Gameday Getup ft. Boiler Uniforms
The interest in college uniforms started almost two decades ago with the EA Sports College Football franchise allowing you some freedom in what uniforms you would wear and the colors as well. Fast forward a few years and suddenly Oregon was all the rage with their multitude of combinations they can wear (currently they state they can wear 327 different combinations) that sometimes doesn’t even feature a recognized color of the school.
Can Purdue Find a Way to Defeat Illinois?
With the Illinois game just one day away Ryan and I had to step back to the microphones to give you some info on what to expect from the Fighting Illini. They are the best scoring defense in the nation. Is that a result of a weak schedule or are they that good? Can Purdue find a way to put up points on them? What about their offense? Who/what should Purdue be worried about on that side of the ball?
Purdue vs. Illinois - Game Thread & How to Watch
After a disappointing week last week for both Purdue and Illinois took a lot of the luster off of this game there’s no late start, no College Gameday, no battle to take full undisputed control of the Big Ten West. Instead, what’s at stake is the Cannon trophy as well as a Big Ten win, and for Purdue the chance to become bowl eligible. It’s not exactly what we were hoping for but it’s what we’ve got before us so we’ll have to take it.
Purdue vs Illinois: Cannon Ball!
Welp, I was wrong, again. This marks two weeks in a row that I have incorrectly predicted the Purdue game, but this time, I’m glad about it. This Purdue team looked broken last week against Iowa but was able to pull it together against arguably the best defense in the country. Purdue’s offense has a bounce back of its own within the first half, as it drove the ball well during the first three drives but came away with zero points. The third of these drives ended with an Aiden O’Connell interception that was very reminiscent of the previous two games. Luckily, the defense would not allow an Illinois score, and then the offense woke up. On 4 of the next five drives on offense, Purdue would score a touchdown, perhaps exhausting their demons against Iowa. By the final whistle, Purdue had shown that it was not going to lay down and die, but rather fight and scrap (perhaps a bit too much) until the end.
Purdue Basketball: Purdue vs Austin Peay Preview
Purdue (1-0) vs Austin Peay (0-1) Mackey Arena - West Lafayette, Indiana (the loudest venue in America) Milwaukee provided a nice warm up for the guards. Braden Smith and Ethan Morton were the only players with multiple turnovers (both had 3) but they also handled the bulk of the ball handling against a team that likes to pressure. The Boilermakers committed 11 total turnovers, not bad for a team starting 2 freshmen in the back court.
Purdue 63 - Austin Peay - 44
Purdue topped Austin Peay 63-44 tonight despite a brutal offensive (offensive can work two ways in this sentene) performance. Zach Edey led all scorers with 30 points. No other Boilermaker came close to cracking double digits. The 3 point shooting was dreadful. The Boilermakers chucked 19 attempts in the general vicinity of the basket and finally got 2 to fall in the final 5 minutes (shout out to David Jenkins and Braden Smith). Foster Loyer led the team in futility going 0-5 from deep after his red hot shooting in the first game. Brandon Newman also came up empty, missing all 3 of his attempts during the course of play (he did hit one after the buzzer, proving that it is possible).
ROSTER UPDATE | David Jenkins Jr. PROBABLE against Austin Peay
The Purdue Men’s Basketball Twitter account sent out the following pertaining to David Jenkins Jr’s status for tonight’s game against Austin Peay:. The transfer guard from Utah will likely see his first action of the season off the bench. Jenkins enjoyed a great introduction in Purdue’s exhibition win over Truman State by scoring 12 points on 4/6 shooting (3/4 3pt), 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 0 turnovers over 18 minutes.
Interview with the Enemy - The Champaign Room
With Purdue heading to Champaign for a matchup with the country’s number one defense I asked the folks over at the Champaign Room to answer some of my burning questions. They obliged. Illinois football has really turned things around. Bret Bielema has been on the job for less than...
