What does Nets backing away from Ime Udoka hire mean for Celtics and his future
Ime Udoka won’t be joining the Brooklyn Nets after all. The suspended Celtics coach was expected to join the Nets last week after the team parted ways with Steve Nash. In a surprise move though, the Nets announced Jacque Vaughn would remain their head coach though after he took over the interim position on Nov. 1, going 2-2 in that stretch.
NFL best bets, locks, picks against the spread for Week 10
With no Patriots game this week, we can actually spend our Sunday hyperfocused on watching whether our locks of the week can cover the spread. Can Chris Mason get back to .500 behind Tom Brady? Can Nick O’Malley continue his hot streak despite picking a team that hired a high school coach? More importantly, Can Jim Pignatiello earn his third push of the season?
Celtics’ Marcus Smart thrilled to see Isaiah Thomas come to charity event
While Marcus Smart was busy hosting his annual bowling bash for his foundation, the YounGameChanger, he got a surprise guest. In what became a viral video, Smart was overjoyed to see his former Celtics teammate Isaiah Thomas make an unexpected appearance at his event. Smart and Thomas hugged then chatted...
Celtics vs. Nuggets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics will be going for their fourth straight win on Friday night as they host the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden in a battle of title contenders. Boston will be without key reserve guard Malcolm Brogdon for the matchup, opening the door for Payton Pritchard to get his first sustained chance in Joe Mazzulla’s rotation this season. The Nuggets are in the midst of a lengthy east coast road swing but wil be looking for their fourth straight win away from home and fifth straight overall in a battle of the two longest active winning streaks in the NBA.
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Nuggets 131-112 to win 5th straight game
BOSTON — The Celtics went up huge, let the Nuggets back into the game then had to grind it out in the second half. But Boston executed down the stretch for the 131-112 win for its fifth straight victory. The C’s improved to 9-3 while they also snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win streak.
Jaylen Brown takes shot at Nike amid their Kyrie Irving criticism
Nike suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving last week amid the fallout from his sharing of an anti-semitic film on social media and comments from Nike founder Phil Knight on the situation drew the ire of Celtics star Jaylen Brown on Twitter. Irving eventually apologized for his actions but that...
Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett disagree on whether Nets should hire Ime Udoka this season
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett have ties to both the Celtics and Nets organizations after their playing careers, which made their discussion about Ime Udoka potentially joining the Nets on the latest KG Unfiltered podcast on Showtime carry some interesting perspective. Pierce was surprised by the year-long suspension that Udoka...
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon won’t return to Wednesday’s game against Pistons
BOSTON — Malcolm Brogdon will miss the rest of Wednesday’s game against the Pistons because of right hamstring tightness, the Celtics announced at halftime. Brogdon had to go to the locker room in the first half as he wasn’t seen on the Celtics’ bench. Brogdon finished...
Payton Pritchard shows Celtics why he shouldn’t be trade bait in win over Nuggets
BOSTON — Payton Pritchard was the smallest player on the court for the Celtics during Friday’s win over the Nuggets yet the 6-foot-1 guard still found a way to make a meaningful impact for Boston both from the perimeter and on the glass. The highlight sequence came three...
How to watch Thursday Night Football for free: Live stream for Falcons vs. Panthers
As the Carolina Panthers keep losing, the franchise continues to fire coaches. Following their 42-21 loss to Cincinnati, Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. The 2-7 Panthers will take on the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. The 4-5 Falcons find...
Celtics 4.5-point home favorites over Nuggets
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the Boston Celtics prepare to face the Denver Nuggets on Friday at TD Garden, something has to give. Boston will be taking...
Celtics injury report: Malcolm Brogdon out for Friday’s game against Nuggets
The Celtics will be without their second unit’s leader as Malcolm Brogdon is out for Friday’s game against the Nuggets. Brogdon left Wednesday’s win over the Pistons in the first half because of right hamstring tightness, which will keep out for at least one game. Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) and Robert Williams III (left knee surgery) also continue to be out on the injury report.
Kemba Walker talks advice he gave Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown
Kemba Walker is still looking for a new NBA home after he was bought out by the Pistons. That’s life for the former All-Star as he looks to latch onto a team later in the season, when teams will need guard and bench depth. Walker has bounced around the...
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum talks whether he’s entering his prime as scoring soars
BOSTON — Even when Jayson Tatum isn’t shooting 3-pointers particularly well, it hasn’t mattered much this season as his scoring numbers continue to soar higher. That was again the case in the Celtics’ 131-112 win over the Nuggets as Boston’s No. 1-ranked offense keeps putting up plenty of points.
Cade Otton presses on to his Bucs vs. Seahawks in Germany, shining amid his greatest loss
Still reeling from the death of “the brightest person in the whole world,” the ex-Tumwater and UW tight end emerges for Tom Brady.
Joe Tsai met with Kyrie Irving, says Nets guard doesn’t have hate towards Jewish people
While Kyrie Irving remains suspended by the Nets, he’s taking steps toward his return after the recent controversy he’s been involved in. Irving was suspended for at least five games by Brooklyn after he didn’t apologize for sharing an antisemitic film on his social media. That’s led...
Celtics Mailbag: Buy low trade options, Al Horford’s contract, Sam Hauser comparisons
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. I really like the balance and defensive versatility Grant brings to the starting lineup without sacrificing space. I think Tatum at the 3 and Brown at the 2 is more natural. Do you think after this year, it may make sense to start RW, Grant, JT, JB, Smart, resign Horford and bring him off the bench? (Assuming Grant is resigned) Thanks, Alex.
Justin Verlander opts out, making Astros ace a free agent
It’s tricky math. Can a 39-year-old pitcher be worth more than $25 million a year?. The answer isn’t usually yes, but the exception is Justin Verlander, who could get much more. The Astros ace turned down a $25 million option for the 2023 season and became a free agent Thursday. He’ll presumably look for higher salary, longer-term or both.
Patriots’ Jabrill Peppers strives to be throwback in ‘game that’s soft as hell now’
FOXBOROUGH — Even on an NFL roster, Jabrill Peppers stands out. Listed at 5-foot-11, Peppers weighs in at 213 pounds and has authored some of the biggest hits on the Patriots highlight reel this season. “Have you seen the guy?” Matthew Slater said. “The guy looks like The Incredible...
