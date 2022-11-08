ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

NFL best bets, locks, picks against the spread for Week 10

With no Patriots game this week, we can actually spend our Sunday hyperfocused on watching whether our locks of the week can cover the spread. Can Chris Mason get back to .500 behind Tom Brady? Can Nick O’Malley continue his hot streak despite picking a team that hired a high school coach? More importantly, Can Jim Pignatiello earn his third push of the season?
Celtics vs. Nuggets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics will be going for their fourth straight win on Friday night as they host the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden in a battle of title contenders. Boston will be without key reserve guard Malcolm Brogdon for the matchup, opening the door for Payton Pritchard to get his first sustained chance in Joe Mazzulla’s rotation this season. The Nuggets are in the midst of a lengthy east coast road swing but wil be looking for their fourth straight win away from home and fifth straight overall in a battle of the two longest active winning streaks in the NBA.
DENVER, CO
Celtics 4.5-point home favorites over Nuggets

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the Boston Celtics prepare to face the Denver Nuggets on Friday at TD Garden, something has to give. Boston will be taking...
DENVER, CO
Celtics injury report: Malcolm Brogdon out for Friday’s game against Nuggets

The Celtics will be without their second unit’s leader as Malcolm Brogdon is out for Friday’s game against the Nuggets. Brogdon left Wednesday’s win over the Pistons in the first half because of right hamstring tightness, which will keep out for at least one game. Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) and Robert Williams III (left knee surgery) also continue to be out on the injury report.
BOSTON, MA
Celtics Mailbag: Buy low trade options, Al Horford’s contract, Sam Hauser comparisons

We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. I really like the balance and defensive versatility Grant brings to the starting lineup without sacrificing space. I think Tatum at the 3 and Brown at the 2 is more natural. Do you think after this year, it may make sense to start RW, Grant, JT, JB, Smart, resign Horford and bring him off the bench? (Assuming Grant is resigned) Thanks, Alex.
BOSTON, MA
Justin Verlander opts out, making Astros ace a free agent

It’s tricky math. Can a 39-year-old pitcher be worth more than $25 million a year?. The answer isn’t usually yes, but the exception is Justin Verlander, who could get much more. The Astros ace turned down a $25 million option for the 2023 season and became a free agent Thursday. He’ll presumably look for higher salary, longer-term or both.
HOUSTON, TX
