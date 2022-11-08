Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Republican George Logan concedes 5th District race to Rep. Jahana Hayes
Republican George Logan held a news conference to talk about the result of his 5th District race. Connecticut's Democrats reflected on their Election Day victories during a news conference on Wednesday morning. Hayes re-elected in CT’s 5th District, Office of the Secretary of the State says. Updated: 19 hours...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Cost of Thanksgiving dinner rises
The Connecticut shoreline is preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole's arrival on Friday. Meteorologist Mike Slifer is tracking Tropical Storm Nicole. The Republican challenger in the race, George Logan, conceded to incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Sliver said heavy rain and wind are expected to start...
Eyewitness News
Veterans Day events scheduled to honor those who answered the call
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Friday, people in Connecticut around the country honored and celebrated those who have served their country. Veterans Day ceremonies were planned across the state. At 10:30 a.m., a wreath-laying was planned at the East Hartford Public Library at the World War I Memorial. At...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Latest track of Tropical Storm Nicole
The Republican challenger in the race, George Logan, conceded to incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes. Meteorologist Mike Sliver said heavy rain and wind are expected to start the weekend. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: George Logan discusses result of CT's 5th District race. Updated: 6 hours ago. Republican...
Eyewitness News
Meeting Connecticut’s oldest World War II veteran
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - She’s 105 years old, humble with a beautiful smile, and the oldest World War II veteran in Connecticut. A big thank you to all veterans today, including Elsie Lignelli. Eyewitness News spoke with Elsie on her service and secrets to a long life. “So here...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Veterans Day ceremonies planned in Connecticut
Rain could arrive as early as noon on Friday, with the worst Friday night into Saturday morning. Here is meteorologist Scot Haney's Friday mid-morning forecast. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 11, including the latest on storm Nicole's impact on CT.
Eyewitness News
Ferocious wind, rain from Nicole’s remnants impact Connecticut shoreline
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - The rain and wind from the remnants of Nicole pounded Connecticut’s shoreline on Saturday morning. The former tropical depression started delivering those elements to the state on Friday. The conditions persisted despite the storm being an inland one, not coastal one. They also led to...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Connecticut's shoreline prepares for heavy rain from remnants of Nicole
Rain could arrive as early as noon on Friday, with the worst Friday night into Saturday morning. Here is meteorologist Scot Haney's Friday mid-morning forecast. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 11, including the latest on storm Nicole's impact on CT.
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Consumer holiday spending, mortgage rates, Apple emergency texting
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said to expect heavy rain and gusty wind with the remnants of Nicole. Here is his Friday noon forecast. Rain could arrive as early as noon on Friday, with the worst Friday night into Saturday morning. Here is meteorologist Scot Haney's Friday mid-morning forecast. Eyewitness News Friday...
Eyewitness News
Shoreline prepares for the remnants of Nicole
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews were put on standby to deal with whatever Tropical Depression Nicole may bring to Connecticut. Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for heavy rain gusty winds late Friday and early Saturday. Preparations have been underway in places such as West Haven,...
Eyewitness News
Preparations underway as Tropical Depression Nicole approaches
Rain could arrive as early as noon on Friday, with the worst Friday night into Saturday morning. Here is meteorologist Scot Haney's Friday mid-morning forecast. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 11, including the latest on storm Nicole's impact on CT.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Alex Jones ordered to pay $473 million more to Sandy Hook families
Meteorologist Mike Slifer is tracking Tropical Storm Nicole. The Republican challenger in the race, George Logan, conceded to incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes. Meteorologist Mike Sliver said heavy rain and wind are expected to start the weekend. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: George Logan discusses result of CT's...
Eyewitness News
BETTER MONEY: Answering your questions on long-term care, 11/12
Joel Johnson talks about taxes on your retirement income in the 11/13 edition of Better Money. Eric Bowman, award-winning travel editor, discusses the Travvy awards and top travel trends. Sherri French shares healthy tips for families. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:00 PM UTC. Sherri French, lifestyle and parenting expert,...
Eyewitness News
Travel impacts increase as Tropical Storm Nicole moves up east coast
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning along the Florida coast. Heavy rain, strong winds, and large waves were expected for millions of people on the east coast over coming days. Channel 3 Meteorologist Mike Slifer shared an update on the storm:. Although the...
Eyewitness News
BETTER MONEY: Taxes on your retirement income, 11/13
Joel Johnson answers your questions on long-term care in the Nov. 12 edition of Better Money. Eric Bowman, award-winning travel editor, discusses the Travvy awards and top travel trends. Sherri French shares healthy tips for families. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:00 PM UTC. Sherri French, lifestyle and parenting expert,...
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Inflation numbers, Amazon loses market value, orange juice Nicole impact
Alex Jones ordered to pay $473 million more to Sandy Hook families. The Connecticut shoreline is preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole's arrival on Friday. Dr. Laura Saunders talks about how to manage your family and kids' expectations during the holidays. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer is tracking...
Eyewitness News
Energy hacks to help lower your utility bill
(WFSB) - If you are struggling to keep up with rising utility bills you’re not alone. Connecticut has some if the highest. Eyewitness News found a few hacks to help save a little bit on energy bills. Energy vampires are gadgets and appliances that use up energy even when...
Eyewitness News
3 UConn students sent to hospital after tree falls on car at College Square
STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - Three UConn students were transported to local hospitals after a tree fell on an occupied car at the College Square Friday. According to school officials, UConn emergency personnel received a report that a tree fell on a car at 134 North Eagleville Road shortly before 11:00 pm.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Safety tips for driving in heavy rain and wind
Crews in Hartford on standby as gusty winds could cause downed trees. The remnants of Nicole will be bringing gusty winds and heavy rain to Connecticut.
Comments / 0