What does the autumn statement have in store? A poison pill for Labour | Larry Elliott
Spending cuts and tax rises will deepen the recession so the pain will be deferred until 2025 and a likely Starmer government
Jeremy Hunt: everyone will be paying more tax after autumn statement
Everyone will be paying “a bit more tax” after the autumn budget, the chancellor has said, as he asked everyone to make sacrifices. Warning of severe cuts to public services, Jeremy Hunt said there would be “very difficult decisions” made but claimed his plan would show the way through “difficult times”.
Slovenia votes for president, could elect first woman
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenians were voting in a presidential runoff on Sunday that could elect the small European Union’s country’s first female head of state, as well as representing a test for the country’s new liberal government. Liberal candidate Natasa Pirc Musar was leading in the pre-election polls against conservative Anze Logar, although she trailed the former foreign minister in the first round of voting two weeks ago. Since none of the seven contenders who competed in the first round managed to gather more than 50% of the ballots and claim outright victory, Logar and Pirc Musar went forward to a runoff. Analysts in Slovenia have predicted centrist and liberal voters would rally behind Pirc Musar. The winner will succeed President Borut Pahor, a centrist politician who sought to bridge Slovenia’s deep left-right political divide during his decade in office. Having served two five-year terms, Pahor was ineligible to seek a third.
Porterville Recorder
AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden's agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there.
Today in History: November 13, Paris attacks kill 130
Today is Sunday, Nov. 13, the 317th day of 2022. There are 48 days left in the year. On Nov. 13, 2015, Islamic State militants carried out a set of coordinated attacks in Paris on the national stadium, restaurants and streets, and a crowded concert hall, killing 130 people in the worst attack on French soil since World War II.
Numbers usually define our work and lives in more ways than we care to count
Journalism, like baseball, aging and bridesmaids, is often about the numbers. Sometimes big numbers are good, other times small numbers are better. Either way, numbers usually define our work, our families and our lives in more ways than we care to count. And they can surprise us, too. ...
Swedish cyclist pedals to Egypt to raise climate awareness
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — She has pedaled thousands of miles from Sweden to Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver a simple message: Stop climate change. The trip took 72-year-old activist Dorothee Hildebrandt and her pink e-bike — which she fondly calls Miss Piggy, after the temperamental character from The Muppet Show — more than four months. She crisscrossed Europe and the Middle East until she arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh, at the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson mayor warns of ‘critical’ water shortages after Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure – live
Roman Holovnia said the humanitarian situation in the liberated city was ‘severe’ with a lack of medicine and bread
Iranian man who made Paris airport his home for 18 years and inspired the film The Terminal dies
An Iranian man who made the main Paris airport of Charles de Gaulle his home for 18 years and inspired the Tom Hanks-starrer The Terminal died on Saturday, officials said.Mehran Karimi Nasseri died of a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F around midday, the Associated Press quoted an official with the Paris airport authority as saying. Nasseri loosely inspired Steven Spielberg’s 2004 film The Terminal portraying Hanks as Viktor Navorski — an Eastern European man stuck in New York‘s John F Kennedy Airport terminal after being denied entry to the United States while being unable to return to...
