dec. 31. The organization is partnering with Best Friends animal society to increase pet adoption. People can adopt any cat or dog without paying any...
WSET
Lynchburg Sheriff's Office warns public on another new phone scam
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Double-check who you're speaking on the phone with; the Lynchburg Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam taking place in our area once again. According to the sheriff's office, they have received complaints saying a caller is identifying himself as Captain Mark Lacy, who is an actual employee of the Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office, but that this individual is not the real Captain Mark Lacy and is not associated with the sheriff’s office at all, according to deputies.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke police officer sues city for defamation
A Roanoke police officer claims the city defamed him in a 2020 Facebook message explaining how downtown’s “End Racism Now” street mural lists the names of “Black individuals killed by police brutality.” In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
WSET
LU students help with clean up efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian
(WSET) — Liberty University students are helping a community get back on its feet after Hurricane Ian. A team of students and faculty with LU Serve Now partnered with Samaritan's Purse, a Christian Humanitarian aid organization, to help with clean-up efforts in Englewood Florida. The team of 14 students...
WDBJ7.com
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound on Pilot St NW Wednesday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say they responded at 1:45 a.m. to the 1100 block of Pilot St NW for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.
WSLS
LIST: Veterans Day discounts, freebies and events in Central, Southwest Virginia
Many across the nation will come together on Veterans Day to honor heroes for their selfless service. While every day is a day to appreciate Veterans for all that they’ve sacrificed for this country, Veterans Day, which takes place on Nov. 11 this year, is the perfect time to do so.
WSET
Brandon Atkins resigns from Danville School Board
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville School Board accepted the resignation of Brandon Atkins, effective Nov. 23, during Thursday evening’s meeting. “I would like to thank the citizens of Danville for the opportunity to serve,” Atkins said. “The last four years have been challenging for sure, but I believe that Danville Public Schools is on the path to growth. The Board, Superintendent and staff have been a pleasure to work with, and I wish them the best.”
WSET
US-220 cleared in Roanoke from crash near Clearbrook Walmart
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A crash on 220 in Roanoke had closed both the north and south lanes but the roads are cleared as of 8:45 a.m. The crash took place in the 7600 block of Franklin Road (US-220) near the Clearbrook Walmart. The crash involved one vehicle but...
chathamstartribune.com
Southern Roots opens in Chatham
Two long-time friends are bringing their southern roots to Chatham. Amanda East and Virginia Swyers have gone into business together, opening Southern Roots Hair Salon on Main Street. "I've done hair for about four years, and Swyers just started doing hair. We're best friends. So we just wanted to be...
wfxrtv.com
Family speaks out after house set on fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Everyone is safe after a home was set on fire in northeast Roanoke, on Wednesday. A woman is in custody after she is believed to have set fire to a home on Dunbar St., and then another home on 10th St. and Connecticut Ave. The second fire also spread to another home.
cardinalnews.org
Danville organization receives $30 million in federal tax credits
The Danville Community Development Entity has received $30 million in federal tax credits. It’s the third time the CDE has gotten money from the New Market Federal Tax Credits program. And this year, Danville is the only locality in Southwest or Southside Virginia getting the award. Out of 199...
