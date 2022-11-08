ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

VIDEO: Cost of Thanksgiving dinner rises

The Connecticut shoreline is preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole's arrival on Friday. Meteorologist Mike Slifer is tracking Tropical Storm Nicole. The Republican challenger in the race, George Logan, conceded to incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Veterans Day events scheduled to honor those who answered the call

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Friday, people in Connecticut around the country honored and celebrated those who have served their country. Veterans Day ceremonies were planned across the state. At 10:30 a.m., a wreath-laying was planned at the East Hartford Public Library at the World War I Memorial. At...
CONNECTICUT STATE
VIDEO: Latest track of Tropical Storm Nicole

The Republican challenger in the race, George Logan, conceded to incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes. Meteorologist Mike Sliver said heavy rain and wind are expected to start the weekend.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Meeting Connecticut’s oldest World War II veteran

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - She’s 105 years old, humble with a beautiful smile, and the oldest World War II veteran in Connecticut. A big thank you to all veterans today, including Elsie Lignelli. Eyewitness News spoke with Elsie on her service and secrets to a long life. “So here...
CONNECTICUT STATE
VIDEO: Veterans Day ceremonies planned in Connecticut

Rain could arrive as early as noon on Friday, with the worst Friday night into Saturday morning.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Shoreline prepares for the remnants of Nicole

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews were put on standby to deal with whatever Tropical Depression Nicole may bring to Connecticut. Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for heavy rain gusty winds late Friday and early Saturday. Preparations have been underway in places such as West Haven,...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Preparations underway as Tropical Depression Nicole approaches

Rain could arrive as early as noon on Friday, with the worst Friday night into Saturday morning. Here is meteorologist Scot Haney's Friday mid-morning forecast. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 11, including the latest on storm Nicole's impact on CT.
CONNECTICUT STATE
VIDEO: Alex Jones ordered to pay $473 million more to Sandy Hook families

Meteorologist Mike Slifer is tracking Tropical Storm Nicole. The Republican challenger in the race, George Logan, conceded to incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes. Meteorologist Mike Sliver said heavy rain and wind are expected to start the weekend.
CONNECTICUT STATE
BETTER MONEY: Answering your questions on long-term care, 11/12

Joel Johnson talks about taxes on your retirement income in the 11/13 edition of Better Money. Eric Bowman, award-winning travel editor, discusses the Travvy awards and top travel trends. Sherri French shares healthy tips for families.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Travel impacts increase as Tropical Storm Nicole moves up east coast

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning along the Florida coast. Heavy rain, strong winds, and large waves were expected for millions of people on the east coast over coming days. Channel 3 Meteorologist Mike Slifer shared an update on the storm:. Although the...
FLORIDA STATE
BETTER MONEY: Taxes on your retirement income, 11/13

Joel Johnson answers your questions on long-term care in the Nov. 12 edition of Better Money. Eric Bowman, award-winning travel editor, discusses the Travvy awards and top travel trends. Sherri French shares healthy tips for families.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Energy hacks to help lower your utility bill

(WFSB) - If you are struggling to keep up with rising utility bills you’re not alone. Connecticut has some if the highest. Eyewitness News found a few hacks to help save a little bit on energy bills. Energy vampires are gadgets and appliances that use up energy even when...
CONNECTICUT STATE

