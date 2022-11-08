South Dakota Senate candidate Joel Koskan's plea deal consideration in child abuse case made public

Read full article on original website
Joseph Kennedy, person of interest in Okmulgee killings, returned to Oklahoma
OKMULGEE — An Oklahoma man who was accused of fleeing the state after authorities named him as a person of interest in the October homicides of four men has been returned by authorities and booked into jail. Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II, 67, was booked into the Okmulgee County Detention...
Victim uninjured in Georgetown Township carjacking, suspects at large
GEORGETOWN TWP. - A carjacking in Georgetown Township left no one injured on Sunday afternoon. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies were alerted to a robbery that occurred in the area of 28th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street in Georgetown Township. Investigation at the scene showed that a...
