LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenians were voting in a presidential runoff on Sunday that could elect the small European Union’s country’s first female head of state, as well as representing a test for the country’s new liberal government. Liberal candidate Natasa Pirc Musar was leading in the pre-election polls against conservative Anze Logar, although she trailed the former foreign minister in the first round of voting two weeks ago. Since none of the seven contenders who competed in the first round managed to gather more than 50% of the ballots and claim outright victory, Logar and Pirc Musar went forward to a runoff. Analysts in Slovenia have predicted centrist and liberal voters would rally behind Pirc Musar. The winner will succeed President Borut Pahor, a centrist politician who sought to bridge Slovenia’s deep left-right political divide during his decade in office. Having served two five-year terms, Pahor was ineligible to seek a third.

14 MINUTES AGO